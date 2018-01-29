Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 65.59 -0.55 -0.83%
Brent Crude 11 mins 69.19 -0.96 -1.37%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.161 -0.014 -0.44%
Mars US 3 days 64.64 +0.03 +0.05%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.94 -0.52 -0.76%
Urals 4 days 68.30 -0.46 -0.67%
Louisiana Light 4 days 70.08 +1.71 +2.50%
Bonny Light 4 days 70.63 -0.23 -0.32%
Mexican Basket 4 days 59.75 +0.05 +0.08%
Marine 4 days 67.03 -0.70 -1.03%
Murban 4 days 70.18 -0.70 -0.99%
Iran Heavy 4 days 67.29 -0.22 -0.33%
Basra Light 4 days 65.34 -0.02 -0.03%
Saharan Blend 4 days 70.79 -0.35 -0.49%
Girassol 4 days 70.33 -0.18 -0.26%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 38.45 -0.89 -2.26%
Western Canadian Select 108 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 108 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 108 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 108 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 108 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 108 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 108 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 108 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 62.75 +0.75 +1.21%
Giddings 4 days 56.50 +0.75 +1.35%
ANS West Coast 5 days 70.62 -0.23 -0.32%
West Texas Sour 4 days 60.09 +0.63 +1.06%
Eagle Ford 4 days 64.04 +0.63 +0.99%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 62.59 +0.63 +1.02%
Kansas Common 4 days 56.50 +0.75 +1.35%
Buena Vista 4 days 73.65 +0.38 +0.52%
All Charts
Ecuador Makes Progress In Oil Export Talks With China

Nord Stream 2 Is A Game Changer For Gazprom

Gazprom had a wildly successful…

Largest Oil Consumers Not In A Rush To Hedge Crude

Four major airlines have said…

Peak Oil Demand Is A Slow-Motion Train Wreck

Peak oil demand has been…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

Share

Iraq To Comply With OPEC Cuts Despite Lifting Oil Export Capacity

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 29, 2018, 12:30 PM CST Iraq Oil Minister Luaibi

Despite efforts to ramp up its oil export capacity, OPEC’s second-largest producer, Iraq, will comply with the production cuts pact, Iraq’s Oil Minister Jabbar al-Luiebi said at a conference in London on Monday.

In the OPEC/non-OPEC production restriction deal, Iraq agreed to cut 210,000 bpd off its October 2016 level and cap production at 4.351 million bpd.

According to OPEC’s secondary-sources figures—the ones the cartel uses to measure compliance—Iraq has never actually complied 100 percent with its commitment. Iraq’s December 2017 oil production was 4.405 million bpd, up from 4.397 million bpd in November and from 4.388 million bpd in October. The Q4 2017 average production was 4.397 million bpd, slightly above its ceiling, while production in Q2 and Q3 was 4.455 million bpd and 4.482 million bpd, respectively. For the whole of 2017, Iraq’s average production was 4.445 million bpd, according to OPEC’s secondary sources.

In the last quarter of 2017, Iraq’s compliance was boosted by the decreased oil production and exports from the north, after federal government forces seized the oil fields around Kirkuk, which had been under Kurdish control since 2014. The military maneuver knocked some 350,000 bpd of crude oil production offline and led to oil prices spiking on concerns of unstable supply from the region. Related: Are Oilfield Services A Buy?

To compensate for lower exports in the north, Iraq has boosted its exports from the south, and has increased the export capacity of its southern ports to 4.6 million bpd.

Iraq’s total oil export capacity is close to 5 million bpd, al-Luiebi told a Chatham House conference in London today, but noted that “Iraq has made it clear at every time and every event that Iraq will comply with OPEC declarations in good spirit, genuine spirit.”

Baghdad also hopes to more than double its oil production from the Kirkuk fields in the north with the deal that it has recently signed with BP, the oil minister said.

The oil market is improving and is bearing “fruits”, including higher oil prices, the Financial Times quoted al-Luiebi as telling the conference.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

U.S. Condensate Output Set To Increase In 2018
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




