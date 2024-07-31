Biggest Malaysian State Set to Take Control of Its Natural Gas Assets

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.20 +2.47 +3.31%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 80.61 +1.98 +2.52%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 80.74 +2.40 +3.06%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.057 -0.069 -3.25%
Graph up Gasoline 13 mins 2.458 +0.071 +2.97%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 78.07 -3.01 -3.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 78.07 -3.01 -3.71%
Chart Bonny Light 33 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 79.58 -1.08 -1.34%
Chart Mars US 271 days 75.97 -1.40 -1.81%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.458 +0.071 +2.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 33 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 33 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 33 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 974 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 33 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 33 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 33 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 33 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 79.58 -1.08 -1.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 427 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 60.73 -1.08 -1.75%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 76.88 -1.08 -1.39%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 75.13 -1.08 -1.42%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 71.43 -1.08 -1.49%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 68.73 -1.08 -1.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 68.73 -1.08 -1.55%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 68.73 -1.08 -1.55%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 75.63 -1.08 -1.41%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 68.73 -1.08 -1.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 78.07 -3.01 -3.71%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 71.21 -1.08 -1.49%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 64.96 -1.08 -1.64%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 81.60 -1.14 -1.38%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 69.96 -1.08 -1.52%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 71.21 -1.08 -1.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 71.21 -1.08 -1.49%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 71.75 -1.25 -1.71%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 65.00 -1.00 -1.52%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 81.26 -1.60 -1.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 16 hours Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days Solid State Lithium Battery Bank
  • 3 days By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"

Breaking News:

Indian Oil’s Profit Tumbles by 81% on Weak Refining Margins

Grid-Enhancing Technologies: The Answer to Growing Power Needs?

Grid-Enhancing Technologies: The Answer to Growing Power Needs?

Grid-enhancing technologies offer interim solutions…

African Countries Shift to Gold As Dollar Doubts Grow

African Countries Shift to Gold As Dollar Doubts Grow

African countries are increasingly turning…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Biggest Malaysian State Set to Take Control of Its Natural Gas Assets

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 31, 2024, 7:50 AM CDT

Sarawak, the biggest state in oil and gas producer Malaysia, is set to take control of its natural gas assets as the state on the Borneo island is now looking for more autonomy from the federal government.

The state of Sarawak has long sought more royalties from the government of Malaysia and the government-controlled oil giant Petronas. However, Sarawak hasn’t had much success in this, until the election in 2022, which now makes the federal government coalition dependent on the support of Sarawak Premier Abang Johari Openg.

Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (PETROS), the oil firm of the Sarawak state, signed last week its first gas sale agreements, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

PETROS is now beginning to take over control of Sarawak’s natural gas distribution network, which is currently in the hands of Petronas.

For its part, Petronas seeks more time in the takeover of control and wants to first discuss and agree on gas supply deals with Sarawak as it operates large LNG plants in the state.

“We said we respect their concern because we have equity in the LNG plants,” Abang Johari Openg, Sarawak Premier, was cited as saying by the News Straits Times newspaper earlier this week.

“The discussions must be finalized by October 1, otherwise, we will go ahead with the arrangement,” the Sarawak Premier added.

The concessions that Petronas, wholly owned by the federal government, will make in the gas agreements could lead to additional discussions with the state of Sarawak regarding revenue sharing from oil and gas production and sales, control over operations, and regulatory supervision, analysts told Bloomberg.

It is uncertain how the new arrangements with the state of Sarawak would impact the revenues and earnings of Petronas, one of the world’s largest national oil companies (NOCs).

Petronas’s standalone credit profile (SCP) is stronger than that of its shareholder, the government of Malaysia. The SCP reflects the company’s integrated oil and gas operations, large scale, and very strong financial profile with a net cash position, Fitch Ratings said earlier this year.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi Economy Contracts Again as OPEC+ Cuts Weigh on GDP

Next Post

Saudi Economy Contracts Again as OPEC+ Cuts Weigh on GDP

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Cuts Crude Exports To China And India By 17%

Russia Cuts Crude Exports To China And India By 17%
CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough

CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough
Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue to Fall

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue to Fall
U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil and Gas Are Here To Stay

 Alt text

The U.K. North Sea Oil Industry Is in Decline

 Alt text

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down

 Alt text

Energy Independence: What It Means and How We Measure It
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com