UK Raises Wind and Solar Power Budget by 50%

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.87 +2.14 +2.86%
Graph up Brent Crude 18 mins 80.43 +1.80 +2.29%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 80.74 +2.40 +3.06%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.121 -0.005 -0.24%
Graph up Gasoline 3 hours 2.418 +0.031 +1.29%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 81.08 -0.10 -0.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 81.08 -0.10 -0.12%
Chart Bonny Light 33 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.66 -1.01 -1.24%
Chart Mars US 271 days 75.97 -1.40 -1.81%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 2.418 +0.031 +1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 33 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 33 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 33 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 974 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 33 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 33 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 33 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 33 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.66 -1.01 -1.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 427 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 60.73 -1.08 -1.75%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 5 hours 76.88 -1.08 -1.39%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 5 hours 75.13 -1.08 -1.42%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 71.43 -1.08 -1.49%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 68.73 -1.08 -1.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 68.73 -1.08 -1.55%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 68.73 -1.08 -1.55%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 75.63 -1.08 -1.41%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 68.73 -1.08 -1.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 81.08 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.29 -1.35 -1.83%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 66.04 -1.35 -2.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 81.60 -1.14 -1.38%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 71.04 -1.35 -1.86%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 72.29 -1.35 -1.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.29 -1.35 -1.83%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.00 -0.75 -1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 66.00 -1.50 -2.22%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 82.86 -1.35 -1.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 12 hours Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days Solid State Lithium Battery Bank
  • 3 days By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"

Breaking News:

Brent Breaks Above $80 on Fears of Middle East Escalation

What Are America’s Cheapest Energy Sources?

What Are America’s Cheapest Energy Sources?

Renewable energy sources, particularly onshore…

3 Solar Stocks To Watch as Earnings Season Starts

3 Solar Stocks To Watch as Earnings Season Starts

First Solar, Nextracker, and Sunrun…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

UK Raises Wind and Solar Power Budget by 50%

By Irina Slav - Jul 31, 2024, 3:37 AM CDT

The UK’s government raised the amount of money to offer wind power developers in the next auction by 50% to 1.5 billion pounds, which is equal to around $2 billion.

The move follows calls from the wind power industry that they need higher guaranteed prices for their electricity in order to invest in more capacity. The industry has been plagued by higher material costs and higher borrowing costs as well, because of higher interest rates.

The Labour government’s biggest bet is on offshore wind—it is allocating over two-thirds of the total renewables budget this year to that segment, or 1.1 billion pounds ($1.4 billion). The remainder would be spent on onshore wind and solar, and on emerging technology such as tidal power and floating offshore wind.

Earlier this month, the chairman of RWE’s UK operations told the FT that Keir Starmer’s government needed to boost its budget for wind power significantly if it wanted to hit its own capacity installation target.

“We would urge them to increase [the budget] significantly and ensure they’re getting all the advice of all the relevant experts to work out how to do that,” Tom Glover said, warning that if the government failed to do that, it risked falling short by more than half of planned additions.

With the bigger budget, the government will be able to subsidize more wind and solar projects, possibly moving closer to hitting its capacity targets as part of its transition pledges during the pre-election campaign.

“This will restore the UK as a global leader for green technologies and deliver the infrastructure we need to boost our energy independence, protect billpayers, and become a clean energy superpower,” Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said, as quoted by Reuters.

Germany had a very similar subsidy system for wind and solar until recently. Because of increasingly frequent negative electricity prices resulting from excess wind and solar generation, the government in Berlin decided to stop paying the minimum guaranteed price for these generators whenever prices swung below zero.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

EU’s Wind and Solar Power Generation Tops Fossil Fuels in H1

Next Post

Cenovus Energy Shuts Down Unit at Ohio Refinery

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Cuts Crude Exports To China And India By 17%

Russia Cuts Crude Exports To China And India By 17%
CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough

CNOOC Announces Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Breakthrough
Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue to Fall

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue to Fall
U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil and Gas Are Here To Stay

 Alt text

The U.K. North Sea Oil Industry Is in Decline

 Alt text

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down

 Alt text

Energy Independence: What It Means and How We Measure It
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com