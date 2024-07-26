Volatility Dominates Oil Markets Amid Mixed Signals

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.34 -1.94 -2.48%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 80.44 -1.93 -2.34%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 80.22 -1.16 -1.43%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.021 -0.020 -0.98%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.438 -0.030 -1.20%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 81.18 +0.12 +0.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 81.18 +0.12 +0.15%
Chart Bonny Light 28 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 81.37 -0.08 -0.10%
Chart Mars US 266 days 75.97 -1.40 -1.81%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.438 -0.030 -1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 28 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 28 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 28 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 969 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 28 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 28 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 28 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 28 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 81.37 -0.08 -0.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 422 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 hour 64.28 +0.69 +1.09%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 80.43 +0.69 +0.87%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 78.68 +0.69 +0.88%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 hour 74.98 +0.69 +0.93%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 hour 72.28 +0.69 +0.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 72.28 +0.69 +0.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 72.28 +0.69 +0.96%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 79.18 +0.89 +1.14%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 72.28 +0.69 +0.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 81.18 +0.12 +0.15%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 74.76 +0.69 +0.93%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 68.51 +0.69 +1.02%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 81.60 -1.14 -1.38%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 73.51 +0.69 +0.95%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.07 +0.63 +0.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.07 +0.63 +0.86%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 75.00 +2.00 +2.74%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.75 +0.50 +0.74%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.27 -2.82 -3.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 3 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 6 days Solid State Lithium Battery Bank
  • 5 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

Technology and EVs Send China’s Power Demand Surging

Stock Market’s Short-Term Focus Threatens Energy Transition Goals

Stock Market’s Short-Term Focus Threatens Energy Transition Goals

The problem that most companies…

U.S. Electricity Prices Surge Amid Grid Strains and Rising Demand

U.S. Electricity Prices Surge Amid Grid Strains and Rising Demand

The expected higher expenditures, as…

What Would the Re-Election of Trump Mean for U.S. Energy?

What Would the Re-Election of Trump Mean for U.S. Energy?

A potential Trump re-election could…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Volatility Dominates Oil Markets Amid Mixed Signals

By Michael Kern - Jul 26, 2024, 9:33 AM CDT
oil

It's been a volatile week in oil markets as concerns over Chinese demand pressured prices despite a decline in U.S. crude inventories and wildfires in Canada.

oil prices

Production

oil

refinery

Crude oil

refinery

oil

Gasoline

Gasoline

Friday, July 26th, 2024

A rollercoaster of the week has left most market watchers guessing as to what might be coming up next for oil. Canada’s wildfires, continuously decreasing US oil stocks, and GDP figures in the States coming in well above expectations should have lifted sentiment, but the signals went mostly unnoticed amidst a widespread tech stock selloff and a commodity-wide disappointment in China. ICE Brent is set to finish the week below $82 per barrel, marking the third straight weekly decline.

Democrats Seek to Ban US Talking To OPEC. US Democratic lawmakers introduced a bill to hold energy companies accountable if they are found by federal regulators to have colluded with OPEC, suggesting such firms should be no longer eligible for new oil and gas leases on federal lands and waters.

Europe in Deadlock Amidst Ukraine Transit Row. Hungary and Slovakia have asked the European Commission to launch a consultation procedure with Ukraine after the latter sanctioned the two countries’ main Russian pipeline oil supplier Lukoil, raising the risk of potential refinery halts in Central Europe. 

Shell Loses Interest in Scottish Wind. UK-based energy major Shell (LON:SHEL) is planning to sell development leases it won to build up to 5 GW of floating wind farms off the Scottish coast, potentially liquidating its participation in a joint venture with Iberdrola’s subsidiary Scottish Power.

Brazil Prepares to Buy Back Its Own Refinery. Brazil’s state oil firm Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is finishing up due diligence for a bid on the 300,000 b/d Mataripe refinery that it sold only three years ago to the Abu Dhabi sovereign fund Mubadala for $1.65 billion, seeking to unwind the Bolsonaro-era divestments. 

OPEC+ Overproducers Present Their Compensation Plans. Just in time before the August meeting of the JMMC, Iraq, Kazakhstan and Russia, the largest overproducers of OPEC+, presented their compensation plans to reduce production by a collective 2.284 million b/d between now and September 2025.

India’s Refining Giant Gets Exempted from Venezuela Sanctions. According to Bloomberg, India’s largest private refiner Reliance Industries has received approval from the Biden administration to resume importing crude oil from Venezuela despite the reinstatement of sanctions in April 2024.  

Chinese Investors Cut Stakes in Indonesian Smelters. Chinese mining companies are seeking to reduce their stakes in Indonesian nickel smelters to make their products eligible for EV tax credits in the US as the IRA restricts tax cuts to those with not more than 25% ownership by a foreign entity of concern, which applies to China. 

Equinor Wants Less UK Exposure. Norway’s national oil firm Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) is considering cutting its 80% stake in the UK’s largest untapped oil field Rosebank, saying it would prefer to bring the share in line with that of other assets as Britain’s new Labour government is set to hike windfall taxes.

India Eyes Riches of the Indian Ocean. The UN-backed International Seabed Authority has issued two deep-sea exploration licenses for India (out of a total of 31), with New Delhi planning to start mining by the end of the decade despite having no previous seabed mining expertise. 

White House Eyes 2035 Ban on Single-Use Plastics. The White House announced a new goal to phase out federal procurement of single-use plastics in food service operations, packaging, and events by 2027 and to eliminate the material from federal operations by 2035, triggering the ire of the US polymer industry.

Russia Wants to Build a Refinery in Cuba. Revisiting long-lost ties from the Soviet era, Russian authorities have suggested that the country’s state-owned enterprises could build a refinery in Cuba, a country that mostly burns its 50,000 b/d of heavy crude oil production for power generation.   

Italian Oil Major Expands in East Africa. Italy’s national oil company ENI (BIT:ENI) was awarded the Angoche A6-C offshore block in the country’s northeast, with the African country’s state oil firm ENH taking 40% in the project, seeking to replicate the success of the $7 billion Coral South LNG project. 

Iron Ore Plunges on China Weakness. The disappointment from China’s Third Plenary continues to weigh on industrial metals with iron ore dipping below the psychological level of $100 per metric tonne on the Singapore Exchange, worsened by negative steel margins and Beijing mandating new quality standards.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

OPEC Oil Reserves in Decline
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Dramatic Fall of Mexico’s Oil Giant

The Dramatic Fall of Mexico’s Oil Giant
5 Highest Paying Oil & Gas Dividend Stocks for This Summer

5 Highest Paying Oil & Gas Dividend Stocks for This Summer
Bad News From China Could Be The Harbinger For Lower Oil Prices

Bad News From China Could Be The Harbinger For Lower Oil Prices
Harris Presidency Will Be Bad News for Oil

Harris Presidency Will Be Bad News for Oil
Solar Surplus: California's Renewable Energy Dilemma

Solar Surplus: California's Renewable Energy Dilemma

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com