India's State Refiners Eye Long-Term Russian Oil Deal to Secure Stable Supplies

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.69 +0.59 +0.72%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.59 +0.51 +0.60%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.16 +0.11 +0.13%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.278 -0.051 -2.19%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.525 +0.022 +0.87%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 86.09 +0.36 +0.42%
Graph up Marine 13 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 13 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 13 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 954 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 13 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 13 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Graph down Canadian Crude Index 407 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 68.30 +0.69 +1.02%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 84.25 +0.69 +0.83%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 82.50 +0.69 +0.84%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 78.70 +0.69 +0.88%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 76.50 +0.69 +0.91%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Graph down Giddings 6 days 73.39 -0.72 -0.97%
Graph up ANS West Coast 17 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 77.33 -1.06 -1.35%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 78.50 -1.14 -1.43%
Breaking News:

Canada Growth Fund Invests in Strathcona's Oil Sands Carbon Capture Initiatives

Will Sluggish Chinese Oil Demand Derail OPEC's Optimistic Forecasts?

Will Sluggish Chinese Oil Demand Derail OPEC's Optimistic Forecasts?

The International Energy Agency reports…

The Countries Increasing Their Coal Dependency Despite Climate Pledges

The Countries Increasing Their Coal Dependency Despite Climate Pledges

Several Southeast Asian countries, including…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share






