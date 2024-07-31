Brent Breaks Above $80 on Fears of Middle East Escalation

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.00 +2.27 +3.04%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 80.60 +1.97 +2.51%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 80.74 +2.40 +3.06%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.128 +0.002 +0.09%
Graph up Gasoline 3 hours 2.418 +0.031 +1.29%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 81.08 -0.10 -0.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 81.08 -0.10 -0.12%
Chart Bonny Light 33 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.66 -1.01 -1.24%
Chart Mars US 271 days 75.97 -1.40 -1.81%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 2.418 +0.031 +1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 33 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 33 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 33 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 974 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 33 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 33 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 33 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 33 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.66 -1.01 -1.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 427 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 60.73 -1.08 -1.75%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 5 hours 76.88 -1.08 -1.39%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 5 hours 75.13 -1.08 -1.42%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 71.43 -1.08 -1.49%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 68.73 -1.08 -1.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 68.73 -1.08 -1.55%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 68.73 -1.08 -1.55%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 75.63 -1.08 -1.41%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 68.73 -1.08 -1.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 81.08 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.29 -1.35 -1.83%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 66.04 -1.35 -2.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 81.60 -1.14 -1.38%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 71.04 -1.35 -1.86%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 72.29 -1.35 -1.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.29 -1.35 -1.83%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.00 -0.75 -1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 66.00 -1.50 -2.22%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 82.86 -1.35 -1.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 12 hours Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days Solid State Lithium Battery Bank
  • 3 days By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"

Breaking News:

Brent Breaks Above $80 on Fears of Middle East Escalation

Oil Prices Soar After Israel Kills Hamas Leader and Hezbollah Senior Commander

Oil Prices Soar After Israel Kills Hamas Leader and Hezbollah Senior Commander

Oil prices were soaring on…

NIMBY: The Battle for Britain’s Clean Energy Future

NIMBY: The Battle for Britain’s Clean Energy Future

The UK government faces growing…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Brent Breaks Above $80 on Fears of Middle East Escalation

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 31, 2024, 5:13 AM CDT

Brent Crude prices spent just a few hours below the $80 a barrel mark as tensions in the Middle East flared up again, pushing oil prices up by 2.5% early on Wednesday after the killing of the Hamas political leader in Iran.

In morning trade in Europe, Brent Crude prices were rising by 2.51% at $80.50, while the U.S. benchmark, WTI Crude, was rallying by 2.62% to $76.70.

Brent had fallen below the $80 per barrel threshold on Tuesday amid continued concerns about oil demand in China.

But oil prices rebounded on Wednesday, rallying in morning trade in Europe, following reports that the leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, was killed in Iran.

The assassination came just hours after Israel said it had killed Hezbollah senior commander Fuad Shukr in an air strike on Beirut, Lebanon, in retaliation for a Hezbollah strike on the Golan Heights in the weekend.

In response to the suspected Israeli assassination of the Hamas leader, Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said, as posted on his official website,

“The criminal, terrorist Zionist regime martyred our dear guest in our territory and has caused our grief, but it has also prepared the ground for a severe punishment.”

“[F]ollowing this bitter, tragic event which has taken place within the borders of the Islamic Republic, we believe it is our duty to take revenge.”

The initial market reaction to the escalation in the Middle East is growing fear that some kind of a direct Israel-Iran conflict could emerge, and the geopolitical price premium trumped on Wednesday concerns about weaker-than-expected oil demand in China.

While details are still emerging from Iran about the killing of the Hamas leader, the market was “allocating a higher risk premium for oil” early on Wednesday, ING commodities strategists Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey wrote in a note early today.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Cenovus Energy Shuts Down Unit at Ohio Refinery

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Cuts Crude Exports To China And India By 17%

Russia Cuts Crude Exports To China And India By 17%
CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough

CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough
Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue to Fall

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue to Fall
U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil and Gas Are Here To Stay

 Alt text

The U.K. North Sea Oil Industry Is in Decline

 Alt text

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down

 Alt text

Energy Independence: What It Means and How We Measure It
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com