EV Loss Drags Down Ford’s Q2 Profit

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.24 -1.35 -1.74%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 80.32 -1.39 -1.70%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.66 -1.34 -1.65%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.125 +0.008 +0.38%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.410 -0.041 -1.68%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 80.52 -3.13 -3.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 80.52 -3.13 -3.74%
Chart Bonny Light 27 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.19 -0.58 -0.70%
Chart Mars US 265 days 75.97 -1.40 -1.81%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.410 -0.041 -1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 27 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 27 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 27 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 968 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 27 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 27 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 27 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 27 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.19 -0.58 -0.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 421 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 63.49 +0.63 +1.00%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 79.74 +0.63 +0.80%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 77.99 +0.63 +0.81%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 75.59 +0.63 +0.84%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 71.59 +0.63 +0.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 71.59 +0.63 +0.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 71.59 +0.63 +0.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 78.29 +0.63 +0.81%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 71.59 +0.63 +0.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 80.52 -3.13 -3.74%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.44 -2.82 -3.70%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 67.19 -2.82 -4.03%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 81.60 -1.14 -1.38%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 72.19 -2.82 -3.76%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 73.44 -2.82 -3.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.44 -2.82 -3.70%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.00 -2.75 -3.63%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 70.00 -0.50 -0.71%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.27 -2.82 -3.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 5 days Solid State Lithium Battery Bank
  • 18 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 4 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

China’s Solar Industry Calls for Consolidation to Cope With Overcapacity 

NIMBY: The Battle for Britain’s Clean Energy Future

NIMBY: The Battle for Britain’s Clean Energy Future

The UK government faces growing…

South Korea Could Lead the Way in a Successful Nuclear Renaissance

South Korea Could Lead the Way in a Successful Nuclear Renaissance

Despite all the recent hype…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

EV Loss Drags Down Ford’s Q2 Profit

By Irina Slav - Jul 25, 2024, 1:50 AM CDT

A loss before interest and taxes dragged down Ford’s second-quarter net result, missing analyst expectations despite an increase in revenues.

The company reported revenues of $47.8 billion for the period, which was 6% higher than the figure for the year-earlier quarter, and a net result of $1.8 billion on earnings before interest and tax of $2.8 billion.

What’s more interesting is the breakdown of the financial figures by segment, after Ford divided its business into three parts: Ford Blue, for its gas-powered passenger car line, Ford Model e, for its electric vehicles, and Ford Pro, for its commercial and truck business.

Ford Blue booked a revenue increase of 3% to $26.7 billion for the second quarter, with earnings before interest and tax of $1.17 billion. The unit sported an EBIT margin of 4.4%, a decline of 4.8 percentage points from last year.

Ford Pro also did well, booking a 3% revenue increase to $17 billion for the second quarter of 2024, with EBIT rising $173 million on the year to reach $2.56 billion. That unit boasted an EBIT margin of 15.1% for the period.

In the EV segment, however, things did not look so well. Revenue came in at $1.1 billion, which was 37% lower than the revenue of that segment for the second quarter of 2023. Earnings before interest and tax were a negative $1.143 billion, with an EBIT margin of a negative 99.5%. The total loss of that segment for the full year is seen at $5.5 billion.

For the full year, Ford expects to book adjusted EBIT of between $10 billion and $12 billion, which was another disappointment for investors as it marks no change from earlier earnings projections. The company did, however, raise its outlook for free cash flow by $1 billion, to between $7.5 billion and $8.5 billion.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

NextEra Energy Reports Mixed Q2 Results, Reaffirms FY24 Outlook

Next Post

Alberta Wildfires Spread, Threatening More Oil Production

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Cuts Crude Exports To China And India By 17%

Russia Cuts Crude Exports To China And India By 17%
CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough

CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough
Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw
U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil and Gas Are Here To Stay

 Alt text

The U.K. North Sea Oil Industry Is in Decline

 Alt text

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down

 Alt text

Energy Independence: What It Means and How We Measure It
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com