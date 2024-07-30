Ceres Power's Fuel Cell Tech Set for Mass Production Through New Partnership

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 30 mins 74.73 -1.08 -1.42%
Graph down Brent Crude 30 mins 79.13 -0.65 -0.81%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 78.63 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph up Natural Gas 30 mins 2.126 +0.090 +4.42%
Graph down Gasoline 35 mins 2.387 -0.028 -1.17%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 81.08 -0.10 -0.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 81.08 -0.10 -0.12%
Chart Bonny Light 33 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.66 -1.01 -1.24%
Chart Mars US 270 days 75.97 -1.40 -1.81%
Chart Gasoline 35 mins 2.387 -0.028 -1.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 33 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 33 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 33 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 974 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 33 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 33 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 33 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 33 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.66 -1.01 -1.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 427 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 61.81 -1.35 -2.14%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 77.96 -1.35 -1.70%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 76.21 -1.35 -1.74%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 72.51 -1.35 -1.83%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 69.81 -1.35 -1.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 69.81 -1.35 -1.90%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 69.81 -1.35 -1.90%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 76.71 -1.35 -1.73%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 69.81 -1.35 -1.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 81.08 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.29 -1.35 -1.83%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 66.04 -1.35 -2.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 81.60 -1.14 -1.38%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 71.04 -1.35 -1.86%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 72.29 -1.35 -1.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.29 -1.35 -1.83%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.00 -0.75 -1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 66.00 -1.50 -2.22%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 82.86 -1.35 -1.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 21 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 12 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days Solid State Lithium Battery Bank
  • 9 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

API Reports Large Draw in Crude Inventories

Why Citi Thinks Trump Is Bearish for Oil

Why Citi Thinks Trump Is Bearish for Oil

Harris likely to continue Biden's…

EU Leverages Frozen Russian Assets for €1.5 Billion Aid Package to Ukraine

EU Leverages Frozen Russian Assets for €1.5 Billion Aid Package to Ukraine

The European Union has transferred…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Ceres Power's Fuel Cell Tech Set for Mass Production Through New Partnership

By City A.M - Jul 30, 2024, 2:30 PM CDT

Green hydrogen and fuel cell specialist Ceres Power has raised its revenue guidance for the year after signing a bumper manufacturing contract with an Asian original equipment manufacturer.

The contract, which will see new partner manufacture the Ceres’s patented fuel cell tech in return for a licence fee, will boost revenue at the London listed firm “considerably”, it said.

Ceres now expects to post full year earnings of between £50m and 60m when it reports its interim results in September.

Revenue for the first half of the year is expected to more than double to between , £27m and £29m, versus just £11.7m in the first half of 2023.

Margins are also anticipated to rise considerably when it reports in the autumn, increasing to 75-80 per cent from 62 per cent in the same period last year.

Phil Caldwell, Ceres’s chief executive, said: “We are making great commercial progress this year, and I am particularly excited by the advances in our highly efficient and differentiated SOEC electrolyser technology, which is now being adopted by several leading global companies with the manufacturing, supply chain and balance sheet strength to bring this technology to market at scale.

“This builds on Ceres’ strategy to establish partnerships in regions with strong manufacturing capability coupled with ambitious targets for the use of hydrogen for industrial decarbonisation.”

Bosses and investors will hope the increased guidance will be the shock therapy the firm needs to jolt its share price back to life, having crumbled 88 percent since its pandemic-fuelled all time high in February 2021.

Its decline has continued throughout this year despite full year results in 2023 suggesting the firm had turned a corner having endured two years of contract losses and hydrogen power struggling to meet the lofty expectations of optimistic investors and commentators.

Caldwell added: “By licensing our best-in-class solid oxide technology, Ceres is establishing its clean energy technology as the industry standard and, through its partner network, is building towards delivering decarbonisation at the scale and pace needed globally for the energy transition.”

By City AM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Phillips 66 Tops Forecasts Despite Profit Slump

Next Post

UAE Raises Capacity at Offshore Oilfield as It Aims for 5 Million Bpd by 2027

City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Cuts Crude Exports To China And India By 17%

Russia Cuts Crude Exports To China And India By 17%
CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough

CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough
Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue to Fall

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue to Fall
U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil and Gas Are Here To Stay

 Alt text

The U.K. North Sea Oil Industry Is in Decline

 Alt text

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down

 Alt text

Energy Independence: What It Means and How We Measure It
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com