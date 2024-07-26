Technology and EVs Send China’s Power Demand Surging

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.27 -2.01 -2.57%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 80.36 -2.01 -2.44%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 80.22 -1.16 -1.43%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.008 -0.033 -1.62%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.436 -0.032 -1.29%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 81.18 +0.12 +0.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 81.18 +0.12 +0.15%
Chart Bonny Light 28 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 81.37 -0.08 -0.10%
Chart Mars US 266 days 75.97 -1.40 -1.81%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.436 -0.032 -1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 28 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 28 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 28 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 969 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 28 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 28 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 28 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 28 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 81.37 -0.08 -0.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 422 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 hour 64.28 +0.69 +1.09%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 80.43 +0.69 +0.87%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 78.68 +0.69 +0.88%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 hour 74.98 +0.69 +0.93%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 hour 72.28 +0.69 +0.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 72.28 +0.69 +0.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 72.28 +0.69 +0.96%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 79.18 +0.89 +1.14%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 72.28 +0.69 +0.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 81.18 +0.12 +0.15%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 74.76 +0.69 +0.93%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 68.51 +0.69 +1.02%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 81.60 -1.14 -1.38%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 73.51 +0.69 +0.95%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.07 +0.63 +0.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.07 +0.63 +0.86%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 75.00 +2.00 +2.74%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.75 +0.50 +0.74%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.27 -2.82 -3.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 3 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 6 days Solid State Lithium Battery Bank
  • 5 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

Technology and EVs Send China’s Power Demand Surging

What Would the Re-Election of Trump Mean for U.S. Energy?

What Would the Re-Election of Trump Mean for U.S. Energy?

A potential Trump re-election could…

Rystad: OPEC's Oil Reserves are Much Lower Than Officially Reported

Rystad: OPEC's Oil Reserves are Much Lower Than Officially Reported

Rystad Energy’s latest research shows…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Technology and EVs Send China’s Power Demand Surging

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 26, 2024, 9:20 AM CDT

Chinese electricity consumption in the data services industry and for charging and battery services soared in the first half of 2024, driven by technology and electric vehicles, data from the China Electricity Council has shown.

Power consumption in data centers, big data, and cloud computing jumped by 33% between January and June compared to the same period of 2023, according to the data cited by China Daily.

China’s electricity consumption for charging and battery swapping services surged by 63.7% in the same period, Jiang Debin, deputy director of statistics and data center of the council, told China Daily.

Overall power demand in China is set to rise by around 6.5% this year compared to 2023, the council says.

The combined new installed capacity of grid-connected wind and solar power is projected to reach around 300 million kilowatts, with the cumulative installed capacity share exceeding 40% for the first time, the official said.

In 2023, China’s electricity demand rose by 6.4%, driven by the services and industrial sectors, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its Electricity Mid-Year Update report earlier this month.

Electricity consumption per capita in China already exceeded that of the European Union at the end of 2022 and is set to rise further, the agency said.

“The rapidly expanding production of solar PV modules and electric vehicles, and the processing of related materials, will support ongoing electricity demand growth in China while the structure of its economy evolves,” the IEA noted.

Despite continued growth in coal-fired power generation, China reached a momentous milestone in clean energy in the first half of the year, as rising hydropower, solar, and wind output pushed down the share of coal in power generation to below 60% for the first time ever.

Coal-fired output continued to rise, as did all other power sources amid growing electricity demand in China. But the rise in coal generation was outpaced by much higher increases in hydropower and solar output.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Mexico Set to Import More Fuel as Mega Refinery Startup Is Delayed

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Cuts Crude Exports To China And India By 17%

Russia Cuts Crude Exports To China And India By 17%
CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough

CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough
Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw
U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue to Fall

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue to Fall

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil and Gas Are Here To Stay

 Alt text

The U.K. North Sea Oil Industry Is in Decline

 Alt text

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down

 Alt text

Energy Independence: What It Means and How We Measure It
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com