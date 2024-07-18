Oil Prices Hold Gains As US Jobs Data Appears to Support Rate Cuts

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.95 +0.10 +0.12%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.14 +0.06 +0.07%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.57 -0.02 -0.02%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.123 +0.088 +4.32%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.506 +0.005 +0.20%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 86.56 +2.04 +2.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 86.56 +2.04 +2.41%
Chart Bonny Light 20 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.56 +0.12 +0.14%
Chart Mars US 258 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.506 +0.005 +0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 20 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 20 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 961 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 20 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 20 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.56 +0.12 +0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 414 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 67.59 +1.73 +2.63%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 83.59 +1.73 +2.11%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 81.84 +1.73 +2.16%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 78.84 +1.73 +2.24%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 75.69 +1.73 +2.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 75.69 +1.73 +2.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 75.44 +1.73 +2.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 81.94 +1.73 +2.16%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 76.19 +1.73 +2.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 86.56 +2.04 +2.41%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 79.33 +2.09 +2.71%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 73.08 +2.09 +2.94%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 84.63 -1.09 -1.27%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 78.08 +2.09 +2.75%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 79.33 +2.09 +2.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 79.33 +2.09 +2.71%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 78.75 +1.75 +2.27%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.00 -1.25 -1.73%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 87.26 -1.15 -1.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 11 days Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.
  • 11 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 10 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 13 days RUSSIA - Turkey & India Stop Buying Russian Oil as USA Increases Crackdown on Sanctions

Breaking News:

First Major Windfarm in U.S. Shut After Incident

Standard Chartered: Oil Rally Will Extend Well Beyond $90 Per Barrel

Standard Chartered: Oil Rally Will Extend Well Beyond $90 Per Barrel

Standard Chartered has projected that…

Short Term Demand Boosts Oil Market

Short Term Demand Boosts Oil Market

While there's potential for short-term…

Both Supply and Demand Point to Higher Crude

Both Supply and Demand Point to Higher Crude

The first target is the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Hold Gains As US Jobs Data Appears to Support Rate Cuts

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 18, 2024, 11:00 AM CDT
  • WTI crude has managed to hold onto its gains as American jobs data suggests that the Fed may start to cut rates as soon as September.
  • Since the beginning of this year, jobless claims have continued to rise, suggesting that the labor market is loosening.
  • On Wednesday, the Energy Information Administration reported a larger-than-expected draw on U.S. crude inventory stockpiles.
Millenials

Oil was trading down slightly on Thursday but largely holding onto its gains from the previous day, which saw the U.S. benchmark rally over 2.9%. American jobs data are feeding cautiously into optimism that the Federal Reserve remains on track for rate cuts, and another big drawdown in U.S. crude inventories lends further support to crude prices.

On Thursday at 11:19 a.m. ET, Brent crude was trading at $84.63, down 0.53%, while WTI was holding onto its gains for the most part at $82.46, down 0.47%, maintaining the narrowing Brent-WTI spread. 

While U.S. jobs data released on Thursday showed a larger-than-expected increase in unemployment benefit applications for the week ended July 1, Reuters reports that there was no notable change in the labor market. Additionally, the month of July often sees higher unemployment benefit applications due to temporary factory closures at this time of year. 

New unemployment benefit applications rose by 20,000 last week, hitting 243,000–the highest since the fourth-quarter of 2021, according to Bloomberg. 

Analysts are looking for the labor market to cool down, along with inflation, for the Fed to remain on track to cut interest rates, potentially starting in September. 

Since the beginning of this year, jobless claims have continued to rise, suggesting that the labor market is loosening. 

"We think the rise so far is consistent with a cooling labor market that is characterized more by a slower pace of hiring rather than by higher layoffs,” Reuters quoted Nancy Vanden Houten, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics as saying on Thursday. 

On Wednesday, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a larger-than-expected draw on U.S. crude inventory stockpiles. For the week to July 12, the EIA recorded a 4.9-million-barrel draw. The previous week also saw a draw of 3.4 million barrels. Crude oil inventories in the United States are now roughly 5% below the five year average for this time of year.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Short Term Demand Boosts Oil Market
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Kuwait Announces Massive Offshore Oil and Gas Discovery

Kuwait Announces Massive Offshore Oil and Gas Discovery
Oil and Gas Are Here To Stay

Oil and Gas Are Here To Stay
Four Unexplored Indian Basins May Hold More Oil Than The Permian

Four Unexplored Indian Basins May Hold More Oil Than The Permian
Zimbabwe's Steel Industry Revitalized with New $1.5 Billion Plant

Zimbabwe's Steel Industry Revitalized with New $1.5 Billion Plant
International Oil Companies Caught in Kurdish Smuggling Web

International Oil Companies Caught in Kurdish Smuggling Web

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com