Azerbaijan Boosts Natural Gas Exports to Europe

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.48 +0.38 +0.46%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.50 +0.42 +0.49%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.16 +0.11 +0.13%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.292 -0.037 -1.59%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.524 +0.021 +0.82%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 86.09 +0.36 +0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 86.09 +0.36 +0.42%
Chart Bonny Light 13 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.91 -0.90 -1.04%
Chart Mars US 251 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.524 +0.021 +0.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 13 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 13 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 13 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 954 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 13 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 13 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 13 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 13 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.91 -0.90 -1.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 407 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 68.30 +0.69 +1.02%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 84.25 +0.69 +0.83%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 82.50 +0.69 +0.84%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 78.70 +0.69 +0.88%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 76.50 +0.69 +0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 76.50 +0.69 +0.91%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 76.10 +0.69 +0.91%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 82.95 +0.69 +0.84%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 76.80 +0.69 +0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 86.09 +0.36 +0.42%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Graph down Giddings 6 days 73.39 -0.72 -0.97%
Graph up ANS West Coast 17 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 6 days 78.39 -0.72 -0.91%
Graph down Eagle Ford 6 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.00 -1.00 -1.27%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.75 -0.75 -1.03%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 87.88 -0.92 -1.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 4 days Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.
  • 2 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 6 days RUSSIA - Turkey & India Stop Buying Russian Oil as USA Increases Crackdown on Sanctions

Breaking News:

India's State Refiners Eye Long-Term Russian Oil Deal to Secure Stable Supplies

Bullish Sentiment Has Taken Hold of the Oil Market

Bullish Sentiment Has Taken Hold of the Oil Market

Oil prices have been climbing…

Georgia's Complex Relationship with NATO

Georgia's Complex Relationship with NATO

NATO's July 9 summit in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Azerbaijan Boosts Natural Gas Exports to Europe

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 11, 2024, 8:00 AM CDT

Azerbaijan raised its natural gas exports to Europe by 12% year-over-year in the first half of 2024, sending 6.4 billion cubic meters (bcm) of its gas to European customers, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, said in a post on X on Thursday. 

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the severely diminished Russian pipeline gas supply to Europe, Azerbaijan has emerged as one alternative source for the EU to get more non-Russian gas.  

In January to June, 6.4 bcm of Azerbaijan’s gas was exported to Europe, accounting for 51% of all Azeri gas exports, according to Azerbaijan’s energy ministry data. Exports to Turkey, at 5 bcm, represented 39% of the country’s gas sales abroad, and the exports to Georgia of 1.3 bcm made up the remaining 10%. 

Total Azeri natural gas sales abroad rose by about 6% in January to June 2024 compared to the same period last year, the minister said. 

The Absheron gas and condensate field, which TotalEnergies and its joint venture partner SOCAR started up in July 2023, produced more than 1.5 bcm of gas during a year for the early production scheme (EPS) phase. 

“The plans of developing the Absheron field in stages and increasing the annual production from 1.5 bcm to 6 bcm are significant contributions to the energy security of our country, as well as of our regional and European partners,” Shahbazov said.

Before the war in Ukraine, Russia supplied around one-third of all the gas to Europe. Currently, Europe’s single biggest source of pipeline gas is Norway, which not an EU member state, but a staunch ally of the bloc and a founding member of NATO. 

Last year, Gazprom’s pipeline gas exports to Europe slumped by 55.6% compared to 2022.  

ADVERTISEMENT

As a result, Gazprom booked its first annual net loss in 23 years, signaling a significant shift in financial performance attributed to dwindling gas shipments to Europe and pricing pressures.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

China Leads the Way in Wind and Solar Capacity Expansion

Next Post

India's State Refiners Eye Long-Term Russian Oil Deal to Secure Stable Supplies

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw
U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer
Citi Says Oil Could Crash to Sub-$60 Level

Citi Says Oil Could Crash to Sub-$60 Level
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start
Russia Appears to Be Amassing a Dark Fleet to Ship LNG

Russia Appears to Be Amassing a Dark Fleet to Ship LNG

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

 Alt text

Is OPEC Too Bullish On China's Oil Demand?

 Alt text

Oil Drops on Inventory Build

 Alt text

From Fantasy to Fact: The EV Slowdown Gets Real
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com