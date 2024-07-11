Will Sluggish Chinese Oil Demand Derail OPEC's Optimistic Forecasts?

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.51 +0.41 +0.50%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.49 +0.41 +0.48%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.38 +0.33 +0.39%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.299 -0.030 -1.29%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.520 +0.016 +0.66%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.73 -0.50 -0.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.73 -0.50 -0.58%
Chart Bonny Light 13 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.91 -0.90 -1.04%
Chart Mars US 251 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.520 +0.016 +0.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 13 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 13 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 13 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 954 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 13 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 13 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 13 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 13 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.91 -0.90 -1.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 407 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 68.30 +0.69 +1.02%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 84.25 +0.69 +0.83%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 82.50 +0.69 +0.84%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 78.70 +0.69 +0.88%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 76.50 +0.69 +0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 76.50 +0.69 +0.91%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 76.10 +0.69 +0.91%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 82.95 +0.69 +0.84%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 76.80 +0.69 +0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.73 -0.50 -0.58%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Graph down Giddings 6 days 73.39 -0.72 -0.97%
Graph up ANS West Coast 17 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 6 days 78.39 -0.72 -0.91%
Graph down Eagle Ford 6 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.00 -1.00 -1.27%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 72.50 -1.00 -1.36%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 88.80 -0.90 -1.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 3 days Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.
  • 2 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 5 days RUSSIA - Turkey & India Stop Buying Russian Oil as USA Increases Crackdown on Sanctions

Breaking News:

China Leads the Way in Wind and Solar Capacity Expansion

As Oil Struggles To Hit $90, Will OPEC+ Cut Production Again Soon?

As Oil Struggles To Hit $90, Will OPEC+ Cut Production Again Soon?

Prominent OPEC countries may be…

M&A Wave Hints at Eagle Ford Revival

M&A Wave Hints at Eagle Ford Revival

The Eagle Ford shale play…

Energy Independence: What It Means and How We Measure It

Energy Independence: What It Means and How We Measure It

The U.S. has achieved and…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Will Sluggish Chinese Oil Demand Derail OPEC's Optimistic Forecasts?

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 11, 2024, 7:00 AM CDT
  • Global oil demand growth slowed significantly in Q2 2024, primarily due to a decline in Chinese consumption.
  • The IEA maintains a conservative outlook for oil demand growth in 2024 and 2025, significantly lower than OPEC's projections.
  • China's oil demand, particularly for industrial fuels and petrochemicals, contracted in April and May, falling below year-earlier levels in Q2 2024.
OPEC

Global oil demand growth continues to slow down amid underwhelming Chinese consumption, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday, keeping its growth forecast at more than half of OPEC’s projected increase in demand. 

World oil demand growth saw in the second quarter of this year growth of just 710,000 barrels per day (bpd) compared to Q2 2023. This was the slowest quarterly increase in oil demand since the fourth quarter of 2022, the IEA said in its closely-watched monthly Oil Market Report published today.  

Chinese oil consumption contracted in April and May, as the post-pandemic rebound in the world’s top crude oil exporter “has run its course,” the IEA said. 

“Oil consumption in China, long the engine of global oil demand growth, contracted in both April and May, and is now assessed marginally below year earlier levels in 2Q24,” the Paris-based agency said, adding that Chinese demand for industrial fuels and petrochemical feedstocks was particularly weak in the second quarter. 

The annual decline in second-quarter estimated consumption in China is “in stark contrast to annual gains” of 1.5 million bpd last year and 740,000 bpd in the first quarter of this year. 

The IEA kept is conservative forecasts of global oil demand growth for this year and next, expecting global demand to grow by 970,000 bpd in 2024 and by 980,000 bpd in 2025, largely unchanged from the June report. 

The agency’s forecasts continue to diverge from OPEC’s estimates by a mile, or by more than 1 million bpd, to be precise. 

OPEC kept on Wednesday its global oil demand growth forecast for 2024 at 2.2 million bpd—unchanged from the previous month’s assessment. In 2025, oil demand is forecast to show robust growth of 1.8 million bpd year-on-year, also unchanged from the June assessment, the cartel said in its Monthly Oil Market Report earlier this week. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Extreme Temperatures Threaten Oil Refinery Operations in Europe
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down
The Future of Oil Demand Is Increasingly Clear as Trends Solidify

The Future of Oil Demand Is Increasingly Clear as Trends Solidify
Has The Extreme Bear Market in Natural Gas Come to an End?

Has The Extreme Bear Market in Natural Gas Come to an End?
Strong Fundamentals Suggest Oil Prices Will Continue to Climb

Strong Fundamentals Suggest Oil Prices Will Continue to Climb
Citi: Fed Could Cut Interest Rates By 200 Points Through 2025

Citi: Fed Could Cut Interest Rates By 200 Points Through 2025

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com