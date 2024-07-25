TotalEnergies Misses Earnings Estimates Amid Weak LNG Sales and Refining Margins

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.47 -1.12 -1.44%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 80.52 -1.19 -1.46%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.47 -1.53 -1.89%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.111 -0.006 -0.28%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.419 -0.033 -1.34%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 80.52 -3.13 -3.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 80.52 -3.13 -3.74%
Chart Bonny Light 27 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.19 -0.58 -0.70%
Chart Mars US 265 days 75.97 -1.40 -1.81%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.419 -0.033 -1.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 27 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 27 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 27 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 968 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 27 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 27 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 27 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 27 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.19 -0.58 -0.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 421 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 63.49 +0.63 +1.00%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 79.74 +0.63 +0.80%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 77.99 +0.63 +0.81%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 75.59 +0.63 +0.84%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 71.59 +0.63 +0.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 71.59 +0.63 +0.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 71.59 +0.63 +0.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 78.29 +0.63 +0.81%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 71.59 +0.63 +0.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 80.52 -3.13 -3.74%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.44 -2.82 -3.70%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 67.19 -2.82 -4.03%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 81.60 -1.14 -1.38%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 72.19 -2.82 -3.76%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 73.44 -2.82 -3.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.44 -2.82 -3.70%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.00 -2.75 -3.63%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 70.00 -0.50 -0.71%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.27 -2.82 -3.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 5 days Solid State Lithium Battery Bank
  • 21 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 4 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

Mexico May Need to Import Crude and Cease Exports After 2030

The West Aims to Rebuild Influence in Middle East Energy Hub with LNG Deals

The West Aims to Rebuild Influence in Middle East Energy Hub with LNG Deals

The last few days have…

Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan Forge Green Energy Export Alliance

Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan Forge Green Energy Export Alliance

Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan join…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

TotalEnergies Misses Earnings Estimates Amid Weak LNG Sales and Refining Margins

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 25, 2024, 6:00 AM CDT

French supermajor TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE) reported lower-than-expected net income for the second quarter of the year amid lower LNG sales and prices and weaker refining margins.

TotalEnergies reported on Thursday an adjusted net income of $4.7 billion for the second quarter, down by 9% from the first quarter and also down from the $4.96 billion earnings for the second quarter of 2023.

The Q2 2024 adjusted net income missed the analyst consensus estimate of a net profit of $4.96 billion.

TotalEnergies’ upstream production averaged 2.44 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), down by 1% quarter-on-quarter, due to higher planned maintenance, notably in the North Sea.

But oil and gas output in the second quarter rose by 3% annually, thanks to start-ups and ramp-ups of projects in Brazil, Oman, Norway, Nigeria, and Azerbaijan.

The adjusted net operating income of the Exploration & Production division rose by 5% quarter-to-quarter to $2.667 billion, as higher oil prices offset lower gas realizations and production, TotalEnergies said.

In the LNG division, the company – which is the world’s second-largest LNG trader after Shell – saw LNG sales falling by 18% sequentially in the second quarter, “notably due to lower spot purchases, in a context of lower LNG demand in Europe.”

Adjusted net operating income at the Integrated LNG division slipped by 6% from the first quarter, due to lower LNG prices and sales.

“Moreover, gas trading did not fully benefit in markets characterized by lower volatility than during first half of 2023,” TotalEnergies noted.

In the downstream, the Refining & Chemicals business saw operating income plunge by 34% quarter-to-quarter, due to lower refining margins mainly in Europe and the Middle East that were partially offset by higher refinery utilization rates.

Looking ahead, TotalEnergies expects its oil and gas production to remain between 2.4 million boepd and 2.45 million boepd in the third quarter.

In the downstream, “Global refining margins, which have sharply decreased since the end of the first quarter 2024, remain impacted by low diesel demand in Europe, as well as by the market normalization following the disruption in Russian supply,” TotalEnergies said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

China’s Solar Industry Calls for Consolidation to Cope With Overcapacity 

Next Post

Mexico May Need to Import Crude and Cease Exports After 2030

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Cuts Crude Exports To China And India By 17%

Russia Cuts Crude Exports To China And India By 17%
CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough

CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough
Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw
U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil and Gas Are Here To Stay

 Alt text

The U.K. North Sea Oil Industry Is in Decline

 Alt text

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down

 Alt text

Energy Independence: What It Means and How We Measure It
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com