Are Hedge Funds Pushing Oil Prices Too High?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 36 mins 64.22 +0.25 +0.39%
Brent Crude 36 mins 69.52 +0.14 +0.20%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.236 +0.004 +0.12%
Mars US 4 hours 64.47 +0.24 +0.37%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.54 -0.24 -0.35%
Urals 21 hours 67.52 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.70 +1.23 +1.82%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.70 +1.23 +1.82%
Bonny Light 21 hours 69.56 -0.19 -0.27%
Mexican Basket 2 days 58.60 -0.61 -1.03%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.236 +0.004 +0.12%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 21 hours 66.13 -0.70 -1.05%
Murban 21 hours 69.23 -0.60 -0.86%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 66.36 -0.04 -0.06%
Basra Light 21 hours 64.80 -0.03 -0.05%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 69.83 -0.06 -0.09%
Bonny Light 21 hours 69.56 -0.19 -0.27%
Bonny Light 21 hours 69.56 -0.19 -0.27%
Girassol 21 hours 69.01 -0.19 -0.27%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.54 -0.24 -0.35%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 41.04 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 96 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 96 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 96 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 96 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 96 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 96 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 96 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 96 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 96 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 68.70 +1.23 +1.82%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 60.50 +0.25 +0.41%
Giddings 21 hours 54.25 +0.25 +0.46%
ANS West Coast 7 days 69.00 +0.03 +0.04%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 58.42 +0.24 +0.41%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 62.37 +0.24 +0.39%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 62.37 +0.24 +0.39%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 60.92 +0.24 +0.40%
Kansas Common 2 days 54.00 -0.50 -0.92%
Buena Vista 2 days 71.49 -0.57 -0.79%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 hours API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks
  • 5 hours Maduro’s Advisors Recommend Selling Petro At Steep 60% Discount
  • 6 hours EIA: Shale Oil Output To Rise By 1.8 Million Bpd Through Q1 2019
  • 7 hours IEA: Don’t Expect Much Oil From Arctic National Wildlife Refuge Before 2030
  • 8 hours Minister Says Norway Must Prepare For Arctic Oil Race With Russia
  • 9 hours Eight Years Late—UK Hinkley Point C To Be In Service By 2025
  • 10 hours Sunk Iranian Oil Tanker Leave Behind Two Slicks
  • 11 hours Saudi Arabia Shuns UBS, BofA As Aramco IPO Coordinators
  • 18 hours WCS-WTI Spread Narrows As Exports-By-Rail Pick Up
  • 23 hours Norway Grants Record 75 New Offshore Exploration Leases
  • 1 day China’s Growing Appetite For Renewables
  • 1 day Chevron To Resume Drilling In Kurdistan
  • 1 day India Boosts Oil, Gas Resource Estimate Ahead Of Bidding Round
  • 1 day India’s Reliance Boosts Export Refinery Capacity By 30%
  • 1 day Nigeria Among Worst Performers In Electricity Supply
  • 2 days ELN Attacks Another Colombian Pipeline As Ceasefire Ceases
  • 2 days Shell Buys 43.8% Stake In Silicon Ranch Solar
  • 2 days Saudis To Award Nuclear Power Contracts In December
  • 2 days Shell Approves Its First North Sea Oil Project In Six Years
  • 2 days China Unlikely To Maintain Record Oil Product Exports
  • 2 days Australia Solar Power Additions Hit Record In 2017
  • 2 days Morocco Prepares $4.6B Gas Project Tender
  • 2 days Iranian Oil Tanker Sinks After Second Explosion
  • 5 days Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal
  • 5 days Iranian Oil Tanker Drifts Into Japanese Waters As Fires Rage On
  • 5 days Kenya Cuts Share Of Oil Revenues To Local Communities
  • 5 days IEA: $65-70 Oil Could Cause Surge In U.S. Shale Production
  • 5 days Russia’s Lukoil May Sell 20% In Oil Trader Litasco
  • 5 days Falling Chinese Oil Imports Weigh On Prices
  • 5 days Shell Considers Buying Dutch Green Energy Supplier
  • 6 days Wind And Solar Prices Continue To Fall
  • 6 days Residents Flee After Nigeria Gas Company Pipeline Explodes
  • 6 days Venezuela To Pre-Mine Petro For Release In 6-Weeks
  • 6 days Trump Says U.S. “Could Conceivably” Rejoin Paris Climate Accord
  • 6 days Saudis Shortlist New York, London, Hong Kong For Aramco IPO
  • 6 days Rigid EU Rules Makes ICE Move 245 Oil Futures Contracts To U.S.
  • 6 days Norway Reports Record Gas Sales To Europe In 2017
  • 7 days Trump’s Plan Makes 65 Billion BOE Available For Drilling
  • 7 days PetroChina’s Biggest Refinery Doubles Russian Pipeline Oil Intake
  • 7 days NYC Sues Five Oil Majors For Contributing To Climate Change

Breaking News:

API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks

Alt Text

5 Energy Sector Predictions For 2018

The energy recovery is well…

Alt Text

The Most Feared Businessman In Russia

No politician or businessman is…

Alt Text

The 5 Most Popular Energy Stories Of 2017

2017 was an eventful year…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Related News

Are Hedge Funds Pushing Oil Prices Too High?

