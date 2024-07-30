Get Exclusive Intel
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

UAE Raises Capacity at Offshore Oilfield as It Aims for 5 Million Bpd by 2027

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 30, 2024, 9:30 AM CDT

Abu Dhabi’s national oil company ADNOC has raised the production capacity at one of its offshore oilfields by 25% using AI technology as the United Arab Emirates looks to boost its total crude oil production capacity to 5 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2027.

ADNOC’s offshore Satah Al Razboot (SARB) field has seen a 25% jump in production capacity to 140,000 bpd, through the implementation of advanced digital technologies, the state company of the UAE, one of OPEC’s largest producers, said on Tuesday.

ADNOC has implemented remote monitoring, smart well operations, and production management technologies at the SARB field, and these technologies are being operated remotely from Zirku island, 20 km (12.4 miles) away.

“This has enabled the accelerated growth in field capacity with reduced costs and emissions. The field’s digitalization will enable the deployment of additional AI solutions to further enhance and optimize operations,” said ADNOC, which has been betting on digitalization and AI-enabled operations to boost operations management and cut emissions and costs.

“By deploying industry-leading technologies at SARB field, we have increased production capacity while enhancing the safety, sustainability and efficiency of our operations, strengthening ADNOC’s position as one of the world’s lowest-cost and least carbon intensive energy producers,” said Abdulmunim Saif Al Kindy, ADNOC Upstream Executive Director.

ADNOC and the UAE have a target to boost production capacity to 5 million bpd by 2027.

In May, the UAE said that its production capacity had reached 4.85 million bpd, up from 4.65 million bpd at the end of 2023.

“We will responsibly grow our oil production capacity to 5 million barrels per day, by 2027, from our lower carbon reservoirs, drive advanced EOR solutions and explore for new resources to meet the growing energy needs of our customers, while keeping emissions to the minimum,” ADNOC says on its website.

Reports emerged in May that the UAE could hit its 2027 production capacity target as early as late 2025 or early 2026.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

