India to Boost Oil Refining Capacity by 1 Million Bpd a Year Until 2028

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 70.87 -0.36 -0.51%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 75.53 -0.31 -0.41%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 75.60 -0.78 -1.02%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.379 -0.202 -7.83%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.047 -0.003 -0.13%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 71.80 -0.18 -0.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 71.80 -0.18 -0.25%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 76.66 +1.57 +2.09%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 78.31 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 38 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.047 -0.003 -0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 75.45 +1.01 +1.36%
Graph up Murban 3 days 76.20 +1.02 +1.36%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 75.86 +1.34 +1.80%
Graph down Basra Light 741 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 76.19 +1.48 +1.98%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 76.66 +1.57 +2.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 76.66 +1.57 +2.09%
Chart Girassol 3 days 76.37 +1.23 +1.64%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 78.31 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 194 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 51.73 +1.89 +3.79%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 5 hours 73.38 +1.89 +2.64%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 5 hours 71.63 +1.89 +2.71%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 62.98 +1.89 +3.09%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 58.23 +1.89 +3.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 58.23 +1.89 +3.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 61.23 +1.89 +3.19%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 64.08 +1.89 +3.04%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 58.98 +1.89 +3.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 71.80 -0.18 -0.25%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 65.82 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 59.57 -0.04 -0.07%
Graph down ANS West Coast 10 days 80.30 -2.83 -3.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 63.42 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 65.82 -0.04 -0.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 65.82 -0.04 -0.06%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 66.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 59.75 -2.75 -4.40%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 78.44 -0.72 -0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 5 days e-cars not selling
  • 6 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

India to Boost Oil Refining Capacity by 1 Million Bpd a Year Until 2028

Price Cap Has Fallen Short of Its Potential Despite Costing Russia $36 Billion

Price Cap Has Fallen Short of Its Potential Despite Costing Russia $36 Billion

A new report by CREA…

Russia and Saudi Arabia Call On OPEC+ Members to Join Production Cuts

Russia and Saudi Arabia Call On OPEC+ Members to Join Production Cuts

Russia and Saudi Arabia are…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

India to Boost Oil Refining Capacity by 1 Million Bpd a Year Until 2028

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 11, 2023, 6:30 AM CST

India, the world’s third-largest crude oil importer, expects to raise its refining capacity by around 1.12 million barrels per day (bpd) each year until 2028, according to India’s junior oil minister Rameswar Teli.

Total Indian refining capacity is expected to increase by 22% in five years from the current 254 million metric tons per year, which are equal to around 5.8 million bpd, Teli told lawmakers in a written statement carried by Reuters.                

Crude processing capacity is set to grow by 56 million tons a year, or around 1.12 million bpd, Teli wrote.

The government expects the boost to refining capacity to be “adequate” to meet the country’s fuel demand in the long term, according to Teli.

India has been planning an increase in its refining capacity for years, as it is expected to topple China as the fastest-growing crude demand market in the future.

Two years ago, India’s state-held oil refiners were planning to spend as much as US$27 billion (2 trillion Indian rupees) on raising the country’s refining capacity by 20% by 2025. 

India will be the fastest-growing major developing economy, averaging long-term growth of 6.1% between 2022 and 2045, and accounting for over 28% of incremental global energy demand during the same period, OPEC said in its World Oil Outlook 2023 earlier this year.

By 2028, global oil demand is set to reach 110.2 million bpd, up by 10.6 million bpd compared to 2022, with non-OECD oil demand expected to increase by 10.1 million bpd, reaching 63.7 million bpd by 2028.

ADVERTISEMENT

India will be the driver of growth through 2045, expected to add 6.6 million bpd to oil demand over the forecast period, OPEC said. Other Asia’s oil demand is set to increase by 4.6 million bpd, China’s by 4 million bpd, Africa’s by 3.8 million bpd, and the Middle East’s by 3.6 million bpd.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Chinese Demand for Saudi Crude Slumps to 5-Month Low

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory
Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC

Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC
Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden

Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden
Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High

Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High
Saudis Ask U.S. for Restraint As Houthis Direct Missiles At Israel

Saudis Ask U.S. for Restraint As Houthis Direct Missiles At Israel

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden

 Alt text

Is the Global Energy Transition Simply Too Expensive?

 Alt text

Why Diesel Usually Costs More Than Gasoline

 Alt text

U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com