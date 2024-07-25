3 Solar Stocks To Watch as Earnings Season Starts

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.25 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 82.35 -0.02 -0.02%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 81.38 +0.38 +0.47%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 2.068 +0.027 +1.32%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.472 +0.004 +0.18%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.06 +0.54 +0.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.06 +0.54 +0.67%
Chart Bonny Light 28 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.45 -0.74 -0.90%
Chart Mars US 265 days 75.97 -1.40 -1.81%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.472 +0.004 +0.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 28 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 28 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 28 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 969 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 28 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 28 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 28 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 28 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.45 -0.74 -0.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 422 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 63.59 +0.73 +1.16%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 79.74 +0.63 +0.80%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 77.99 +0.63 +0.81%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 74.29 -0.67 -0.89%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 71.59 +0.63 +0.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 71.59 +0.63 +0.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 71.59 +0.63 +0.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 78.29 +0.63 +0.81%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 71.59 +0.63 +0.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.06 +0.54 +0.67%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.07 +0.63 +0.86%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 67.82 +0.63 +0.94%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 81.60 -1.14 -1.38%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.82 +0.63 +0.87%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.07 +0.63 +0.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.07 +0.63 +0.86%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 73.00 -2.75 -3.63%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.75 +0.50 +0.74%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.27 -2.82 -3.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 17 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 6 days Solid State Lithium Battery Bank
  • 1 hour If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 5 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

Valero Energy Sees Q2 Net Income Cut in Half

3 Stocks Set to Outperform if Trump Wins in November

3 Stocks Set to Outperform if Trump Wins in November

It is a long time…

Tesla to Focus on Autonomy and AI as Earnings Disappoint

Tesla to Focus on Autonomy and AI as Earnings Disappoint

Tesla is facing a slowdown…

U.S. Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Sees Rebound

U.S. Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Sees Rebound

The total number of active…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

3 Solar Stocks To Watch as Earnings Season Starts

By Alex Kimani - Jul 25, 2024, 7:00 PM CDT
  • The clean energy sector, particularly solar, is struggling with high interest rates, low power prices, and uncertain U.S. climate policies.
  • Notable companies like SunPower and SolarEdge Technologies have faced severe financial challenges and workforce reductions.
  • First Solar, Nextracker, and Sunrun can be considered top investment picks with varying performance expectations.
Solar

The clean energy sector is trudging through a bearish stretch with high interest rates, low power prices, and uncertainty around U.S. climate policy taking a toll on renewable energy stocks. The solar sector, in particular, is enduring a torrid season with investors shunning solar investments. Indeed, Mercom Capital Group has reported that Solar companies recorded the highest amount in debt financing in a decade during the first half of 2024, with solar companies raising $12.2 billion in debt deals, good for a 53%Y/Y increase. Solar companies are highly vulnerable to high interest rates, with a 5% increase in interest rates resulting in a 33% jump in the levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) by solar projects but only a marginal increase by natural gas plants.

Uncertainty regarding future U.S. policy on climate change is also weighing heavily on renewable energy. Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 40-year-old Chevron doctrine, creating legal and regulatory uncertainty for regulated utilities. Following the ruling, judges must now interpret statutes independently instead of deferring to agencies such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

"The lack of clarity on future EPA mandates increases uncertainty and makes it more difficult for power companies to determine their most appropriate and cost-effective generation mix," Moody's said."The burden of statute interpretation may overwhelm lower courts, causing delays and potential inconsistencies," the ratings agency added.

Not surprisingly, the solar space has become highly volatile: The sector’s favorite benchmark, Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN), has plunged nearly 20% year-to-date compared to a 9.5% gain by the Oil & Gas benchmark, Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE), and a 14.6% return by the S&P 500 over the timeframe. 

The sector has also seen some very bearish developments in recent times. To wit, SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) plunged nearly 30% a week ago after the company announced it would stop countersigning new agreements and would no longer support installation services for shipments in transit or already delivered. Mizuho Securities has downgraded SunPower to Underperform from Neutral with a $0.50 price target, slashed from $4, saying the company is stopping lease and PPA installations - the industry's most favored financing options - "likely due to balance sheet constraints." SPWR has crashed 79.4% YTD.

Related: Valero Energy Sees Q2 Net Income Cut in Half

Meanwhile, SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) tanked nearly 20% on Monday after the company announced it is cutting 400 employees from its workforce due to an inventory backlog and declining revenues. SEDG has managed to claw back some of the losses, climbing 10.5% in Monday’s session; however, SEDG is still down 73.1% YTD.

