New Local Market Keeps Chinese Imports of Iranian Crude High

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.91 -0.37 -0.47%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.90 -0.47 -0.57%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 80.64 -0.74 -0.91%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.027 -0.014 -0.69%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.464 -0.004 -0.16%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.06 +0.54 +0.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.06 +0.54 +0.67%
Chart Bonny Light 28 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.45 -0.74 -0.90%
Chart Mars US 266 days 75.97 -1.40 -1.81%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.464 -0.004 -0.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 28 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 28 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 28 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 969 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 28 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 28 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 28 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 28 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.45 -0.74 -0.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 422 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 64.28 +0.69 +1.09%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 6 hours 80.43 +0.69 +0.87%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 6 hours 78.68 +0.69 +0.88%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 74.98 +0.69 +0.93%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 72.28 +0.69 +0.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 72.28 +0.69 +0.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 72.28 +0.69 +0.96%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 78.98 +0.69 +0.88%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 72.28 +0.69 +0.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.06 +0.54 +0.67%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.07 +0.63 +0.86%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 67.82 +0.63 +0.94%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 81.60 -1.14 -1.38%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.82 +0.63 +0.87%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.07 +0.63 +0.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.07 +0.63 +0.86%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 73.00 -2.75 -3.63%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.75 +0.50 +0.74%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.27 -2.82 -3.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 26 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 37 mins If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 6 days Solid State Lithium Battery Bank
  • 5 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

New Local Market Keeps Chinese Imports of Iranian Crude High

Why China’s Commodity Imports Rise amid Struggling Economy

Why China’s Commodity Imports Rise amid Struggling Economy

Chinese purchases of LNG, coal,…

U.S. Electricity Prices Surge Amid Grid Strains and Rising Demand

U.S. Electricity Prices Surge Amid Grid Strains and Rising Demand

The expected higher expenditures, as…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

New Local Market Keeps Chinese Imports of Iranian Crude High

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 26, 2024, 7:15 AM CDT

Even as independent Chinese refiners have reduced the intake of Iranian crude amid low refining margins, China has continued to import near-record levels of Iranian oil this year as a new demand center emerged in the northeast of the country, Reuters reported on Friday, quoting trading sources and tanker-tracking firms.

The port city of Dalian, which has 6% of China's crude processing capacity, has seen only sporadic shipments of oil from Iran in the past few years, oil flow tracking firms Vortexa and Kpler have told Reuters.

But Dalian has recently seen a surge in cargoes discharging Iranian crude. Per Vortexa data, 23 cargoes with a total of 45 million barrels of crude oil were shipped into and discharged at Dalian and the nearby Changxing island between October of last year and June this year.

Kpler has estimated that China likely imported 34 million barrels into Dalian in the period.

China has continued to buy cheaper crude from Iran even after the U.S. re-imposed sanctions on Iranian oil in 2018. The world’s top crude oil importer is Iran’s key export market, and it looks like the soaring imports into Dalian have compensated for lower purchases by independent refiners in the Shandong province.

Earlier this year, China’s independent refiners delayed purchases of crude from Iran for February as the Islamic Republic is now demanding higher prices and upfront payments before loading the cargoes, trading sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

As the year progressed, deteriorating refining margins have reduced the overall oil intake of the independent refiners, the so-called teapots.

Many cargoes going into China from Iran continue to be labeled as carrying crude from other countries, such as Malaysia or Oman.

Chinese customs data has shown that imports of crude from Malaysia have soared. According to Standard Chartered, the latest China customs import data showed crude oil imports from Malaysia clocked in at 1.456 million barrels per day (bpd), a lot more than the country produces.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

China’s Sinochem Looks to Sell Its 40% Stake in Brazilian Oilfield

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Cuts Crude Exports To China And India By 17%

Russia Cuts Crude Exports To China And India By 17%
CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough

CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough
Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw
U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue to Fall

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue to Fall

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil and Gas Are Here To Stay

 Alt text

The U.K. North Sea Oil Industry Is in Decline

 Alt text

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down

 Alt text

Energy Independence: What It Means and How We Measure It
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com