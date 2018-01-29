Three Factors That Could End The Oil Rally

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 65.10 -0.46 -0.70%
Brent Crude 11 mins 68.85 -0.35 -0.51%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.177 +0.010 +0.32%
Mars US 4 hours 63.66 -0.98 -1.52%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.94 -0.52 -0.76%
Urals 22 hours 67.53 -0.77 -1.13%
Bonny Light 22 hours 69.46 -1.17 -1.66%
Mexican Basket 4 days 59.75 +0.05 +0.08%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.177 +0.010 +0.32%
Marine 22 hours 67.23 +0.20 +0.30%
Murban 22 hours 70.38 +0.20 +0.28%
Iran Heavy 22 hours 66.19 -1.10 -1.63%
Basra Light 22 hours 64.44 -0.90 -1.38%
Saharan Blend 22 hours 69.55 -1.24 -1.75%
Girassol 22 hours 69.11 -1.22 -1.73%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.94 -0.52 -0.76%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 38.48 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 108 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 108 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 108 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 108 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 108 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 108 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 108 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 108 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Louisiana Light 4 days 70.08 +1.71 +2.50%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 62.25 -0.50 -0.80%
Giddings 22 hours 56.00 -0.50 -0.88%
ANS West Coast 5 days 70.62 -0.23 -0.32%
West Texas Sour 22 hours 59.51 -0.58 -0.97%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 63.46 -0.58 -0.91%
Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 62.01 -0.58 -0.93%
Kansas Common 4 days 56.50 +0.75 +1.35%
Buena Vista 4 days 73.65 +0.38 +0.52%
All Charts
By Nick Cunningham - Jan 29, 2018, 6:00 PM CST oil rig

The bullish forces helping to push crude benchmarks up to their highest levels in years could be running into trouble.

There is a confluence of factors that conspired to push Brent above $70 and WTI to $66, but several of those could be coming to an end.

First, the dramatic weakening of the U.S. dollar over the past year, and especially over the past two months, has buoyed oil prices. Because oil is denominated in dollars, a weaker greenback helps lift demand – and thus, prices – for crude. The dollar’s role in driving the oil price was punctuated last week when Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin offered some support for a weak dollar, comments he had to somewhat walk back. Oil prices surged after Mnuchin’s comments raised speculation about a change in the U.S.’s preference for a strong-dollar policy.

The steep decline of the dollar took a breather on Monday, which removed some bullish momentum from crude benchmark prices. Meanwhile, Iran’s oil minister expressed concern about oil prices rising too high, and Baker Hughes reported a large increase in the rig count, pushing prices down. During midday trading, WTI was down more than 1.25 percent and Brent was off a similar amount.

If the dollar begins to regain ground, it could kneecap the oil price rally. “Further pronounced strength in the greenback could threaten crude’s recent mojo,” Baird Equity Research analysts said in a research note. Related: Elon Musk Could Go Unpaid For A Decade

Arguably the largest factor fueling the rally over the past two months has been the substantial drawdown of oil inventories. That too may soon run its course. Forecasters such as the IEA and OPEC have long predicted that inventories would begin rising again in the first half of this year. Thus far in 2018, the markets seemed to have derived some confidence from the past few weeks of drawdowns, perhaps overlooking the prospect of a return to storage increases.

There could soon be a reckoning. Last week offered some early signs that the inventory builds could be upon us. API reported a surprise build of 4.75 million barrels for the week ending on January 17, a report that was offset by the slight drawdown from the EIA. However, a growing number of market watchers are expecting crude stocks to start rising in the near future.

“That’s the biggest reason why you are seeing pressure on crude -- it’s a function of the reverse correlation to the dollar,” Bob Yawger, director of futures at Mizuho Securities USA Inc., told Bloomberg. “There is the expectation among a sizeable amount of the energy space that there will be a storage build for the first time in eleven weeks.”

Finally, another important driver of higher oil prices in the past few months has been the speculative positions staked out by hedge funds and other money managers. I have repeatedly cited this phenomenon as a serious short-term bearish threat to prices, but so far the bullish bets have continued to climb.

However, the overwhelmingly one-sided positioning from major investors has not gone away. In fact, hedge funds and other money managers continued to break new records for the volume of bullish bets on crude oil. Related: Iraq To Comply With OPEC Cuts Despite Lifting Oil Export Capacity

If investors start unraveling some of these bullish positions, crude prices could see a sudden and sharp selloff. “Considerable correction potential has meanwhile built up for all these energy sources — which may provoke a marked price correction at any time,” Commerzbank said in a note, referring the extraordinary buildup in speculative positions.

The unwinding of bullish bets could accelerate if a series of worrying headlines emerge. It isn’t inconceivable that EIA weekly reports in the next few weeks start to show ongoing gains in U.S. oil production, while simultaneously reporting a rebound in inventories. That is particularly true if refineries start to cycle down or go offline for some maintenance, as is typical before warmer months. Up until now, the inventory declines have helped distract from U.S. shale growth.

To be sure, there are plenty of reasons why oil prices could continue to rise. OPEC compliance remains high. Deeper unexpected outages from Venezuela, Libya and/or Nigeria are entirely possible. Demand is still strong.

But the increase in oil prices in recent months has been turbocharged by a weaker dollar, falling inventories and speculative bets on rising prices. If those factors disappear, the oil price rally will face a test.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