Thankfully, it’s not all doom and gloom. As Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov recently pointed out, the developments at SunPower are not a reflection of the state of the underlying demand for U.S. residential solar. According to the analyst, the gap in demand left by SunPower will simply be picked up by others, noting that the solar value chain has a history of quickly adapting to change.

But more importantly, there’s growing optimism in the markets that the Fed will finally start cutting interest rates. Citing fresh signs of a slowing economy as well as growing unemployment, analysts at Citi have predicted that the Fed could slash interest rates by 200 basis points in its next eight meetings through the summer of 2025 as the U.S. economy cools down, "A continued softening of activity will provoke cuts at each of the subsequent seven Fed meetings, in our base case," Citi has predicted. Meanwhile, TD Cowen analyst Jeff Osborne sees “a perfect storm brewing” of rate cuts, increased electricity prices, and stronger consumer spending in 2025.

Here are our top 3 picks in the solar sector as the Q2 2024 earnings season unwinds.

First Solar Inc.

Market Cap: $23.7B

12-Month Returns: 11.8%

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) is set to report earnings on 07/30/2024 after market close. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 12 analysts' forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.67 compared to $1.85 for last year’s comparable quarter.

FSLR is one of the most recognizable solar names in the U.S. and globally. It’s also one of Wall Street’s most beloved clean energy stocks, with a 12-month average price target of $286.33, implying nearly 30% upside potential.

Last week, Deutsche Bank tapped FSLR as one of "very few actionable names in the space," adding that the company is "perfectly positioned for strong growth in the U.S.’’

The bank said clients are asking about the upcoming U.S. election and its impact on the solar space, and it anticipates a limited impact overall, with higher risks for the ITC credits to be removed with a Republican government, but seeing the 45x production credits as "safe."

RothMKM sees First Solar as the biggest beneficiary of the Biden administration's latest steps to protect U.S. solar manufacturing from Chinese competition. Last month, the administration announced it will impose Section 201 tariffs on bifacial solar panels that were previously exempted from special duties for the past two years, and proceed with the scheduled expiration of a 24-month pause on tariffs on solar cell and module imports from Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia which have been pass-throughs for products from China.

Nextracker Inc.

Market Cap: $6.9B

12-Month Returns: 19.0%

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) is an energy solutions company that provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale companies. According to the company’s website, Nextracker will announce First Quarter Fiscal 2025 results on August 1, 2024.

There are no Wall Street ratings for NXT; however, the shares have been enjoying positive momentum thanks to strength in the solar tracker and software solutions markets. Last term, the California-based company reported Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.96, easily beating estimates by $0.27, while revenue of $736.52M (+42.1% Y/Y) handily topped Street expectations by $52.53M.

Nextracker also recorded a backlog of $4B in FY2024.

"We’ve accelerated our pace of product innovation, scaled global revenue and supply chain, more than doubled our profits from the prior year, and exceeded all elements of our full year guidance," Dan Shugar, founder and CEO of Nextracker said.

The company guided to full-year 2025 annual net sales of between $2.8B and $2.9B, and adjusted diluted EPS of $2.89 to $3.09.

Sunrun Inc.

Market Cap: $3.8B

12-Month Returns: -12.9%

California-based Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) is a leading residential solar energy systems company in the United States. The company is scheduled to report earnings on 08/06/2024 after market close. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 12 analysts' forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.33, a sharp fall from $0.25 posted a year ago.

As a residential solar developer, Sunrun is one of the companies feeling the pinch by NEM 3.0. However, the momentum of the residential solar sector is expected to remain strong over the long term,

 “There’s still so much potential with residential solar--I think some of the talk recently has been like this is the end of residential solar, and that is not the case at all,” Zoë Gaston, principal analyst with Wood Mackenzie, told Utility Drive.

Despite its negative returns over the past 12 months, RUN is another Wall Street darling. The shares have a consensus rating of Strong Buy based on 12 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 0 sell ratings. The average price target is $19.93, with a high forecast of $32.00 and a low forecast of $12.00. The average price target represents a 10.38% change from the current price.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

What Would the Re-Election of Trump Mean for U.S. Energy?
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Dramatic Fall of Mexico’s Oil Giant

The Dramatic Fall of Mexico’s Oil Giant
5 Highest Paying Oil & Gas Dividend Stocks for This Summer

5 Highest Paying Oil & Gas Dividend Stocks for This Summer
Bad News From China Could Be The Harbinger For Lower Oil Prices

Bad News From China Could Be The Harbinger For Lower Oil Prices
Harris Presidency Will Be Bad News for Oil

Harris Presidency Will Be Bad News for Oil
Solar Surplus: California's Renewable Energy Dilemma

Solar Surplus: California's Renewable Energy Dilemma

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com