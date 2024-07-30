Ukraine Targets Another Russian Oil Depot Amid Escalating Conflict

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 74.91 -0.90 -1.19%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 78.79 -0.99 -1.24%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 78.63 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.120 +0.084 +4.13%
Graph down Gasoline 14 mins 2.385 -0.030 -1.24%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 81.08 -0.10 -0.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 81.08 -0.10 -0.12%
Chart Bonny Light 33 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.66 -1.01 -1.24%
Chart Mars US 270 days 75.97 -1.40 -1.81%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.385 -0.030 -1.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 33 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 33 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 33 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 974 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 33 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 33 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 33 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 33 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.66 -1.01 -1.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 427 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 61.81 -1.35 -2.14%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 77.96 -1.35 -1.70%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 76.21 -1.35 -1.74%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 72.51 -1.35 -1.83%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 69.81 -1.35 -1.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 69.81 -1.35 -1.90%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 69.81 -1.35 -1.90%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 76.71 -1.35 -1.73%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 69.81 -1.35 -1.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 81.08 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.29 -1.35 -1.83%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 66.04 -1.35 -2.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 81.60 -1.14 -1.38%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 71.04 -1.35 -1.86%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 72.29 -1.35 -1.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.29 -1.35 -1.83%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.00 -0.75 -1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 66.00 -1.50 -2.22%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 82.86 -1.35 -1.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 19 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 9 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days Solid State Lithium Battery Bank
  • 9 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

Ukraine Targets Another Russian Oil Depot Amid Escalating Conflict

UK's Energy Market to Embrace Flexibility for a Cleaner Future

UK's Energy Market to Embrace Flexibility for a Cleaner Future

Ofgem's focus on flexibility in…

Volatility Dominates Oil Markets Amid Mixed Signals

Volatility Dominates Oil Markets Amid Mixed Signals

It's been a rollercoaster of…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Ukraine Targets Another Russian Oil Depot Amid Escalating Conflict

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 30, 2024, 12:45 PM CDT

In a continued escalation of hostilities, Ukrainian forces have reportedly targeted another Russian oil depot, this time in the Kursk region. The attack, confirmed by Ukraine's General Staff, resulted in a significant fire at the facility located in Vozy settlement. This strike follows a pattern of Ukrainian military actions aimed at disrupting Russia's energy infrastructure.

According to reports, the operation involved a coordinated effort by Ukraine's Security Service and other forces. The Kursk region, known for its strategic importance in Russia's energy network, has seen repeated attacks recently, including drone strikes on a nearby oil refinery earlier this week.

Earlier this month, Ukraine targeted an oil depot in Russia's Volgograd region. While Russia successfully destroyed the drones responsible for the attack, debris from the drones set the oil depot and substation on fire, according to Russian media. That attack followed a significant Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian capital, striking a children's hospital.

Russian authorities claim their air defenses intercepted and destroyed multiple Ukrainian missiles aimed at the Kursk region overnight. These actions come amid broader military maneuvers, with Russian forces advancing in eastern Ukraine, prompting civilian evacuations due to sustained shelling.

As both sides engage in retaliatory strikes on energy infrastructure, the conflict shows no signs of abating, further complicating efforts toward a peaceful resolution.

The IEA estimates that Russia's oil and fuel exports in April hit their lowest levels in five months, exporting 7.3 million barrels per day of crude oil and petroleum products—a 4.6% decline from the previous month. Russia's oil revenues, however, remain strong at $13.5 billion, data from Russia's finance ministry showed—nearly double the April 2023 income, Bloomberg estimates showed.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Glencore To Announce Decision on Potential Coal Demerger Next Week

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Cuts Crude Exports To China And India By 17%

Russia Cuts Crude Exports To China And India By 17%
CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough

CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough
Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue to Fall

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue to Fall
U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil and Gas Are Here To Stay

 Alt text

The U.K. North Sea Oil Industry Is in Decline

 Alt text

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down

 Alt text

Energy Independence: What It Means and How We Measure It
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com