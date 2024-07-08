U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 82.52 -0.64 -0.77%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 86.02 -0.52 -0.60%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 86.09 -0.51 -0.59%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.349 +0.030 +1.29%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.551 -0.008 -0.33%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 87.04 +0.05 +0.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 87.04 +0.05 +0.06%
Chart Bonny Light 10 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 88.15 +1.09 +1.25%
Chart Mars US 248 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.551 -0.008 -0.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 10 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 10 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 10 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 951 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 10 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 10 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 10 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 10 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 88.15 +1.09 +1.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 404 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 67.56 -0.72 -1.05%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 85.31 -0.72 -0.84%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 83.56 -0.72 -0.85%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 78.51 -0.72 -0.91%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 75.96 -0.72 -0.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 75.96 -0.72 -0.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 78.41 -0.72 -0.91%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 83.01 -0.72 -0.86%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 76.41 -0.72 -0.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 87.04 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 73.39 -0.72 -0.97%
Graph up ANS West Coast 14 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 78.39 -0.72 -0.91%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 80.50 +1.25 +1.58%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 73.00 -0.75 -1.02%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 90.42 +1.07 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 19 hours Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 13 hours Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.
  • 3 days RUSSIA - Turkey & India Stop Buying Russian Oil as USA Increases Crackdown on Sanctions

Breaking News:

U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

Consolidation Wave in U.S. Oil and Gas is Big Boon for Private Equity

Consolidation Wave in U.S. Oil and Gas is Big Boon for Private Equity

Private equity funds that stayed…

The EU Wants to Send Data Centers Into Space

The EU Wants to Send Data Centers Into Space

A European study explores the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 08, 2024, 9:00 AM CDT

U.S. gasoline and diesel prices are set for a more volatile summer this year as an expected busier-than-usual hurricane season and extremely high temperatures could weigh on refinery production, analysts have told Reuters.

A higher number of named storms could lead to more refinery shutdowns on the U.S. Gulf Coast, which hosts more than 47% of total U.S. petroleum refining capacity, as well as 51% of total U.S. natural gas processing plant capacity.  

In addition, excessively hot summer temperatures along the Gulf Coast could also disrupt refinery operations as most processing facilities are designed to operate optimally at temperatures below 95 degrees Fahrenheit.

Potential refinery disruptions, either due to extreme heat or strong hurricanes, could send U.S. gasoline and diesel prices spiking during the summer driving season, according to analysts, who see the hurricane season as the biggest wild card for American fuel prices this summer.

Early on Monday, Beryl, which at one point was the earliest Category 5 hurricane on record, made landfall in Texas, bringing heavy rains and warnings of potential storm surge, flooding, and tornadoes. At the time of the landfall, Beryl was a Category 1 hurricane.

Earlier this year, the Energy Information Administration predicted up to 25 named storms this hurricane season, noting that “The potential for a stronger hurricane season suggests heightened risk for weather-related production outages in the U.S. oil and natural gas industry.”

Last year, the Atlantic hurricane season saw one out of 20 named storms hit land in the U.S.—none causing any severe disruption or damage to oil and gas industry installations.

This year, things may be different during the season, which starts on June 1 and runs until the end of November.

Adding to this could be extreme heat that could reduce Gulf Coast fuel production by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd), according to a note by JPMorgan analysts carried by Reuters.

Despite Beryl making landfall in Texas, oil prices were down early on Monday morning ET.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Industry Plans to Invest $5 Billion to Explore Drilling Sites in Pakistan

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop
Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw
Citi Says Oil Could Crash to Sub-$60 Level

Citi Says Oil Could Crash to Sub-$60 Level
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start
California Goes After Big Oil Profits

California Goes After Big Oil Profits

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

 Alt text

Europe's Shift from Russian Gas to Pricey LNG

 Alt text

Is OPEC Too Bullish On China's Oil Demand?

 Alt text

Oil Drops on Inventory Build
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com