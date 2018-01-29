Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 65.59 -0.55 -0.83%
Brent Crude 11 mins 69.19 -0.96 -1.37%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.161 -0.014 -0.44%
Mars US 3 days 64.64 +0.03 +0.05%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.94 -0.52 -0.76%
Urals 4 days 68.30 -0.46 -0.67%
Bonny Light 4 days 70.63 -0.23 -0.32%
Mexican Basket 4 days 59.75 +0.05 +0.08%
Marine 4 days 67.03 -0.70 -1.03%
Murban 4 days 70.18 -0.70 -0.99%
Iran Heavy 4 days 67.29 -0.22 -0.33%
Basra Light 4 days 65.34 -0.02 -0.03%
Saharan Blend 4 days 70.79 -0.35 -0.49%
Girassol 4 days 70.33 -0.18 -0.26%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 38.45 -0.89 -2.26%
Western Canadian Select 108 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 108 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 108 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 108 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Light Sour Blend 108 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 108 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 108 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 62.75 +0.75 +1.21%
Giddings 4 days 56.50 +0.75 +1.35%
ANS West Coast 5 days 70.62 -0.23 -0.32%
West Texas Sour 4 days 60.09 +0.63 +1.06%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 62.59 +0.63 +1.02%
Kansas Common 4 days 56.50 +0.75 +1.35%
Buena Vista 4 days 73.65 +0.38 +0.52%
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

WTI-Brent Spread Narrows To Smallest In Five Months

By Irina Slav - Jan 29, 2018, 9:30 AM CST oil barrels

Rising U.S. rig count and oil production—along with a firmer U.S. dollar—sent oil prices down by 1 percent early on Monday, but the spread between the U.S. benchmark WTI and the international Brent benchmark dropped to below $4.00 a barrel—the tightest since August amid dropping U.S. inventories.

At 10:01 a.m. EST, WTI Crude was down 0.83 percent at $65.59, while Brent Crude was down 1.10 percent at $69.38.

Last week, the number of active oil and gas rigs in the United States rose by 11 total rigs, according to Baker Hughes data. The number of oil rigs jumped by 12 after falling the previous week, and U.S. crude oil production rose again, to 9.878 million bpd, from 9.750 million bpd the week before, setting another new high.

“The news overall so far today has been bearish -- the rig count was up and Iran’s oil minister warned about too high prices,” Giovanni Staunovo, commodity analyst at UBS Group AG, told Bloomberg on Monday.

Iran’s Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh has said that oil prices at $60 a barrel is “good,” but warned that prices higher than that would encourage more production from more expensive sources of oil supply such as U.S. shale, which would lead to a drop in oil prices.

Despite the Monday drop, oil prices are still set to post their best January in five years. According to Reuters estimates, Brent has gained 6.3 percent this month, which, so far, is the strongest January increase since 2013. Related: Self-Driving Cars Gain Acceptance

Over the past few weeks, strong global oil demand with robust economic growth worldwide has supported oil prices, but a major driver of the rally has been the weakening of the U.S. dollar that has had six weeks of declines in a row.

Analyst say that money managers continue to bet on rising oil prices, but this also increases the potential for price corrections.

“We believe that today’s oil prices project a too rosy picture, stick to our cautious view, and view the market as being at risk from profit-taking,” Julius Baer’s head of macro and commodity research Norbert Ruecker told Reuters.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




