Iran Claims to Have Neutralized Impact of U.S. Sanctions on Condensate Exports

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.64 +0.68 +0.88%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.61 +0.60 +0.74%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 80.73 +0.51 +0.64%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.155 -0.032 -1.46%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.444 +0.030 +1.25%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 80.52 -3.13 -3.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 80.52 -3.13 -3.74%
Chart Bonny Light 26 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.19 -0.58 -0.70%
Chart Mars US 264 days 75.97 -1.40 -1.81%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.444 +0.030 +1.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 26 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 26 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 26 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 967 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 26 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 26 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 26 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 26 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.19 -0.58 -0.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 420 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 hour 62.86 -1.44 -2.24%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 79.11 -1.44 -1.79%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 77.36 -1.44 -1.83%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 hour 74.96 -1.44 -1.88%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 hour 70.96 -1.44 -1.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 70.96 -1.44 -1.99%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 70.96 -1.44 -1.99%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 77.66 -1.44 -1.82%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 70.96 -1.44 -1.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 80.52 -3.13 -3.74%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 73.44 -2.82 -3.70%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 67.19 -2.82 -4.03%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 day 81.60 -1.14 -1.38%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 72.19 -2.82 -3.76%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 73.44 -2.82 -3.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 73.44 -2.82 -3.70%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 73.00 -2.75 -3.63%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 70.00 -0.50 -0.71%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 83.27 -2.82 -3.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 days By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 4 days Solid State Lithium Battery Bank
  • 3 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

‘Oil Kills’ Climate Activists Block European Airports

Oil Prices Are Heading for a Second Consecutive Weekly Decline

Oil Prices Are Heading for a Second Consecutive Weekly Decline

Oil prices are headed for…

Israeli Drone Strike Kills Syrian Oil Kingpin

Israeli Drone Strike Kills Syrian Oil Kingpin

A Syrian businessman who also…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran Claims to Have Neutralized Impact of U.S. Sanctions on Condensate Exports

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 24, 2024, 8:30 AM CDT

Iran has managed to neutralize the effect of the U.S.-led Western sanctions on its gas condensate exports, Iranian Petroleum Minister Javad Owji said on Wednesday.

“I can dare say that sanctions on gas condensates export have been neutralized,” Iranian news website Iran Front Page (IFP) quoted Owji as saying during the last government meeting of the outgoing administration.

Iran has turned gas condensate – very light oil – into added value by exporting more of it, according to the Iranian minister.  

The outgoing administration has also managed to boost Iranian oil production by 60%, from 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) when it came into office in 2021, to 3.6 million bpd now, Owji went on to say.

Iran has also boosted its oil revenues to $28.4 billion annually, from $9 billion in 2020, according to the oil minister.

Earlier this week, Iran’s central bank governor Mohammad-Reza Farzin said that the Iranian oil industry grew by 14.7% in the latest Iranian year ended on March 19, 2024.

Iran has boosted its oil exports in recent months, to six-year highs, various ship-tracking data have shown.

In the latest Iranian calendar year to March 19, 2024, the Islamic Republic boosted its oil and gas production by 20% compared to the previous Iranian year, oil minister Owji said in May.

Iran plans to increase its crude oil output to 4 million bpd, the country’s Tasnim news agency reported in May, as cited by Reuters.

No specific sources for the plan were provided but the original report in Tasnim said that “An economic council headed by Iran's interim president Mohammad Mokhber has approved a plan to raise the country's oil output from 3.6 million barrels per day to 4 million barrels per day.”

Iran has been eager to increase its oil production despite U.S. sanctions that have significantly reduced the market for Iranian oil. Even so, Iran reported an increase in exports of crude recently. Last year, the country exported 1.29 million bpd on average, which was 50% more than a year earlier.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia’s Novatek More Than Doubles First-Half Profit

Next Post

‘Oil Kills’ Climate Activists Block European Airports

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Cuts Crude Exports To China And India By 17%

Russia Cuts Crude Exports To China And India By 17%
CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough

CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough
Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw
U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil and Gas Are Here To Stay

 Alt text

The U.K. North Sea Oil Industry Is in Decline

 Alt text

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down

 Alt text

Energy Independence: What It Means and How We Measure It
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com