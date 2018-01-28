Texas Set For Another Oil Boom

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 16 mins 66.38 +0.24 +0.36%
Brent Crude 20 mins 70.08 -0.07 -0.10%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.082 -0.093 -2.93%
Mars US 2 days 64.64 +0.03 +0.05%
Opec Basket 4 days 68.46 +0.85 +1.26%
Urals 3 days 68.30 -0.46 -0.67%
Louisiana Light 4 days 68.37 -1.44 -2.06%
Louisiana Light 4 days 68.37 -1.44 -2.06%
Bonny Light 3 days 70.63 -0.23 -0.32%
Mexican Basket 4 days 59.70 +0.12 +0.20%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.082 -0.093 -2.93%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 67.03 -0.70 -1.03%
Murban 3 days 70.18 -0.70 -0.99%
Iran Heavy 3 days 67.29 -0.22 -0.33%
Basra Light 3 days 65.34 -0.02 -0.03%
Saharan Blend 3 days 70.79 -0.35 -0.49%
Bonny Light 3 days 70.63 -0.23 -0.32%
Bonny Light 3 days 70.63 -0.23 -0.32%
Girassol 3 days 70.33 -0.18 -0.26%
Opec Basket 4 days 68.46 +0.85 +1.26%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 39.34 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 107 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 107 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 107 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 107 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 107 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 107 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 107 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 107 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 107 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 68.37 -1.44 -2.06%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 62.75 +0.75 +1.21%
Giddings 3 days 56.50 +0.75 +1.35%
ANS West Coast 5 days 70.85 +1.07 +1.53%
West Texas Sour 3 days 60.09 +0.63 +1.06%
Eagle Ford 3 days 64.04 +0.63 +0.99%
Eagle Ford 3 days 64.04 +0.63 +0.99%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 62.59 +0.63 +1.02%
Kansas Common 5 days 55.75 +1.00 +1.83%
Buena Vista 4 days 73.27 -0.10 -0.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 days Hackers Create “Perfect Virus,” Put Oil Companies On Edge
  • 2 days New U.S. Sanctions Target Russian Officials And Energy Executives
  • 2 days Tesla Battles Rumors Of Quality Shortcuts From CNBC Report
  • 2 days Iran Says Nuclear Deal “Absolutely Not Renegotiable”
  • 2 days Largest Onshore Projects To Add 1.1 Million Bpd To Global Oil Supply By 2025
  • 3 days China Faces Fresh Heating, Power Shortages
  • 3 days U.S. Targets Oil Tankers Violating North Korean Sanctions
  • 3 days Nigeria Adds 200,000 Barrels Per Day To Its Offshore Output Capacity
  • 3 days France Vows To Shut All Coal-Fired Power Plants By 2021
  • 3 days Mexico Hastens To Auction Oil Blocks Before Presidential Election
  • 3 days Dozens Of Small U.S. Refiners Seek Biofuel Waivers From EPA
  • 4 days Road Safety Watchdog Launches Probe Into Tesla Crash
  • 4 days Saudi Aramco To Expand Business In The U.S. After Tax Bill
  • 4 days European Gas Network Stable Despite Falling Dutch Production
  • 4 days Saudi Arabia May Link Aramco Revenue Royalty To Oil Prices
  • 4 days Brazil’s Eletrobras Expects Up To $4B Proceeds From Share Sale
  • 4 days Trafigura Set To Increase US Oil Exports
  • 4 days Saudis To Maintain Q1 Crude Oil Exports Around 7 Million Bpd
  • 4 days European Oil Shipments To Asia Slump To 4-Year Low
  • 5 days Hong Kong Exchange Chief Confident Aramco Will List There
  • 5 days First Nations Tribes To Oppose Tanker Ban Set To Threaten Eagle Spirit Pipeline
  • 5 days Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build
  • 5 days Elon Musk Won’t Get Paid Unless Tesla Does “Extraordinarily Well”
  • 5 days U.S. Regulators Keep Keystone Capacity Capped At 80 Percent
  • 5 days Trump Signs Off On 30 Percent Tariff On Imported Solar Equipment
  • 5 days Russian Funds May Invest In Aramco’s IPO To Boost Oil Ties
  • 5 days IMF Raises Saudi Arabia Growth Outlook On Higher Oil Prices
  • 6 days China Is World’s Number-2 In LNG Imports
  • 6 days EIA Weekly Inventory Data Due Wednesday, Despite Govt. Shutdown
  • 6 days Oklahoma Rig Explodes, Leaving Five Missing
  • 6 days Lloyd’s Sees No Room For Coal In New Investment Strategy
  • 6 days Gunmen Kidnap Nigerian Oil Workers In Oil-Rich Delta Area
  • 6 days Libya’s NOC Restarts Oil Fields
  • 7 days US Orion To Develop Gas Field In Iraq
  • 9 days U.S. On Track To Unseat Saudi Arabia As No.2 Oil Producer In the World
  • 9 days Senior Interior Dept. Official Says Florida Still On Trump’s Draft Drilling Plan
  • 9 days Schlumberger Optimistic In 2018 For Oilfield Services Businesses
  • 9 days Only 1/3 Of Oil Patch Jobs To Return To Canada After Downturn Ends
  • 9 days Statoil, YPF Finalize Joint Vaca Muerta Development Deal
  • 9 days TransCanada Boasts Long-Term Commitments For Keystone XL

