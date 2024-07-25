Alberta Wildfires Spread, Threatening More Oil Production

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.24 -1.35 -1.74%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 80.30 -1.41 -1.73%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.60 -1.40 -1.73%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.122 +0.005 +0.24%
Graph down Gasoline 17 mins 2.410 -0.042 -1.70%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 80.52 -3.13 -3.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 80.52 -3.13 -3.74%
Chart Bonny Light 27 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.19 -0.58 -0.70%
Chart Mars US 265 days 75.97 -1.40 -1.81%
Chart Gasoline 17 mins 2.410 -0.042 -1.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 27 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 27 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 27 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 968 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 27 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 27 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 27 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 27 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.19 -0.58 -0.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 421 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 63.49 +0.63 +1.00%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 79.74 +0.63 +0.80%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 77.99 +0.63 +0.81%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 75.59 +0.63 +0.84%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 71.59 +0.63 +0.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 71.59 +0.63 +0.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 71.59 +0.63 +0.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 78.29 +0.63 +0.81%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 71.59 +0.63 +0.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 80.52 -3.13 -3.74%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.44 -2.82 -3.70%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 67.19 -2.82 -4.03%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 81.60 -1.14 -1.38%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 72.19 -2.82 -3.76%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 73.44 -2.82 -3.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.44 -2.82 -3.70%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.00 -2.75 -3.63%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 70.00 -0.50 -0.71%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.27 -2.82 -3.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 5 days Solid State Lithium Battery Bank
  • 18 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 4 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

Tanker Capsizes Off Philippines Coast and Spills Fuel

Bearish Risks Remain Despite a Tight Oil Market

Bearish Risks Remain Despite a Tight Oil Market

The larger-than-anticipated inventory draw is…

Turkey Willing To Boost EU Gas Exports If Bloc Guarantees Demand

Turkey Willing To Boost EU Gas Exports If Bloc Guarantees Demand

Turkey has said it is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Alberta Wildfires Spread, Threatening More Oil Production

By Irina Slav - Jul 25, 2024, 2:45 AM CDT

Wildfires raging in Alberta are still spreading, jeopardizing more crude oil production and prompting evacuation alerts.

For now, the amount of oil production curtailed because of the wildfires is modest but there are fears that if the fires continue to spread, the degree of curtailment would increase.

Earlier in July, Suncor said it was curbing production at its Firebag site as it evacuated non-essential personnel. This week, Imperial Oil said it would evacuate some non-essential workers from its Kearl site. Firebag and Kearl together produce more than 500,000 barrels of oil daily.

Reuters noted in a report that as much as two-thirds of Alberta’s oil production comes from the oil sands region and the situation with the wildfires is worrying some analysts that more output could be affected.

As of late Wednesday, there were 175 active wildfires across the oil province, with a dozen in the area of Fort McMurry—the biggest oil sands production center in Alberta.

The wildfires this week prompted a town in Alberta to declare a state of emergency and another to issue an evacuation order for the town of Jasper in western Alberta due to approaching wildfires.

Alberta’s—and Canada’s—oil industry has had a good year so far, with the Trans Mountain pipeline finally beginning operation and production growth on the cards. However, plans by the federal government to impose an emissions cap on the industry could see the situation change very quickly.

The plan proposes to cap 2030 emissions at 35% to 38% below 2019 levels while providing compliance flexibilities to emit up to a level roughly 20 to 23% below 2019 levels.

The industry and the oil-producing province of Alberta slammed the emissions cap proposal, saying it would effectively cap oil and gas production. According to the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, the industry could lose $55 billion in investments if that cap is effected.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

EV Loss Drags Down Ford’s Q2 Profit

Next Post

Tanker Capsizes Off Philippines Coast and Spills Fuel

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Cuts Crude Exports To China And India By 17%

Russia Cuts Crude Exports To China And India By 17%
CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough

CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough
Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw
U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil and Gas Are Here To Stay

 Alt text

The U.K. North Sea Oil Industry Is in Decline

 Alt text

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down

 Alt text

Energy Independence: What It Means and How We Measure It
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com