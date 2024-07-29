Spain To Spend $18B on 300 Clean Energy Projects

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 75.86 -1.30 -1.68%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 79.79 -1.34 -1.65%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.10 -0.92 -1.15%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 hour 1.860 -0.146 -7.28%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.415 -0.045 -1.85%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 81.08 -0.10 -0.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 81.08 -0.10 -0.12%
Chart Bonny Light 32 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.67 +0.30 +0.37%
Chart Mars US 269 days 75.97 -1.40 -1.81%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.415 -0.045 -1.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 32 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 32 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 32 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 973 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 32 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 32 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 32 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 32 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.67 +0.30 +0.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 426 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 63.16 -1.12 -1.74%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 79.31 -1.12 -1.39%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 77.56 -1.12 -1.42%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 73.86 -1.12 -1.49%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 71.16 -1.12 -1.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 71.16 -1.12 -1.55%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 71.16 -1.12 -1.55%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 78.06 -1.12 -1.41%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 71.16 -1.12 -1.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 81.08 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 73.64 -1.12 -1.50%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 67.39 -1.12 -1.63%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 81.60 -1.14 -1.38%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 72.39 -1.12 -1.52%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 73.64 -0.43 -0.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 73.64 -0.43 -0.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 73.75 -1.25 -1.67%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 67.50 -1.00 -1.46%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 82.86 -1.35 -1.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days Solid State Lithium Battery Bank
  • 8 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

WTI Sheds Over 2% As Goldman Sachs Heralds U.S. Crude Output Growth

Ukraine's Steel Exports Skyrocket with EU Market Access

Ukraine's Steel Exports Skyrocket with EU Market Access

Ukrainian steel production and exports…

Tesla to Focus on Autonomy and AI as Earnings Disappoint

Tesla to Focus on Autonomy and AI as Earnings Disappoint

Tesla is facing a slowdown…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Spain To Spend $18B on 300 Clean Energy Projects

By Alex Kimani - Jul 29, 2024, 11:30 AM CDT

The Spanish government has authorized the construction of nearly 300 clean energy projects with a capacity of more than 28 gigawatts, representing a combined investment worth over 17 billion euros ($18.4 billion). 

The projects are part of the country’s goal to raise the share of renewables in its energy mix to 81% of the total by 2030, up from about 50% now.

Spain has set some of the ambitious clean energy targets in Europe. Last year, Spain reaffirmed its goal to close all its nuclear plants by 2035, with the management of radioactive waste and dismantling of the plants estimated to cost ~20.2 billion euros ($22.4 billion) to be financed by a fund supported by the plants' operators. 

Spain’s hardline stance came at a time when Europe is warming up to nuclear energy in a bid to enhance the continent's e energy security amid the global energy crisis triggered by Russia’s war in Ukraine. 

For instance, back in 2022, Finland's Green Party voted overwhelmingly to categorize nuclear power as a form of sustainable energy after decades of strong opposition. Finland generates a third of its electricity from nuclear power compared to 18.6% in the United States. Meanwhile, German and Japanese citizens have become more receptive to nuclear power.

Spain was the second European country after Italy to withdraw from the Energy Charter Treaty over the protection of fossil fuel investments. The ECT is a European energy treaty created in 1998 to offer protection to companies investing in the energy industry and secure energy supply in the region. ECT has, however, in recent years been used by both fossil fuel and renewable energy companies to sue governments for regulation changes that threaten returns on specific investments. 

German energy companies RWE and Uniper sued the Netherlands for 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) and 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), respectively, as compensation for the Dutch government's plan to phase out coal by 2030. Early dissatisfaction by Spain and Germany on ECT being used to protect fossil fuel interests led to an avalanche of defections by other European nations that forced the European Commission to withdraw from the treaty in 2023.  

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

India Plans To Raise Oil Refining Capacity to 6.2 Million Bpd by 2028

Next Post

WTI Sheds Over 2% As Goldman Sachs Heralds U.S. Crude Output Growth

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Cuts Crude Exports To China And India By 17%

Russia Cuts Crude Exports To China And India By 17%
CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough

CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough
Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue to Fall

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue to Fall
U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil and Gas Are Here To Stay

 Alt text

The U.K. North Sea Oil Industry Is in Decline

 Alt text

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down

 Alt text

Energy Independence: What It Means and How We Measure It
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com