Europe and China Remain the Biggest Buyers of Russian Pipeline Gas

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.40 -1.00 -1.28%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.51 -0.89 -1.08%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.03 -0.88 -1.07%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.183 -0.068 -3.02%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.443 -0.028 -1.14%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 83.65 -0.28 -0.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 83.65 -0.28 -0.33%
Chart Bonny Light 25 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.77 -2.04 -2.41%
Chart Mars US 263 days 75.97 -1.40 -1.81%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.443 -0.028 -1.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 25 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 25 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 25 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 966 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 25 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 25 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 25 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 25 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.77 -2.04 -2.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 419 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 65.00 -0.24 -0.37%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 80.55 -0.24 -0.30%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 78.80 -0.24 -0.30%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 76.40 -0.24 -0.31%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 74.40 -0.24 -0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 74.40 -0.24 -0.32%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 73.40 -0.24 -0.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 79.10 -0.24 -0.30%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 75.40 -0.24 -0.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 83.65 -0.28 -0.33%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 76.26 -0.35 -0.46%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 70.01 -0.35 -0.50%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 day 82.74 -1.01 -1.21%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 75.01 -0.35 -0.46%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 76.26 -0.35 -0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 76.26 -0.35 -0.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 75.75 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 70.50 -2.50 -3.42%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 89.16 +1.90 +2.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 3 days Solid State Lithium Battery Bank
  • 2 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 14 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 16 days Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.

Breaking News:

Europe and China Remain the Biggest Buyers of Russian Pipeline Gas

Armenia Deepens Western Ties with U.S. Military Drills

Armenia Deepens Western Ties with U.S. Military Drills

Armenia's deepening military ties with…

UK's North Sea Oil Ban: Who Benefits, and at What Cost?

UK's North Sea Oil Ban: Who Benefits, and at What Cost?

Banning new drilling licenses in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Europe and China Remain the Biggest Buyers of Russian Pipeline Gas

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 23, 2024, 9:30 AM CDT

Despite cutting off most European customers from its pipeline natural gas supply, Russia still sends nearly the same volumes of gas to Europe via pipelines as it does to its key new energy market China, according to Bloomberg calculations based on gas flows.

Russia’s gas giant Gazprom still exports natural gas via pipelines to Europe, via a link crossing Ukraine, and through the TurkStream pipeline. The customers are several countries in central Europe.

Russia has seen its gas exports to Europe significantly reduced since the invasion of Ukraine. The major drop in Gazprom’s gas deliveries was due to the halt of Russian pipeline gas exports to nearly all European countries.

Weeks after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, Russia cut off supply to Poland, Bulgaria, and Finland.

Then Gazprom started to reduce supply via the Nord Stream pipeline to Germany in June 2022, claiming an inability to service gas turbine maintenance outside Russia due to the Western sanctions against Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine. This was weeks before the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines at the end of September 2022, which definitively closed all pipeline gas routes of Russia’s gas to Germany.

Before the war in Ukraine, Russia supplied around one-third of all the gas to Europe.

Now the sales have plummeted, but they hold on to levels comparable with Gazprom’s pipeline gas supply to China, highlighting Moscow’s failure to pivot its gas to its “friendly” geopolitical partner.

Russia’s pipeline gas sales to Europe stood at 14.6 billion cubic meters in the first half of 2024, Bloomberg calculations based on flows via Ukraine and TurkStream showed.

While that’s ten times lower than pre-war levels, it is still comparable with the 15.2 billion cubic meters of gas Russia sent via a pipeline to China, per Bloomberg’s calculations. 

Russia’s pipeline gas isn’t sanctioned in Europe, where it remains flowing.

Russia appears to be struggling to convince China to take on more pipeline gas. Beijing is not committing to a massive new energy project to import Russian pipeline gas unless it’s favorable for the world’s second-largest economy.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Major Automakers Returning to Gasoline Cars as EV Demand Slows

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Cuts Crude Exports To China And India By 17%

Russia Cuts Crude Exports To China And India By 17%
CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough

CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough
Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw
U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil and Gas Are Here To Stay

 Alt text

The U.K. North Sea Oil Industry Is in Decline

 Alt text

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down

 Alt text

Energy Independence: What It Means and How We Measure It
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com