Harris Presidency Will Be Bad News for Oil

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.34 +0.38 +0.49%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.44 +0.43 +0.53%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 80.22 -1.69 -2.06%
Graph down Natural Gas 12 mins 2.146 -0.041 -1.87%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.434 +0.020 +0.84%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.65 -0.28 -0.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.65 -0.28 -0.33%
Chart Bonny Light 26 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.77 -2.04 -2.41%
Chart Mars US 263 days 75.97 -1.40 -1.81%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.434 +0.020 +0.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 26 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 26 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 26 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 967 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 26 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 26 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 26 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 26 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.77 -2.04 -2.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 420 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 65.00 -0.24 -0.37%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 80.55 -0.24 -0.30%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 78.80 -0.24 -0.30%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 76.40 -0.24 -0.31%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 74.40 -0.24 -0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 74.40 -0.24 -0.32%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 73.40 -0.24 -0.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 79.10 -0.24 -0.30%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 75.40 -0.24 -0.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.65 -0.28 -0.33%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.26 -0.35 -0.46%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 70.01 -0.35 -0.50%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 82.74 -1.01 -1.21%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 75.01 -0.35 -0.46%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 76.26 -0.35 -0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.26 -0.35 -0.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.75 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 70.00 -0.50 -0.71%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 86.09 -0.35 -0.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 4 days Solid State Lithium Battery Bank
  • 3 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 15 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 16 days Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.

Breaking News:

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue to Fall

Israeli Drone Strike Kills Syrian Oil Kingpin

Israeli Drone Strike Kills Syrian Oil Kingpin

A Syrian businessman who also…

U.S. Electricity Prices Surge Amid Grid Strains and Rising Demand

U.S. Electricity Prices Surge Amid Grid Strains and Rising Demand

The expected higher expenditures, as…

Can the U.S. Avoid an Energy Crisis?

Can the U.S. Avoid an Energy Crisis?

Current U.S. energy policies favoring…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Harris Presidency Will Be Bad News for Oil

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 23, 2024, 6:00 PM CDT
  • Harris has a history of prosecuting oil companies for environmental crimes and supports climate initiatives like the Green New Deal and a fracking ban.
  • Harris could have a hard time winning votes in important energy-focused states swing-state like Pennsylvania.
  • In the case of a Democratic presidency with Harris in the White House, the federal government will be going after Big Oil.
Harris

Kamala Harris looks like the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination for the November vote. Based on her track record as California attorney general and as vice president, this is going to be bad news for the oil industry.

Overviews of her career that have flooded the media space note her lawsuits against oil companies including Chevron, which she prosecuted for hazardous materials mishandling. Plains All-American Pipeline also became a target for California's AG back in 2015 for an oil spill off the state's coast.

Interestingly, Harris' claim that she also sued Exxon, which she made during the run-up to the 2020 elections appears to be inaccurate, according to Inside Climate News. What is accurate, however, is that she does appear to be an even more dedicated transition champion than Joe Biden.

Back in the early 2000s, when she was a district attorney for San Francisco, Harris set up what she dubbed the first environmental justice unit in her department to handle crimes such as hazardous waste and other environmental crimes, as Euronews calls them.

"Crimes against the environment are crimes against communities, people who are often poor and disenfranchised," Harris said in 2005, as quoted by the publication. "The people who live in those communities often have no other choice but to live there."

Related: Oil Sinks as Signs of Tepid Crude Demand in Asia Multiply

The former California attorney general, who then became state senator, was also a strong supporter of the Green New Deal that has made the state a poster child for the transition despite its steep cost. Harris has also publicly stated she was in favor of a ban on fracking, which has made her popular among climate activists.

"She is the kind of leader who will hold the fossil fuel industry accountable, and that's what we need right now," Jared Huffman, a Democrat Representative from California, told Bloomberg in an interview. "She would absolutely carry on and build on the success of the Biden administration on climate and clean energy."

However, there is a problem with that when it comes to the November elections. To win the presidency, Harris—provided she gets the Democratic nomination—would need to win voters from energy-focused states. And this means oil and gas states, such as Pennsylvania.

Back in 2019, during the primaries, Harris spoke in favor of not only a fracking ban but also of a carbon tax—a transition tool that is not exactly popular among voters. She called it a "climate pollution fee", to slap on the oil and gas industry "as far upstream as possible" and then use the money to advance the transition.

"Her record is something that climate and environmental justice advocates would get excited about, and I think she could really lean into her record as a prosecutor by going after big oil and gas," Danielle Deiseroth, head of left-wing think tank Data for Progress, told Axios.

Yet, "If the Dems don't win PA they are COOKED. And her views aren't compatible with winning there," Scott Jennings, a strategist for the Republicans, told the publication.

What this suggests is that Harris could either focus on her core voter base and risk losing swing states such as Pennsylvania, or she could do what she did when she teamed up with Biden in 2020—soften the rhetoric to win the oil and gas country voters. Even if she does that, however, in case of a Democratic presidency with Harris in the White House, the federal government will be going after Big Oil.

"While we have yet to see the first case where a fossil fuel company is held liable for damages from climate change, the prospect of a DOJ-led lawsuit would increase the chances of finding liability, with an increase in the potential for damages, litigation costs and reputational risk," consultancy Rapidan Energy Group told clients in a note this week, as quoted by Bloomberg.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Electricity Prices Surge Amid Grid Strains and Rising Demand
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Dramatic Fall of Mexico’s Oil Giant

The Dramatic Fall of Mexico’s Oil Giant
5 Highest Paying Oil & Gas Dividend Stocks for This Summer

5 Highest Paying Oil & Gas Dividend Stocks for This Summer
Bad News From China Could Be The Harbinger For Lower Oil Prices

Bad News From China Could Be The Harbinger For Lower Oil Prices
Oil Extends Gains As EIA Confirms Crude Draw, Rising Fuel Inventories

Oil Extends Gains As EIA Confirms Crude Draw, Rising Fuel Inventories
Oil Prices Under Pressure as Concerns Mount Over Chinese Demand

Oil Prices Under Pressure as Concerns Mount Over Chinese Demand

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com