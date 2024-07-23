Brazil's Oil Permitting Could Soon Resume

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.30 -1.10 -1.40%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.36 -1.04 -1.26%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 80.50 -1.41 -1.72%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.191 -0.060 -2.67%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.425 -0.046 -1.86%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.65 -0.28 -0.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.65 -0.28 -0.33%
Chart Bonny Light 26 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.77 -2.04 -2.41%
Chart Mars US 263 days 75.97 -1.40 -1.81%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.425 -0.046 -1.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 26 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 26 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 26 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 967 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 26 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 26 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 26 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 26 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.77 -2.04 -2.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 420 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 65.00 -0.24 -0.37%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 80.55 -0.24 -0.30%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 78.80 -0.24 -0.30%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 76.40 -0.24 -0.31%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 74.40 -0.24 -0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 74.40 -0.24 -0.32%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 73.40 -0.24 -0.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 79.10 -0.24 -0.30%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 75.40 -0.24 -0.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.65 -0.28 -0.33%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.26 -0.35 -0.46%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 70.01 -0.35 -0.50%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 82.74 -1.01 -1.21%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 75.01 -0.35 -0.46%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 76.26 -0.35 -0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.26 -0.35 -0.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.75 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 70.00 -0.50 -0.71%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 86.09 -0.35 -0.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 4 days Solid State Lithium Battery Bank
  • 2 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 15 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 16 days Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.

Breaking News:

Brazil's Oil Permitting Could Soon Resume

How the U.S. Presidential Election Could Influence Precious Metals Prices

How the U.S. Presidential Election Could Influence Precious Metals Prices

Precious metals prices are expected…

3 Stocks Set to Outperform if Trump Wins in November

3 Stocks Set to Outperform if Trump Wins in November

It is a long time…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Brazil's Oil Permitting Could Soon Resume

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 23, 2024, 2:30 PM CDT

Brazil's federal environment workers, represented by the union Ascema, have proposed a deal to end their strike that has hindered oil and gas project permits in the Amazon rainforest. The strike, initiated last month as the group demanded better wages and working conditions, saw a partial resolution as the union decided to forgo most of its demands except for a salary hike.

The strike has placed considerable strain on Brazil's environmental agency, Ibama, which is responsible for issuing licenses crucial for its oil industry. This slowdown has impacted Brazil's oil output, with industry group IBP noting a reduction of 200,000 barrels per day due to the lack of permits. Petrobras, Brazil's state-controlled oil firm, reported that operations in three of their oil fields have been affected by license delays.

Ascema's letter criticized President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government for its handling of the negotiations, pointing out its perceived neglect and disrespect for the environmental workers.

Despite the proposed end to the strike, union leader Wallace Lopes has said that a broader work slowdown, which began in January, will continue.

This labor unrest comes as Brazil is trying to boost its oil production following a period of decline. Maintenance work on offshore platforms led to a 25% drop in production earlier this year, but output is now rebounding, with platforms returning to service and new projects coming online earlier than expected. However, the ongoing strike poses a significant risk to this recovery, potentially complicating Brazil's ability to meet its production targets and impacting the global oil market.

Brazil's liquids output is expected to grow this year by 110,000 bpd while supply growth from Brazil next year is forecast at 180,000 bpd, according to OPEC's estimates.

ByJulianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Algorithms Push Oil Prices to Five-Week Low

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Cuts Crude Exports To China And India By 17%

Russia Cuts Crude Exports To China And India By 17%
CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough

CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough
Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw
U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil and Gas Are Here To Stay

 Alt text

The U.K. North Sea Oil Industry Is in Decline

 Alt text

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down

 Alt text

Energy Independence: What It Means and How We Measure It
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com