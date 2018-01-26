The Unstoppable Oil Rally

Market Intelligence
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.37 -1.44 -2.06%
Bonny Light 2 days 70.86 +0.73 +1.04%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.70 +0.12 +0.20%
Marine 2 days 67.73 +1.25 +1.88%
Murban 2 days 70.88 +1.20 +1.72%
Iran Heavy 2 days 67.51 +0.70 +1.05%
Basra Light 2 days 65.36 -0.36 -0.55%
Saharan Blend 2 days 71.14 +0.71 +1.01%
Bonny Light 2 days 70.86 +0.73 +1.04%
Girassol 2 days 70.51 +0.83 +1.19%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 39.34 +0.83 +2.16%
Western Canadian Select 105 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 105 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 105 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 105 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 105 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 105 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 105 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 105 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 62.00 -0.25 -0.40%
Giddings 2 days 55.75 -0.25 -0.45%
ANS West Coast 3 days 70.85 +1.07 +1.53%
West Texas Sour 2 days 59.46 -0.10 -0.17%
Eagle Ford 2 days 63.41 -0.10 -0.16%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 61.96 -0.10 -0.16%
Kansas Common 3 days 55.75 +1.00 +1.83%
Buena Vista 2 days 73.27 -0.10 -0.14%
All Charts
  • 45 mins Iran Says Nuclear Deal “Absolutely Not Renegotiable”
  • 3 hours Largest Onshore Projects To Add 1.1 Million Bpd To Global Oil Supply By 2025
  • 6 hours China Faces Fresh Heating, Power Shortages
  • 17 hours U.S. Targets Oil Tankers Violating North Korean Sanctions
  • 21 hours Nigeria Adds 200,000 Barrels Per Day To Its Offshore Output Capacity
  • 23 hours France Vows To Shut All Coal-Fired Power Plants By 2021
  • 1 day Mexico Hastens To Auction Oil Blocks Before Presidential Election
  • 1 day Dozens Of Small U.S. Refiners Seek Biofuel Waivers From EPA
  • 1 day Road Safety Watchdog Launches Probe Into Tesla Crash
  • 2 days Saudi Aramco To Expand Business In The U.S. After Tax Bill
  • 2 days European Gas Network Stable Despite Falling Dutch Production
  • 2 days Saudi Arabia May Link Aramco Revenue Royalty To Oil Prices
  • 2 days Brazil’s Eletrobras Expects Up To $4B Proceeds From Share Sale
  • 2 days Trafigura Set To Increase US Oil Exports
  • 2 days Saudis To Maintain Q1 Crude Oil Exports Around 7 Million Bpd
  • 2 days European Oil Shipments To Asia Slump To 4-Year Low
  • 2 days Hong Kong Exchange Chief Confident Aramco Will List There
  • 2 days First Nations Tribes To Oppose Tanker Ban Set To Threaten Eagle Spirit Pipeline
  • 3 days Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build
  • 3 days Elon Musk Won’t Get Paid Unless Tesla Does “Extraordinarily Well”
  • 3 days U.S. Regulators Keep Keystone Capacity Capped At 80 Percent
  • 3 days Trump Signs Off On 30 Percent Tariff On Imported Solar Equipment
  • 3 days Russian Funds May Invest In Aramco’s IPO To Boost Oil Ties
  • 3 days IMF Raises Saudi Arabia Growth Outlook On Higher Oil Prices
  • 3 days China Is World’s Number-2 In LNG Imports
  • 4 days EIA Weekly Inventory Data Due Wednesday, Despite Govt. Shutdown
  • 4 days Oklahoma Rig Explodes, Leaving Five Missing
  • 4 days Lloyd’s Sees No Room For Coal In New Investment Strategy
  • 4 days Gunmen Kidnap Nigerian Oil Workers In Oil-Rich Delta Area
  • 4 days Libya’s NOC Restarts Oil Fields
  • 4 days US Orion To Develop Gas Field In Iraq
  • 7 days U.S. On Track To Unseat Saudi Arabia As No.2 Oil Producer In the World
  • 7 days Senior Interior Dept. Official Says Florida Still On Trump’s Draft Drilling Plan
  • 7 days Schlumberger Optimistic In 2018 For Oilfield Services Businesses
  • 7 days Only 1/3 Of Oil Patch Jobs To Return To Canada After Downturn Ends
  • 7 days Statoil, YPF Finalize Joint Vaca Muerta Development Deal
  • 7 days TransCanada Boasts Long-Term Commitments For Keystone XL
  • 7 days Nigeria Files Suit Against JP Morgan Over Oil Field Sale
  • 7 days Chinese Oil Ships Found Violating UN Sanctions On North Korea
  • 8 days Oil Slick From Iranian Tanker Explosion Is Now The Size Of Paris

Breaking News:

Iran Says Nuclear Deal “Absolutely Not Renegotiable”

Iraq Is Troubling The Oil Majors

Oil majors are divided on…

Oil And Gas Industry Plans Capex Hike

As confidence slowly returns to…

The UK May Renationalize Utilities

Economists and academics now suggest…

Tom Kool

The Unstoppable Oil Rally

By Tom Kool - Jan 26, 2018, 2:00 PM CST Oil

Ongoing declines in U.S. inventories and a weakening U.S. dollar have pushed oil prices up even further this week.

