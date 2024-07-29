U.S. Freeport LNG Back to Full Output After Hurricane-Related Shutdown

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.79 -0.37 -0.48%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 80.81 -0.32 -0.39%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.52 -0.50 -0.62%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 1.960 -0.046 -2.29%
Graph down Gasoline 14 mins 2.452 -0.009 -0.37%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 81.18 +0.12 +0.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 81.18 +0.12 +0.15%
Chart Bonny Light 31 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.37 -0.08 -0.10%
Chart Mars US 269 days 75.97 -1.40 -1.81%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.452 -0.009 -0.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 31 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 31 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 31 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 972 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 31 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 31 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 31 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 31 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.37 -0.08 -0.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 425 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 63.16 -1.12 -1.74%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 5 hours 79.31 -1.12 -1.39%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 5 hours 77.56 -1.12 -1.42%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 73.86 -1.12 -1.49%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 71.16 -1.12 -1.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 71.16 -1.12 -1.55%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 71.16 -1.12 -1.55%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 78.06 -1.12 -1.41%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 71.16 -1.12 -1.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 81.18 +0.12 +0.15%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 74.76 +0.69 +0.93%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 68.51 +0.69 +1.02%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 81.60 -1.14 -1.38%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 73.51 +0.69 +0.95%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 74.07 +0.63 +0.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 74.07 +0.63 +0.86%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 75.00 +2.00 +2.74%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 67.75 +0.50 +0.74%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 83.27 -2.82 -3.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 24 hours By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 days Solid State Lithium Battery Bank
  • 8 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

U.S. Freeport LNG Back to Full Output After Hurricane-Related Shutdown

NIMBY: The Battle for Britain’s Clean Energy Future

NIMBY: The Battle for Britain’s Clean Energy Future

The UK government faces growing…

U.S. is Facing a Major Energy Crunch Due to AI's Insatiable Demand

U.S. is Facing a Major Energy Crunch Due to AI's Insatiable Demand

The rapid growth of artificial…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Freeport LNG Back to Full Output After Hurricane-Related Shutdown

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 29, 2024, 6:09 AM CDT

Freeport LNG, the second-largest U.S. liquefied natural gas export facility, is on track to return to full LNG production, pulling in more than 2 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas on Sunday, according to data from LSEG reported by Reuters.

The export plant has been offline for most of July after shutting down on July 7 ahead of the landfall of Hurricane Beryl in Texas.

Since the export facility became first operational, Freeport LNG’s exports have been crucial for the market observers watching global LNG availability.

Last week, Europe’s benchmark natural gas prices slumped to the lowest level in one week after Freeport LNG resumed some operations.

The Axios II LNG vessel has arrived at Freeport, indicating that the U.S. export plant has resumed operation, per ICIS cargo-tracking data cited last week by Tom Marzec-Manser, Head of Gas Analytics at ICIS.

Freeport LNG last loaded a cargo on July 5, before being taken offline ahead of the landfall of Hurricane Beryl.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, at least 10 cargoes are said to have been canceled from Freeport LNG.

In the week ending July 24, two vessels departed from the Freeport plant, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its latest Natural Gas Weekly Update on July 25, citing shipping data provided by Bloomberg Finance, L.P.

Fear of insufficient supply “is still ingrained in the market even though at present there is enough supply to go by,” Florence Schmit, an energy strategist at Rabobank, told Bloomberg last week, commenting on the recent price moves in European natural gas prices.

The latest development in LNG supply and European natural gas prices shows the vulnerability of Europe’s benchmark prices to supply outages.

Similar was the case in early June, when a sudden supply outage at an offshore connection hub for pipelines in Norway pushed Europe’s prices soaring to their highest level in six months.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

China’s Top Grid Operator Plans Record $83 Billion Investment in 2024

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Cuts Crude Exports To China And India By 17%

Russia Cuts Crude Exports To China And India By 17%
CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough

CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough
Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw
U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue to Fall

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue to Fall

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil and Gas Are Here To Stay

 Alt text

The U.K. North Sea Oil Industry Is in Decline

 Alt text

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down

 Alt text

Energy Independence: What It Means and How We Measure It
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com