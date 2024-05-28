India's Largest Refinery Inks Russian Oil Deal

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.20 +2.48 +3.19%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.49 +1.39 +1.67%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.22 +0.98 +1.16%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.578 +0.058 +2.30%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.518 +0.034 +1.35%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 80.95 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 81.92 -0.49 -0.59%
Chart Mars US 207 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.518 +0.034 +1.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 83.00 +0.83 +1.01%
Graph up Murban 2 days 83.66 +1.03 +1.25%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 78.69 +0.32 +0.41%
Graph down Basra Light 911 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 80.40 +0.33 +0.41%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 80.95 +0.14 +0.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 80.95 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Girassol 5 days 82.69 +0.18 +0.22%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 81.92 -0.49 -0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 364 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 64.52 +0.85 +1.34%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 79.87 +0.85 +1.08%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 78.12 +0.85 +1.10%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 74.22 +0.85 +1.16%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 70.92 +0.85 +1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 70.92 +0.85 +1.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 73.97 +0.85 +1.16%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 80.92 +0.85 +1.06%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 71.32 +0.85 +1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 74.20 +0.85 +1.16%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 67.95 +0.85 +1.27%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 83.99 -0.36 -0.43%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 73.95 +0.85 +1.16%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 74.20 +0.85 +1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 74.20 +0.85 +1.16%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 82.10 -0.70 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 hour Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 11 days What fool thought this was a good idea...
  • 9 days A question...
  • 14 days Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 14 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas

Breaking News:

Oil and Gas Investments in Norway Set for Record-High in 2024

Did Investors Overreact to National Grid’s Shock Announcement?

Did Investors Overreact to National Grid’s Shock Announcement?

Large utility companies will need…

New Battery Tech Could Kill Two Major Decarbonization Challenges With One Stone

New Battery Tech Could Kill Two Major Decarbonization Challenges With One Stone

An innovative iron-air battery designed…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Share

Related News

India's Largest Refinery Inks Russian Oil Deal

By Josh Owens - May 28, 2024, 1:30 PM CDT

India’s private refiner Reliance Industries has signed a one-year agreement with Russia’s top oil producer Rosneft to buy at least two cargoes of Urals crude in Russian rubles per month, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing four sources familiar with the matter.  

Reliance, which operates the Jamnagar refinery in India, the world’s largest and most complex single-site refinery, has signed the deal effective from April 1 to buy two cargoes of around 1 million barrels of Russia’s Urals crude each month, plus an option to buy four more cargoes per month. Under the deal, the discount of the Urals crude to the Middle Eastern Dubai benchmark is $3 per barrel, according to Reuters’ sources.  

Rosneft told Reuters that it does not comment on confidential trade agreements, adding that “India is a strategic partner for Rosneft oil company.” 

Indian refiners have paid for Russian oil in Indian rupees, Chinese yuan, and UAE dirhams since the West imposed an embargo on Russian oil imports and implemented a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian crude oil if it is to use Western insurance, reinsurance, shipping, or financing. 

Russia was India’s single largest oil supplier for a second consecutive fiscal year, as surging imports of Russian crude dragged down the share of OPEC and Middle East supply to India to a record low, Reuters reported last month, citing data from tanker-tracking data obtained from industry sources.

In the 2023/2024 fiscal year ended March 31, the share of Middle East oil supply of India’s oil imports slumped to as low as 46% -- the lowest on record dating back to 2001-2002, according to the Reuters analysis. This compares with a 55% share of the Middle Eastern crude supply of Indian imports in the previous fiscal year 2022/2023.      

The key driver of historically low Indian imports from the Middle East was the surge in Russian crude supply to the world’s third-largest oil importer.

In addition, the volume of India’s crude oil imports remained flat in the fiscal year 2023/2024 ended March 31, but the import bill of the world’s third-largest oil importer fell by almost 16% due to lower oil prices and record-high imports of cheaper Russian crude.  

ADVERTISEMENT

By Josh Owens for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Hess Shareholders Head for Crucial Vote on Acquisition Proposal by Chevron

Next Post

Oil and Gas Investments in Norway Set for Record-High in 2024

Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero
Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia
First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row
Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Taxing Fossil Fuel Giants Could Generate $900 Billion

 Alt text

Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

Profits Over ESG as Supermajors Pivot Back to Their Core Business

 Alt text

Large Crude Inventory Build Rocks Oil Prices
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com