Phillips 66 Tops Forecasts Despite Profit Slump

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 74.92 -0.89 -1.17%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 78.81 -0.97 -1.22%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 78.63 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.081 +0.045 +2.21%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.390 -0.025 -1.04%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 81.08 -0.10 -0.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 81.08 -0.10 -0.12%
Chart Bonny Light 32 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 80.66 -1.01 -1.24%
Chart Mars US 270 days 75.97 -1.40 -1.81%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.390 -0.025 -1.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 32 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 32 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 32 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 973 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 32 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 32 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 32 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 32 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 80.66 -1.01 -1.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 426 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 6 hours 61.81 -1.35 -2.14%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 77.96 -1.35 -1.70%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 76.21 -1.35 -1.74%
Graph down Sweet Crude 6 hours 72.51 -1.35 -1.83%
Graph down Peace Sour 6 hours 69.81 -1.35 -1.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 69.81 -1.35 -1.90%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 69.81 -1.35 -1.90%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 76.71 -1.35 -1.73%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 69.81 -1.35 -1.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 81.08 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 72.29 -1.35 -1.83%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 66.04 -1.35 -2.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 81.60 -1.14 -1.38%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 71.04 -1.35 -1.86%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 72.29 -1.35 -1.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 72.29 -1.35 -1.83%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 73.00 -0.75 -1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 66.00 -1.50 -2.22%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 82.86 -1.35 -1.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 6 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days Solid State Lithium Battery Bank
  • 9 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

Phillips 66 Tops Forecasts Despite Profit Slump

Oil Prices Tank on Fears China’s Rate Cuts Herald Demand Weakness

Oil Prices Tank on Fears China’s Rate Cuts Herald Demand Weakness

Oil prices fell significantly in…

Rystad: OPEC's Oil Reserves are Much Lower Than Officially Reported

Rystad: OPEC's Oil Reserves are Much Lower Than Officially Reported

Rystad Energy’s latest research shows…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Phillips 66 Tops Forecasts Despite Profit Slump

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 30, 2024, 10:30 AM CDT

As widely expected, the second-quarter profit of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) came in significantly lower than the year-ago period, but one of the biggest U.S. refiners beat analyst estimates as high capacity utilization and strong midstream and chemicals earnings partially offset weaker refining margins.

Phillips 66 reported on Tuesday adjusted earnings of $984 million for the second quarter, down from $1.77 billion for the same period of 2023.

Adjusted earnings per share fell to $2.31 in Q2 2024 from $3.87 EPS for the second quarter last year.

Despite the drop in earnings, the EPS beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.98 compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The earnings beat sent Phillips 66 shares rising by more than 2% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

Crude capacity utilization jumped to 98% in the second quarter from 92% in the first quarter of the year.

Phillips 66’s realized refining margins fell to $10.01 per barrel in the second quarter from $11.01 a barrel in the first quarter, and down from $15.32 per barrel margin in the second quarter of 2023.

Higher earnings in the midstream and chemicals divisions partly offset the weaker refining business with the lower margins.

Record NGL volumes and synergy capture driving lower costs boosted the earnings of the midstream segment. Adjusted pre-tax income in the chemicals division increased compared with the first quarter, mainly due to higher margins, partially offset by turnaround costs, Phillips 66 said.

The lower earnings in the past quarter compared to the same period of 2023 were widely expected for all U.S. refiners as weaker refining margins and lackluster fuel demand in the spring and early summer were expected to be a drag on profits.

Last week, Valero reported a net income for the second quarter of 2024 that was halved compared to the same period last year.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia’s Crude Oil Shipments Plunge to 11-Month Low

Next Post

UAE Raises Capacity at Offshore Oilfield as It Aims for 5 Million Bpd by 2027

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Cuts Crude Exports To China And India By 17%

Russia Cuts Crude Exports To China And India By 17%
CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough

CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough
Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue to Fall

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue to Fall
U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil and Gas Are Here To Stay

 Alt text

The U.K. North Sea Oil Industry Is in Decline

 Alt text

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down

 Alt text

Energy Independence: What It Means and How We Measure It
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com