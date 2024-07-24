China and Russia Discuss High-Level Energy Cooperation

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.34 +0.38 +0.49%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.36 +0.35 +0.43%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 80.33 +0.11 +0.14%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 2.145 -0.042 -1.92%
Graph up Gasoline 17 mins 2.427 +0.013 +0.54%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.65 -0.28 -0.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.65 -0.28 -0.33%
Chart Bonny Light 26 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.77 -2.04 -2.41%
Chart Mars US 263 days 75.97 -1.40 -1.81%
Chart Gasoline 17 mins 2.427 +0.013 +0.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 26 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 26 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 26 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 967 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 26 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 26 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 26 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 26 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.77 -2.04 -2.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 420 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 63.56 -1.44 -2.22%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 hours 79.11 -1.44 -1.79%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 hours 77.36 -1.44 -1.83%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 74.96 -1.44 -1.88%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 72.96 -1.44 -1.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 72.96 -1.44 -1.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 71.96 -1.44 -1.96%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 77.66 -1.44 -1.82%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 73.96 -1.44 -1.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.65 -0.28 -0.33%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.26 -0.35 -0.46%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 70.01 -0.35 -0.50%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 82.74 -1.01 -1.21%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 75.01 -0.35 -0.46%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 76.26 -0.35 -0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.26 -0.35 -0.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.75 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 70.00 -0.50 -0.71%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 86.09 -0.35 -0.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 days By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 4 days Solid State Lithium Battery Bank
  • 3 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

China and Russia Discuss High-Level Energy Cooperation

India's Steel Industry Battles Surge of Cheap Imports

India's Steel Industry Battles Surge of Cheap Imports

India's steel industry faces challenges…

Canada's Climate Policies Criticized by Oil Sector and Environmentalists Alike

Canada's Climate Policies Criticized by Oil Sector and Environmentalists Alike

Canada's attempt to maintain its…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

China and Russia Discuss High-Level Energy Cooperation

By Irina Slav - Jul 24, 2024, 2:08 AM CDT

China and Russia have been discussing a high-level energy partnership that would benefit both countries, China’s Xinhua agency reported, citing a statement by Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang following a meeting with Russian Deputy PM Alexander Novak.

The two co-chaired the 21st meeting of the China-Russia Energy Cooperation Committee, the report noted.

Among the other comments made by Ding was a proposal to deepen bilateral ties across the energy industry’s segments and optimize the policies relevant to energy cooperation to facilitate new energy projects.

China has become Russia’s biggest energy client following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The country took in 15.2 billion cubic meters of Russian gas via the Power of Siberia pipeline in the first half of the year, according to Bloomberg. Europe, by the way, was the second-biggest buyer of Russian gas, taking in 14.6 billion cubic meters in the first six months of the year.

Russia also became China’s largest oil supplier after the 2022 Ukraine invasion, with the total last year rising 24% to reach 107.02 million tons. This represented 19% of China’s total oil imports, with Saudi Arabia slipping to second place, accounting for 15% of the total import volume.

In addition to pledges to boost cooperation in the oil and gas space, Russia and China have also recently discussed boosting Russian electricity exports to its southern neighbor. Earlier this decade, Russia raised its electricity exports to China to help it get over a power crunch. In October 2021, for example, Russia doubled its electricity exports to China as Asia’s largest economy was grappling with power shortages that led to power rationing.

However, in August last year, Russia reduced electricity exports to China along the Amur-Heihe power line to 100-200 MW from 600 MW due to a shortage in the energy system of Russia’s Far East. Per reports on the latest discussions, any increase in electricity exports would take into account Far East demand trends.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

China Natural Gas Consumption Expected to Rise by Up to 7.7% This Year

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Cuts Crude Exports To China And India By 17%

Russia Cuts Crude Exports To China And India By 17%
CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough

CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough
Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw
U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil and Gas Are Here To Stay

 Alt text

The U.K. North Sea Oil Industry Is in Decline

 Alt text

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down

 Alt text

Energy Independence: What It Means and How We Measure It
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com