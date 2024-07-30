Ukraine Targets Another Russian Oil Depot Amid Escalating Conflict

In a continued escalation of hostilities, Ukrainian forces have reportedly targeted another Russian oil depot, this time in the Kursk region. The attack, confirmed by Ukraine's General Staff, resulted in a significant fire at the facility located in Vozy settlement. This strike follows a pattern of Ukrainian military actions aimed at disrupting Russia's energy infrastructure.

According to reports, the operation involved a coordinated effort by Ukraine's Security Service and other forces. The Kursk region, known for its strategic importance in Russia's energy network, has seen repeated attacks recently, including drone strikes on a nearby oil refinery earlier this week.

Earlier this month, Ukraine targeted an oil depot in Russia's Volgograd region. While Russia successfully destroyed the drones responsible for the attack, debris from the drones set the oil depot and substation on fire, according to Russian media. That attack followed a significant Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian capital, striking a children's hospital.

Russian authorities claim their air defenses intercepted and destroyed multiple Ukrainian missiles aimed at the Kursk region overnight. These actions come amid broader military maneuvers, with Russian forces advancing in eastern Ukraine, prompting civilian evacuations due to sustained shelling.

As both sides engage in retaliatory strikes on energy infrastructure, the conflict shows no signs of abating, further complicating efforts toward a peaceful resolution.

The IEA estimates that Russia's oil and fuel exports in April hit their lowest levels in five months, exporting 7.3 million barrels per day of crude oil and petroleum products—a 4.6% decline from the previous month. Russia's oil revenues, however, remain strong at $13.5 billion, data from Russia's finance ministry showed—nearly double the April 2023 income, Bloomberg estimates showed.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

