Palestinian Political Factions Agree to Reconciliation Government

Headlining reports of the U.S. and Canada intercepting two Chinese nuclear-capable bombers and two Russian bombers off Alaska have created some cause for concern, though the bombers…

Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah have signed a declaration for the formation of a joint government in talks mediated by Beijing this week. The two factions have agreed to an interim reconciliation government should a ceasefire deal be reached with Israel in the Gaza Strip. (12 other Palestinian factors also signed the declaration). The declaration is meant to ensure that Israel has a reduced pathway to establishing an alternative structure of power in Gaza. Hamas seized control of Gaza from Fatah in 2006, and a bitter rivalry has ensued ever since, making this Beijing-sponsored declaration an important development. Biden met with Netanyahu on Thursday (with the Israeli PM also scheduled to meet with Harris and Trump), to discuss the existing ‘plan’ for a Gaza ceasefire. That tentative ceasefire deal has a 42-day “first phase") that would include hostage releases from both sides. Israel is now seeking changes to the plan, which will add further complications. The markets should not hold their breath. With regards to the Houthis, after a Houthi attack on Tel Aviv last weekend, more promises of retaliation for an Israeli attack on Yemen’s port of Hodeida continued this week, with Israel claiming to have intercepted a Houthi missile on Thursday.

Politics, Geopolitics & Conflict

Headlining reports of the U.S. and Canada intercepting two Chinese nuclear-capable bombers and two Russian bombers off Alaska have created some cause for concern, though the bombers did not enter sovereign airspace. Russia’s most recent moves in terms of rhetoric on a wider conflict level with NATO are largely distractions from a shadow war of cyber attacks, fake news war-mongering, and assassinations.

Discovery & Development

Bolivia's YPFB has launched drilling on the Villamontes-X7 exploratory well in Tarija, targeting the Chorro and Tupambi formations. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to reverse a decade-long decline in oil and gas production, with output having dropped significantly since 2014. Despite recent discoveries like the Mayaya find with 1.7 Tcf of resources, Bolivia has increased hydrocarbon imports due to falling production. President Arce has urged YPFB to expedite development to address the country's dependency on imports.

Repsol and its partners have taken FID on the Monument subsea tieback project in the US GoM. Equinor originally drilled the Monument discovery in Walker Ridge Block 316 in 2020, but control has since shifted to Beacon Offshore Energy Exploration. The development plan includes a 27-km subsea tieback to the Shenandoah FPS, which will be upgraded to handle an additional 20,000 bpd. Additionally, Repsol is advancing projects in Mexican waters, including the Polok and Chinwol developments, and the recent Yopaat discovery, estimated at 300-400 MMboe.

CNOOC has commenced appraisal drilling at the WS16-5-4 well in the Beibu Gulf, anticipating it will become a medium-sized oilfield. The well, drilled to 4,185 meters and intersecting 65 meters of oil pay zones, has demonstrated high productivity, producing over 1,000 cubic meters of oil equivalent daily. CNOOC's Chief Geologist highlighted this successful well as indicative of promising exploration potential in the Wushi Sag area. This development follows recent achievements in Bohai Bay and aligns with CNOOC's 2024 strategy, including advancements in low-carbon initiatives such as the South China Sea oilfield powered by shore electricity.

Deals, Mergers & Acquisitions

Kuwait plans to merge four oil companies into two by 2025 as part of a major consolidation effort overseen by the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC). The Kuwait Gulf Oil Company will merge with the Kuwait Oil Company in the second stage of this process, aimed at streamlining operations and cutting costs. The merger is projected to save approximately $1.25 billion annually through efficiencies and reduced maintenance costs. KPC is committed to ensuring a smooth integration and preserving workforce rights, with future focus on merging companies with similar functions.

Woodside Energy is advancing its global LNG ambitions by acquiring US LNG developer Tellurian for $1.2 billion, aiming to expand its foothold in the American energy market. The deal is part of Woodside’s strategy to build a “dream team” of investors for Tellurian’s $25 billion Driftwood project and is expected to strengthen their position amid a consolidating market. Despite a recent cost increase of 4% in their Scarborough project due to design changes, Woodside remains optimistic about future LNG demand growth of 50% over the next decade. Rising LNG contract prices and project costs pose challenges.

Earnings Beat

Galp Energia reported a 16% increase in Q2 net profit, reaching €299 million, thanks to higher oil prices and reduced production costs, despite a 5% drop in output from Brazil and a steady refining margin. The company is preparing for a second drilling phase in Namibia's Mopane field, where it holds an 80% stake, and is in initial discussions with potential partners. Galp's EBITDA fell 7% to €849 million but still exceeded forecasts. The company, which has seen a 40% rise in shares this year, is prioritizing partnerships that can accelerate development and contribute capital expenditure.

TotalEnergies reported a 6% decline in Q2 earnings, totaling $4.7 billion, due to falling refining margins and lower refined product and gas sales. The company's refining margins dropped 37% from Q1, reflecting decreased diesel demand and market volatility normalizing. Despite this, TotalEnergies plans a $2 billion share buyback and maintains a net investment guidance of $17-$18 billion for the year. The firm continues to invest in renewables and new exploration areas like Namibia and Guyana, while seeking a way forward for its stalled Mozambique LNG project.

Repsol more than doubled its Q2 net income to $713 million, driven by higher oil prices despite lower gas realizations and weak refining margins. The company continues to focus on upstream earnings, which have benefited from improved oil prices. However, the overall earnings for H1 2024 fell 21.8% year-over-year due to lower gas prices, narrow refining margins, and weak performance in the Chemicals segment. Similarly, TotalEnergies reported a 9% drop in Q2 net income to $4.7 billion, impacted by weaker LNG sales and refining margins, falling short of analyst expectations.

Valero Energy's Q2 2024 net income dropped to $880 million, or $2.71 per share, from $1.9 billion, or $5.40 per share, a year earlier. Refining income fell to $1.2 billion, while the Renewable Diesel segment saw a sharp decline in operating income to $112 million due to lower sales and maintenance issues. However, the Ethanol segment posted a slight decrease in income but saw a rise in production volumes. Valero continues to return value to shareholders with $1.4 billion in dividends and stock buybacks and is advancing its SAF project, set to start by Q4 2024.

NextEra Energy reported mixed Q2 2024 results with a revenue decline of 17.4% year-over-year to $6.07 billion, missing Wall Street estimates by $1.38 billion. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.96 exceeded expectations by $0.03, reflecting a 9% annual increase. Florida Power & Light (FPL) saw a 10.7% rise in regulatory capital employed, contributing to its $1.232 billion net income. NextEra Energy Resources added over 3,000 megawatts to its backlog, with a net income of $865 million. The company reaffirmed its FY 2024 EPS outlook and expects a 10% annual dividend growth over the next two years.