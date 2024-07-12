Short Term Demand Boosts Oil Market

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.76 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.41 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.00 -0.18 -0.21%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.318 +0.050 +2.20%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.519 +0.001 +0.06%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 86.09 +0.36 +0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.09 +0.36 +0.42%
Chart Bonny Light 14 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 85.91 -0.90 -1.04%
Chart Mars US 252 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.519 +0.001 +0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 14 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 14 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 14 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 955 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 14 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 14 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 14 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 14 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 85.91 -0.90 -1.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 408 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 68.82 +0.52 +0.76%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 84.77 +0.52 +0.62%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 83.02 +0.52 +0.63%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 79.22 +0.52 +0.66%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 77.02 +0.52 +0.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 77.02 +0.52 +0.68%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 76.62 +0.52 +0.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 83.47 +0.52 +0.63%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 77.32 +0.52 +0.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 86.09 +0.36 +0.42%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 7 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Graph down Giddings 7 days 73.39 -0.72 -0.97%
Graph up ANS West Coast 18 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 77.33 -1.06 -1.35%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 78.50 -1.14 -1.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.50 -1.14 -1.43%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.50 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 71.75 -0.75 -1.03%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 87.88 -0.92 -1.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.
  • 5 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 4 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 7 days RUSSIA - Turkey & India Stop Buying Russian Oil as USA Increases Crackdown on Sanctions

Breaking News:

OPEC+ Cuts and Demand Woes Keep Oil Prices in Narrow Trading Range

ING Sees $88 Brent In Q3 2024

ING Sees $88 Brent In Q3 2024

ING updated its Brent crude…

Both Supply and Demand Point to Higher Crude

Both Supply and Demand Point to Higher Crude

The first target is the…

Oil Rally Extends on Fears of Significant Escalation in Israel-Lebanon Conflict

Oil Rally Extends on Fears of Significant Escalation in Israel-Lebanon Conflict

Markets are concerned that a…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Short Term Demand Boosts Oil Market

By Editorial Dept - Jul 12, 2024, 10:00 AM CDT
Gasoline pump

Weekly Recap of Crude Oil Market

The crude oil market experienced a volatile week, influenced by a mix of geopolitical events, economic indicators, and supply-demand factors. Despite some downward pressure, the overall trend remained bullish on the weekly chart.

Middle East Developments

The week began with oil prices retreating as potential ceasefire negotiations in Gaza eased Middle East tensions. This de-escalation lowered the geopolitical risk premium factored into oil prices, as the region's stability directly impacts global oil supply and transportation routes. However, significant gaps remained between the parties involved in negotiations, keeping some uncertainty in the market.

Hurricane Beryl Impact

Tropical Storm Beryl, which approached the U.S. Gulf Coast early in the week, initially caused concern for crude markets. Key Texas ports, including Corpus Christi, Houston, and Galveston, closed in preparation for the storm's landfall. However, the storm's impact was less severe than anticipated, with major refineries along the U.S. Gulf Coast reporting minimal disruptions. This easing of supply disruption concerns failed to support prices, contributing to downward pressure.

U.S. Inventory Data

Throughout the week, U.S. inventory data provided support for oil prices. The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a 1.92 million barrel decrease in crude stockpiles, while the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed an even…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

ING Sees $88 Brent In Q3 2024

Next Post

Both Supply and Demand Point to Higher Crude
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Has The Extreme Bear Market in Natural Gas Come to an End?

Has The Extreme Bear Market in Natural Gas Come to an End?
Citi: Fed Could Cut Interest Rates By 200 Points Through 2025

Citi: Fed Could Cut Interest Rates By 200 Points Through 2025
Oil Bulls See Light at the End of the Tunnel

Oil Bulls See Light at the End of the Tunnel
Saudi Crude Oil Exports Slump to 10-Month Low

Saudi Crude Oil Exports Slump to 10-Month Low
Petrochemicals Are Big Oil’s Next Big Profit Hedge

Petrochemicals Are Big Oil’s Next Big Profit Hedge

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com