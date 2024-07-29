Vital Energy Strikes $1.1 Billion Deal for Permian Assets

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.04 -0.12 -0.16%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.07 -0.06 -0.07%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.52 -0.50 -0.62%
Graph down Natural Gas 14 mins 1.975 -0.031 -1.55%
Graph down Gasoline 28 mins 2.455 -0.005 -0.22%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 81.18 +0.12 +0.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 81.18 +0.12 +0.15%
Chart Bonny Light 31 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.37 -0.08 -0.10%
Chart Mars US 269 days 75.97 -1.40 -1.81%
Chart Gasoline 28 mins 2.455 -0.005 -0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 31 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 31 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 31 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 972 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 31 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 31 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 31 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 31 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.37 -0.08 -0.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 425 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 63.16 -1.12 -1.74%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 5 hours 79.31 -1.12 -1.39%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 5 hours 77.56 -1.12 -1.42%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 73.86 -1.12 -1.49%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 71.16 -1.12 -1.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 71.16 -1.12 -1.55%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 71.16 -1.12 -1.55%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 78.06 -1.12 -1.41%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 71.16 -1.12 -1.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 81.18 +0.12 +0.15%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 74.76 +0.69 +0.93%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 68.51 +0.69 +1.02%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 81.60 -1.14 -1.38%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 73.51 +0.69 +0.95%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 74.07 +0.63 +0.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 74.07 +0.63 +0.86%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 75.00 +2.00 +2.74%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 67.75 +0.50 +0.74%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 83.27 -2.82 -3.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 23 hours By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 days Solid State Lithium Battery Bank
  • 8 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

China’s Top Grid Operator Plans Record $83 Billion Investment in 2024

UK Carmakers Retool Production Lines for Electric Vehicles

UK Carmakers Retool Production Lines for Electric Vehicles

UK car production experiences a…

Venezuela Has a Natural Gas Problem

Venezuela Has a Natural Gas Problem

Venezuela's natural gas production has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Vital Energy Strikes $1.1 Billion Deal for Permian Assets

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 29, 2024, 3:39 AM CDT

Vital Energy, in partnership with Northern Oil and Gas Inc., has struck a deal with private equity-backed Point Energy Partners to buy its Permian assets for $1.1 billion.

Vital Energy will acquire 80% of the assets, with the remainder going to Northern Oil and Gas. The transaction will be all-cash, Vital Energy said. The assets that Vital will acquire will add 30,000 bpd to its daily output and some 16,300 net acres to its total acreage.

The deal is the latest move in a continuing consolidation push in the shale space that has seen several megadeals over the past 12 months, including Exxon’s acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources and Chevron’s acquisition of Hess Corp. The latter deal has run into trouble because of Exxon’s insistence it has the right of first refusal over Hess’ share of their Guyana operations.

Yet besides the mammoth deals of the supermajors, a slew of smaller deals have been marking the road to a more consolidated U.S. shale patch as independents seek to position themselves better against their larger rivals in a sector that is fast running out of untapped resources.

As a result, mergers and acquisitions in the U.S. oil and gas space hit a record of $51 billion in the first quarter of the year, per Enverus data, which also showed most deals targeted companies and assets in the Permian.

“The most likely outcome is all these deals get approved, but federal regulatory oversight may pose a headwind to additional consolidation within a single play,” Enverus Intelligence Research principal analyst Andrew Dittmar said in April when the data was reported, as quoted by Reuters.

“Inventory scarcity is the top theme among E&Ps (exploration and production companies),” Dittmar added.

A lot of this inventory is in the hands of private equity-controlled companies whose PE owners are taking advantage of the strong demand for more assets to make their exit.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Venezuela's Election Authority Declares Maduro Victor in Disputed Election

Next Post

China’s Top Grid Operator Plans Record $83 Billion Investment in 2024

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Cuts Crude Exports To China And India By 17%

Russia Cuts Crude Exports To China And India By 17%
CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough

CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough
Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw
U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue to Fall

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue to Fall

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil and Gas Are Here To Stay

 Alt text

The U.K. North Sea Oil Industry Is in Decline

 Alt text

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down

 Alt text

Energy Independence: What It Means and How We Measure It
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com