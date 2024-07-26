Palestinian Political Factions Agree to Reconciliation Government

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.85 -0.43 -0.55%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.82 -0.55 -0.67%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 80.53 -0.85 -1.04%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.045 +0.004 +0.20%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.462 -0.005 -0.21%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.06 +0.54 +0.67%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.06 +0.54 +0.67%
Chart Bonny Light 28 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.45 -0.74 -0.90%
Chart Mars US 266 days 75.97 -1.40 -1.81%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.462 -0.005 -0.21%

Graph up Marine 28 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 28 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 28 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 969 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 28 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 28 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Bonny Light 28 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 28 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.45 -0.74 -0.90%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 422 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 64.28 +0.69 +1.09%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 80.43 +0.69 +0.87%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 78.68 +0.69 +0.88%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 74.98 +0.69 +0.93%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 72.28 +0.69 +0.96%
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 72.28 +0.69 +0.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 72.28 +0.69 +0.96%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 78.98 +0.69 +0.88%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 72.28 +0.69 +0.96%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.06 +0.54 +0.67%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.07 +0.63 +0.86%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 67.82 +0.63 +0.94%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 81.60 -1.14 -1.38%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.82 +0.63 +0.87%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.07 +0.63 +0.86%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.07 +0.63 +0.86%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 73.00 -2.75 -3.63%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.75 +0.50 +0.74%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.27 -2.82 -3.28%

New Local Market Keeps Chinese Imports of Iranian Crude High

A Volatile Week for Oil Prices

U.S. Refiners Q2 Results Expected to Dull on Dampening Demand

Net-Zero Ambitions Hit Major Roadblocks in Europe, UK, and US

Palestinian Political Factions Agree to Reconciliation Government

By Editorial Dept - Jul 26, 2024, 7:00 AM CDT
Palestine

Politics, Geopolitics & Conflict

Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah have signed a declaration for the formation of a joint government in talks mediated by Beijing this week. The two factions have agreed to an interim reconciliation government should a ceasefire deal be reached with Israel in the Gaza Strip. (12 other Palestinian factors also signed the declaration). The declaration is meant to ensure that Israel has a reduced pathway to establishing an alternative structure of power in Gaza. Hamas seized control of Gaza from Fatah in 2006, and a bitter rivalry has ensued ever since, making this Beijing-sponsored declaration an important development. Biden met with Netanyahu on Thursday (with the Israeli PM also scheduled to meet with Harris and Trump), to discuss the existing ‘plan’ for a Gaza ceasefire. That tentative ceasefire deal has a 42-day “first phase") that would include hostage releases from both sides. Israel is now seeking changes to the plan, which will add further complications. The markets should not hold their breath. With regards to the Houthis, after a Houthi attack on Tel Aviv last weekend, more promises of retaliation for an Israeli attack on Yemen’s port of Hodeida continued this week, with Israel claiming to have intercepted a Houthi missile on Thursday. 

Headlining reports of the U.S. and Canada intercepting two Chinese nuclear-capable bombers and two Russian bombers off Alaska have created some cause for concern, though the bombers…

