China Leads the Way in Wind and Solar Capacity Expansion

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 82.07 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.14 +0.06 +0.07%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.41 +0.36 +0.42%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.300 -0.029 -1.25%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.508 +0.005 +0.19%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.73 -0.50 -0.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.73 -0.50 -0.58%
Chart Bonny Light 13 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.91 -0.90 -1.04%
Chart Mars US 251 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.508 +0.005 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 13 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 13 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 13 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 954 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 13 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 13 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 13 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 13 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.91 -0.90 -1.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 407 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 68.30 +0.69 +1.02%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 6 hours 84.25 +0.69 +0.83%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 6 hours 82.50 +0.69 +0.84%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 78.70 +0.69 +0.88%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 76.50 +0.69 +0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 76.50 +0.69 +0.91%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 76.10 +0.69 +0.91%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 82.95 +0.69 +0.84%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 76.80 +0.69 +0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.73 -0.50 -0.58%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Graph down Giddings 6 days 73.39 -0.72 -0.97%
Graph up ANS West Coast 17 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 6 days 78.39 -0.72 -0.91%
Graph down Eagle Ford 6 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.00 -1.00 -1.27%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 72.50 -1.00 -1.36%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 88.80 -0.90 -1.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 3 days Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.
  • 2 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 5 days RUSSIA - Turkey & India Stop Buying Russian Oil as USA Increases Crackdown on Sanctions

Breaking News:

China Leads the Way in Wind and Solar Capacity Expansion

LME Returns to Court Over $12 Billion Nickel Trading Fiasco

LME Returns to Court Over $12 Billion Nickel Trading Fiasco

The London Metal Exchange (LME)…

Cold Rolled Stainless Imports Surge Despite Higher Freight Rates

Cold Rolled Stainless Imports Surge Despite Higher Freight Rates

Stainless steel demand remains sluggish,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

China Leads the Way in Wind and Solar Capacity Expansion

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 11, 2024, 6:00 AM CDT

China continues to be the undisputed global leader in solar and wind capacity installations as it is currently constructing twice as much renewables power capacity as the rest of the world combined, think tank Global Energy Monitor (GEM) said in a new report on Thursday.  

As many as 180 gigawatts (GW) of utility-scale solar and another 159 GW of wind power are currently under construction in China—enough capacity to power all of South Korea, the authors of the research noted.  

The 339 GW of utility-scale solar and wind capacity that have reached the construction stage accounts for one-third of all proposed wind and solar capacity in China. This is vastly exceeding the global rate of just 7% of proposed projects that have started construction, according to GEM’s latest Global Solar Power Tracker and Global Wind Power Tracker updates. 

China now accounts for nearly two-thirds of all solar and wind power capacity in construction in the world. The second-largest capacity fleet under construction is in the United States, but at 40 GW, it is dwarfed by China. 

Over the last year, China installed more solar than it had in the previous three years combined, and more than the rest of the world combined for 2023, GEM said in the research. 

In 2023, renewable energy generation capacity in China surpassed 50% of the total—a milestone which China expected to achieve by 2025.

While China is the world’s largest investor in wind and solar, it is also investing heavily in hydropower and hydrocarbons as it pursues an “all of the above” approach to energy supply. 

China continues to rely on coal and coal-fired power generation to meet its growing power demand, and despite being the world’s top investor in solar and wind capacity, it also plans a lot of new coal-fired electricity capacity.  

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

BP Predicts Global Oil Demand Will Peak In 2025

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw
U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer
Citi Says Oil Could Crash to Sub-$60 Level

Citi Says Oil Could Crash to Sub-$60 Level
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start
Russia Appears to Be Amassing a Dark Fleet to Ship LNG

Russia Appears to Be Amassing a Dark Fleet to Ship LNG

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

 Alt text

Is OPEC Too Bullish On China's Oil Demand?

 Alt text

Oil Drops on Inventory Build

 Alt text

From Fantasy to Fact: The EV Slowdown Gets Real
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com