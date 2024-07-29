India Plans To Raise Oil Refining Capacity to 6.2 Million Bpd by 2028

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 75.61 -1.55 -2.01%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 79.53 -1.60 -1.97%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.10 -0.92 -1.15%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.941 -0.065 -3.24%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.418 -0.043 -1.73%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 81.08 -0.10 -0.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 81.08 -0.10 -0.12%
Chart Bonny Light 31 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 81.67 +0.30 +0.37%
Chart Mars US 269 days 75.97 -1.40 -1.81%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.418 -0.043 -1.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 31 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 31 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 31 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 972 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 31 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 31 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 31 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 31 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 81.67 +0.30 +0.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 425 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 63.16 -1.12 -1.74%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 79.31 -1.12 -1.39%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 77.56 -1.12 -1.42%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 73.86 -1.12 -1.49%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 71.16 -1.12 -1.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 71.16 -1.12 -1.55%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 71.16 -1.12 -1.55%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 78.06 -1.12 -1.41%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 71.16 -1.12 -1.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 81.08 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 73.64 -1.12 -1.50%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 67.39 -1.12 -1.63%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 81.60 -1.14 -1.38%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 72.39 -1.12 -1.52%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 73.64 -0.43 -0.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 73.64 -0.43 -0.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 73.75 -1.25 -1.67%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 67.50 -1.00 -1.46%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 82.86 -1.35 -1.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days Solid State Lithium Battery Bank
  • 8 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

India Plans To Raise Oil Refining Capacity to 6.2 Million Bpd by 2028

Oil Prices Under Pressure Despite Bullish Catalysts

Oil Prices Under Pressure Despite Bullish Catalysts

Oil prices are under pressure…

What Would the Re-Election of Trump Mean for U.S. Energy?

What Would the Re-Election of Trump Mean for U.S. Energy?

A potential Trump re-election could…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

India Plans To Raise Oil Refining Capacity to 6.2 Million Bpd by 2028

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 29, 2024, 10:30 AM CDT

India expects to boost its refining capacity by around one-fifth to have 6.19 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude processing capacity by 2028, according to its junior petroleum minister.

The rise in refining capacity will be needed to meet growing domestic fuel demand, Reuters quoted on Monday junior petroleum minister Suresh Gopi as saying in a written reply to lawmakers. Separately, Gopi said that the country’s strategic petroleum reserve can cover India’s crude oil consumption for 9.5 days.

India, the world’s third-largest crude oil importer, is expected to replace China in the coming years to become the biggest driver of global oil demand growth.

India’s economy has grown at a robust pace over the past year. Meanwhile, growth in other major economies—including China—has sputtered. High GDP growth, industrialization, urbanization, and a rising number of middle class in India are all expected to shift the key oil demand growth driver from China onto India.

Therefore, before the end of this decade, India is set to become the single biggest driver of global oil demand, replacing China, analysts and forecasters say.

India will be the driver of oil demand growth through 2045, expected to add 6.6 million bpd to oil demand over the forecast period, OPEC said in its latest annual outlook.

India’s fuel demand rose by nearly 5% in the 2023/2024 fiscal year ended March 2024.

Going forward, the relationship between GDP growth and oil demand in India will continue to remain strong and positive over the next decade, the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) said in an update earlier this year.

“A growing population, higher purchasing powers and rapid economic growth will result in greater penetration of passenger cars, freight transportation and air-travel,” EIU said.

The analysts at the EIU expect China’s oil consumption to peak by 2030, due to “decelerating economic growth and rapid electrification of its transportation sector.”

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

OPEC: Oil Is Indispensable for Global Electrification

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Cuts Crude Exports To China And India By 17%

Russia Cuts Crude Exports To China And India By 17%
CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough

CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough
Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue to Fall

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue to Fall
U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil and Gas Are Here To Stay

 Alt text

The U.K. North Sea Oil Industry Is in Decline

 Alt text

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down

 Alt text

Energy Independence: What It Means and How We Measure It
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com