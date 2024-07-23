U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue to Fall

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.38 +0.42 +0.55%
Graph down Brent Crude 35 mins 81.01 -1.39 -1.69%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 80.22 -1.69 -2.06%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.165 -0.022 -1.01%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.433 +0.019 +0.77%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.65 -0.28 -0.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.65 -0.28 -0.33%
Chart Bonny Light 26 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.77 -2.04 -2.41%
Chart Mars US 263 days 75.97 -1.40 -1.81%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.433 +0.019 +0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 26 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 26 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 26 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 967 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 26 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 26 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 26 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 26 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.77 -2.04 -2.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 420 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 65.00 -0.24 -0.37%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 80.55 -0.24 -0.30%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 78.80 -0.24 -0.30%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 76.40 -0.24 -0.31%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 74.40 -0.24 -0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 74.40 -0.24 -0.32%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 73.40 -0.24 -0.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 79.10 -0.24 -0.30%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 75.40 -0.24 -0.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.65 -0.28 -0.33%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.26 -0.35 -0.46%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 70.01 -0.35 -0.50%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 82.74 -1.01 -1.21%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 75.01 -0.35 -0.46%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 76.26 -0.35 -0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.26 -0.35 -0.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.75 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 70.00 -0.50 -0.71%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 86.09 -0.35 -0.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 4 days Solid State Lithium Battery Bank
  • 3 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 15 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 16 days Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.

Breaking News:

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue to Fall

Oil Prices Under Pressure Despite Bullish Catalysts

Oil Prices Under Pressure Despite Bullish Catalysts

Oil prices are under pressure…

Rio Tinto's Multi-Billion-Dollar Lithium Mine Back on Track in Serbia

Rio Tinto's Multi-Billion-Dollar Lithium Mine Back on Track in Serbia

Serbia's government has reinstated Rio…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue to Fall

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 23, 2024, 3:49 PM CDT

Crude oil inventories in the United States fell again this week, this time by 3.9 million barrels for the week ending July 19, according to The American Petroleum Institute (API). The reality was a far cry from analyst predictions which pegged the inventory move at a 700,000-barrel build for the week.

For the week prior, the API reported a 4.44 million barrel draw in crude inventories.

This week marks the fourth week in a row of API-estimated inventory draws for crude oil, for a total loss of  19.4 million barrels during that time.

On Monday, the Department of Energy (DoE) reported that crude oil inventories in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) rose by 0.7 million barrels as of July 19. Inventories are now at 374.4 million barrels—the highest level since December 2022, but still well below the 656 million barrels in inventory in June 2020.

Oil prices were trading substantially down ahead of the API data release on Tuesday. At 03:37 pm ET, Brent crude was trading down $0.98 (-1.19%) on the day at $81.42—down about $2.40 per barrel from this time last week. The U.S. benchmark WTI was also trading down on the day by $1.04 (-1.33%) at $77.36—down roughly $3.40 per barrel from this time last week.

Gasoline inventories also fell this week, by 2.8 million barrels, more than offsetting last week’s 365,000-barrel increase. As of last week, gasoline inventories are slightly above the five-year average for this time of year, according to the latest EIA data.

Distillate inventories shrunk this week by 1.5 million barrels, compared to last week’s 4.92-million-barrel increase. Distillates were about 7% below the five-year average for the week ending May July 12, the latest EIA data shows.

Cushing inventories rounded out this week’s losses, losing 1.6 million barrels, according to API data, on to pof the 746,000 barrel drop in the previous week.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Brazil's Oil Permitting Could Soon Resume

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Cuts Crude Exports To China And India By 17%

Russia Cuts Crude Exports To China And India By 17%
CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough

CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough
Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw
U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil and Gas Are Here To Stay

 Alt text

The U.K. North Sea Oil Industry Is in Decline

 Alt text

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down

 Alt text

Energy Independence: What It Means and How We Measure It
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com