Oil prices rose this week on the back of a weakening dollar – thanks to comments from the U.S. Treasury Secretary supporting a weaker greenback – and ongoing declines in U.S. inventories.

Saudi oil minister accuses IEA of overhyping shale. Saudi oil minister Khalid al-Falih made headlines on Thursday when he said at the World Economic Forum that the IEA had an “oversized focus” on U.S. shale growth. He implied that the IEA was hyping the threat of U.S. shale. “I was not disputing the amazing revolution of shale . . .[but] in the overall global supply demand picture it’s not going to wreck the train,” al-Falih said in Davos. “We should not be scared,” he added. “That’s the core job of the IEA, not to take it out of context.” The statement prompted retorts from top IEA officials that shale was indeed one of the biggest “game changers” in the energy industry in the past decade. Al-Falih noted that it was highly unlikely that OPEC would abandon the production cuts before the end of the year.

Energy stocks up, more room to run? Energy stocks lagged the broader S&P 500 last year, but are up more than 20 percent in the past six months. With demand rising, some market analysts see more gains ahead, even if oil prices fail to move higher. Because of the poor performance last year, energy stocks have some catching up to do and could continue to outperform the broader market. “[W]e don’t think oil needs to move higher,” Ben Kallo, energy analyst at Baird, told the WSJ. “Rather, oil just needs to avoid another correction.”

ExxonMobil ordered to keep production limits on Russian oil project. Russian authorities ordered ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) to return to previous lower production limits at its Sakhalin-1 project in Russia’s far east, according to Reuters. The justification was not exactly clear, but likely it was the result of Russia trying to maintain compliance with the OPEC production cuts. Exxon had initially received approval to ramp up production from 200,000 bpd to 250,000 bpd, but Russian authorities ordered the company to scale it back.

Five workers killed in Oklahoma; deadliest accident since beginning of shale boom. Five workers were killed by a well explosion in Oklahoma on Monday, which is the deadliest incident in more than a decade of shale drilling. The well was drilled by Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., based in Houston. Related: Why Oil Prices Could Dive

Aramco IPO date to slip? Saudi oil minister Khalid al-Falih said that Aramco’s IPO would take place “when the time is right,” a comment that many analysts interpreted as an acknowledgement of a slipping timeline. “We hope that 2018 will be the right time, but ultimately we have to make sure the market is ready,” Al-Falih said the World Economic Forum in Davos. The IPO was thought to be on track for a late 2018 launch, but al-Falih’s comments suggest it could get pushed back.

Aramco to invest in U.S. Saudi Aramco said that it would expand in the U.S. after the Trump administration’s blockbuster tax cuts. Aramco’s CEO said that the tax cuts combined with clear political support for the oil industry makes investing in the U.S. much more attractive. Aramco already controls the Motiva refinery in Texas, the country’s largest. “The whole oil industry is benefiting from the current administration,” Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said.

Natural gas prices jump on inventory decline. Natural gas inventories fell sharply last week, taking total stocks down to 2,296 Bcf, which is lower than even the lower range of the five-year average. The market is tighter than it has been in years, and Nymex prices for front-month delivery jumped to $3.50/MMBtu this week, surging on fears of tight supplies. However, that price is still relatively moderate compared to how high prices spiked in the past. The sanguine outlook stems from the expected tidal wave of fresh supply coming this year from shale gas fields.

Related: Saudis Unmoved By Oil Price Surge

Bakken shale drillers moving to less desirable locations. Higher oil prices and improve drilling technology are allowing shale drillers in North Dakota to venture out into Tier 2 and Tier 3 locations. Up until now, drilling has been concentrated in “the core of the core” – essentially just a few of the best counties. Not only have WTI prices climbed, but the discount for Bakken crude has narrowed as well. "What we would've considered a fringe area a year ago are now considered economic territory in the state of North Dakota," Justin Kringstad, director of the North Dakota Pipeline Authority, said last week during a conference call, according to S&P Global Platts. The only caveat is that these lesser locations will likely have lower initial production (IP) rates, and may ultimately produce less oil.

Oil industry profits up, spending could rise. Earnings season is upon us and the oil industry is about to report its best quarter in years. The fourth quarter of 2017 saw higher oil prices and falling production costs, fueling a wave of optimism not seen in years. Flush with cash, spending could rise by more than previously expected. A survey by Norwegian consultants DNV GL found that more than two-thirds of the 813 oil executives interviewed said they expect increased capital spending in 2018. The tension is that so many shale drillers have promised investors to exercise restraint, emphasizing profits instead of production growth.

World’s first electric container barges to operate in Netherlands. The world’s first fully electric container barges will operate in the ports of Antwerp, Amsterdam and Rotterdam this summer, according to The Guardian. The vessels could eliminate the need for an estimated 23,000 trucks, most of which run on diesel.

Upcoming Mexico oil auction expected to attract high interest. Mexico’s January 31 auction for 29 deepwater tracts is expected to attract a lot of interest from the oil majors because of low upfront bonus payments and low commitments. “Mexico has done all it could to attract companies,” Horacio Cuenca of Wood Mackenzie, told Bloomberg. “It’s going to drive interest. The blocks are very cheap.” The timing is also good – oil prices are significantly higher compared to previous rounds.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