By Nick Cunningham - Jan 17, 2018, 6:00 PM CST Trading Screen

Hedge funds and other money managers continue to gobble up bullish bets on oil futures, but the speed with which spot prices have risen in the past few weeks raises the prospect of a short-term correction.

Major investors continue to push their bullish bets on oil futures to new heights, confident that the rally still has more room to run. Strong demand, falling inventories and geopolitical uncertainty have fueled a sense of optimism not seen in years.

But the risk is that investors are taking things too far, at least in the short run. As John Kemp of Reuters recently put it, the “accumulation of bullish positions is easily the largest on record and far outstrips anything seen even during the spike in oil prices during late 2007 and the first half of 2008.” He pointed out in his column that hedge funds now hold more than 10 long positions in oil futures for every short, a ratio that is sharply up from 1.60:1 from June 2017.

Such lopsided positioning looks overstretched, which could prompt a selloff as investors scramble for the exits. That kind of correction in both hedge fund positioning and crude prices has happened several times in just the past few years.

Other analysts are also sounding the alarm. “Typically when the boat gets tipped greatly to one side, like it is right now, you get a reversal,” John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC, told Bloomberg. “There’s a lot of technical aspects working against” the rally, he added.

It is not as if the bullishness is entirely unfounded. U.S. crude inventories have fallen sharply over the past year, and are at their lowest level since early 2015. Venezuela’s output is declining at a scary rate, and tension in the Middle East leaves open the possibility of more outages. All the while, demand continues its inexorable rise, year after year.

Related: Has Oil Become Overbought? 

But that doesn’t mean that prices will continue to increase uninterrupted. The steep increase in prices over the past few months may have outpaced the fundamentals. “[C]urrent prices appear over-stretched, and we expect a short-term correction to the downside. Crude oil looks overbought on a technical and positioning basis,” Standard Chartered analysts wrote in a research note. “The 14-day Relative Strength Indices (RSI 14) have been firmly in overbought territory since 10 January… While we think prices could still rise by a couple of dollars in the near term, the next USD 3-5/bbl move is likely to be down.”

Not everyone agrees. David Sheppard, energy markets editor at the FT, made the case that hedge funds and other money managers are not irrational to continue to scoop up bullish bets. He cites real progress in the fundamentals, which is solid evidence of a tightening oil market.

Perhaps more importantly, however, is the downward sloping futures curve. With near-term contracts trading at a premium to longer-dated futures — a structure known as backwardation — traders can turn a profit simply by taking long positions on crude, even taking into account a bit of volatility. By buying up contracts along the curve at lower prices, traders can sell higher priced spot contracts as they come up, pocketing the difference. The practice could earn traders a 5 percent return this year, Sheppard argues, which can certainly beat out other investments.

Sheppard does point out that such an investment strategy only works if the fundamentals continue to improve, providing the basis for elevated spot prices.

Related: Strong Oil Demand Growth Supports Oil At $70

Whether or not the fundamentals do justify confidence in prices at current levels is, to a large degree, a matter of opinion. While some see more room to run, others see things getting out of hand. Norbert Ruecker, head of commodity research at Swiss bank Julius Baer, said a price "correction should occur... (as) hedge fund expectations for further rising prices have reached excessive levels,” according to CNBC.

What happens next will quite possibly hinge on whatever news trend investors latch on to. If, say, an outage occurs in Libya, or Venezuela reports another shocking decline in output, then hedge funds may not worry about the extreme net length right now in the futures market. On the flip side, if the U.S. rig count soars, or inventories start rising again, there will be a lot of pressure to liquidate those long bets.

Stay tuned.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Iraq Is Troubling The Oil Majors
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

$60 Oil Will Not Last Long

$60 Oil Will Not Last Long
Shale Restraint Could Lift Oil To $80

Shale Restraint Could Lift Oil To $80

 Can The Oil Price Rally Continue?

Can The Oil Price Rally Continue?

 Is An Oil Price Spike Inevitable?

Is An Oil Price Spike Inevitable?

 Rig Count Shoots Up As Oil Nears $70

Rig Count Shoots Up As Oil Nears $70

Most Commented

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

 EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

 What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com