Breaking News:

Hackers Create “Perfect Virus,” Put Oil Companies On Edge

Alt Text

Saudis Unmoved By Oil Price Surge

Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed…

Alt Text

China Looks To Increase Oil Imports

As China’s domestic oil demand…

Alt Text

Oil And Gas Industry Plans Capex Hike

As confidence slowly returns to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Texas Set For Another Oil Boom

By Irina Slav - Jan 28, 2018, 6:00 PM CST Texas

Texas is set for another oil boom, with production this year expected to hit a record high. That’s according to Karr Ingham, the oil economist who created the Texas Petro Index — a composite based on several upstream indicators.

The December 2017 reading of the index was 188.8, up from 151.2 in December 2016. This is still far below the peak of 314.2, which was reached in November 2014, a few months after the price slide began, but it’s much better than 2016 readings. In fact, the TPI has been rising for 13 months in a row.

Now, that’s obviously thanks to higher prices and more efficient production, and Ingham noted both, adding, however, that oil price predictions are “all over the map”. Still, he forecast that oil production in both Texas and the United States as a whole will break the previous records. For the Lone Star State, Ingham predicted total production of 1.423 billion barrels this year, or around 3.9 million bpd, beating its previous record of 1.263 billion barrels (3.46 million bpd), set in 1972.

If prices stay above $60 a barrel, this would spur a strong rebound in oil and gas drilling in Texas and in the other southern states, as forecast by the Dallas Fed in a survey among oil executives conducted at the end of last year. At the time of the survey, WTI traded below the $60 threshold, but yesterday it hit $66.66, so there’s a very good chance that it will remain above $60 for a while, unless something unforeseeable happens.

The Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest weekly petroleum status report pegged daily production at 9.88 million bpd, of which 9.37 million bpd was from the Lower 48. The authority’s drilling productivity report said that in January the average daily production in Texas’s two largest shale plays, the Eagle Ford and the Permian stood at 1.242 million bpd and 2.794 million bpd, respectively. These are set to rise to 1.57 million bpd in the Eagle Ford and 2.87 million bpd in the Permian.

Related: The Blockchain Revolution Is Heading To Space

And that’s not all. New well production is also increasing in the two Texas plays: for the Eagle Ford this averaged 1,200 bpd this month, but next month it will rise to 1,281 bpd, according to the EIA. Average new well production in the Permian was lower than this, at 628 bpd this month but expected to rise to 632 bpd in February.

So, for now Texas’ oil and gas prospects look very bright. But how long it will shine is anyone’s guess. The near term seems clear, unless OPEC and Russia decide to put an early end to their production cut deal. While drillers expand their production, the state could pocket 27 percent more from severance taxes, land rates, and royalties from the industry than previously calculated if WTI stays above $60. That’s about $3.3 billion in oil revenue, from the earlier estimate of $2.6 billion

But the production expansion in the Eagle Ford and the Permian will have to be measured. Today, Brent and WTI prices reacted negatively to doubts that U.S. shale oil production is growing too fast. Of course, they also reacted to a stronger greenback, so the doubts about the shale patch weren’t the single reason for the slight decline, but the fact remains that too fast a growth rate wouldn’t do Eagle Ford and Permian drillers any favors — but slow and easy could do the trick.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Are Oilfield Services A Buy?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

What Could Push Oil To $100?

What Could Push Oil To $100?
Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

 Will This Cause An Oil Price Reversal?

Will This Cause An Oil Price Reversal?

 Why Oil Prices Could Dive

Why Oil Prices Could Dive

 Oil Markets Relieved After EIA Reports Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Markets Relieved After EIA Reports Crude Inventory Draw

Most Commented

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

 What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

 Can We Afford Renewable Energy?

Can We Afford Renewable Energy?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com