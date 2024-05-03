What’s Next for Big Oil After an Uninspiring Earnings Season?

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.34 +0.39 +0.49%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.12 +0.45 +0.54%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.06 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.041 +0.006 +0.29%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.612 +0.015 +0.59%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 84.25 -2.54 -2.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 84.25 -2.54 -2.93%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.86 -0.57 -0.67%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.17 -1.55 -1.75%
Chart Mars US 182 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.612 +0.015 +0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 84.16 -4.26 -4.82%
Graph down Murban 1 day 84.64 -4.24 -4.77%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 80.32 -0.59 -0.73%
Graph down Basra Light 885 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 84.34 -0.64 -0.75%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 84.86 -0.57 -0.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.86 -0.57 -0.67%
Chart Girassol 1 day 85.78 -0.59 -0.68%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.17 -1.55 -1.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 338 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 65.75 -0.05 -0.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 81.10 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 79.35 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 75.45 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 72.15 -0.05 -0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 72.15 -0.05 -0.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 75.20 -0.05 -0.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 82.15 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 72.55 -0.05 -0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 84.25 -2.54 -2.93%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.48 -2.93 -3.74%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 69.23 -2.93 -4.06%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 86.83 -1.16 -1.32%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 75.23 -2.28 -2.94%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 75.48 -2.93 -3.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.48 -2.93 -3.74%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.50 -2.75 -3.51%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 72.25 -0.75 -1.03%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 87.60 -1.22 -1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 hours They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 7 days e-truck insanity
  • 4 days An interesting statistic about bitumens?
  • 9 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 9 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)

Breaking News:

G7 Acknowledges Russian Asset Seizure Not on the Table

U.S. Drilling Activity Slips

U.S. Drilling Activity Slips

The total number of active…

The Cold Hard Truth About Renewable Energy Adoption

The Cold Hard Truth About Renewable Energy Adoption

The energy transition, while necessary,…

Russian Uranium Import Ban Sends Shockwaves Through Energy Markets

Russian Uranium Import Ban Sends Shockwaves Through Energy Markets

The US Senate has approved…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

What’s Next for Big Oil After an Uninspiring Earnings Season?

By Editorial Dept - May 03, 2024, 6:30 AM CDT
oil and gas

Last week, I wrote that while Q1 profits were expected to be down this year and energy stock prices were higher, that didn’t mean that energy wasn’t a place to be for long-term investors. Well, the big oil companies have now reported, so does that still apply?

The results have been mixed in terms of how the companies performed versus expectations. On Friday, April 26th, for example, Chevron (CVX) and TotalEnergies (TTE) reported beats of analysts’ estimates for earnings per share (EPS), while Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Phillips 66 (PSX) missed expectations for the same metric. Then, on Thursday morning, the last of the big boys to report, Shell (SHEL), recorded a beat. None of the beats or misses were by much, so it is fair to say that oil company earnings in Q1 have been a bit uninspiring, but there have been some underlying themes.

First, while performance against expectations was mixed, profits on an outright basis showed big drops from the same quarter a year ago. Exxon’s bottom line was down 28% and Total’s 22%, with Chevron doing slightly better but still posting earnings that were 16% below Q1 last year. Crude is higher than it was a year ago and spent most of the first quarter climbing from just above $70 at the start of the year to close out the quarter at around $83, so clearly the drop in earnings is not down to the price of oil.

Rather, it is about the fall in natural gas prices. Gas around the world has been depressed by big surplus stocks…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

Aramco Leads Oil Industry Investment in AI

Next Post

The Making of a Russo-African Iron Curtain
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Large Crude Inventory Build Rocks Oil Prices

Large Crude Inventory Build Rocks Oil Prices
Is Copper Heading to $15,000?

Is Copper Heading to $15,000?
Israel Claims to Have Dealt a Serious Blow to Hezbollah

Israel Claims to Have Dealt a Serious Blow to Hezbollah
Breakthrough in Sodium Battery Chemistry Promises Lower Costs

Breakthrough in Sodium Battery Chemistry Promises Lower Costs
Russia's LNG Expansion Plans Hit the Wall

Russia's LNG Expansion Plans Hit the Wall

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com