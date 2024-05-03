The Making of a Russo-African Iron Curtain

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.34 +0.39 +0.49%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.12 +0.45 +0.54%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.06 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.041 +0.006 +0.29%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.612 +0.015 +0.59%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 84.25 -2.54 -2.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 84.25 -2.54 -2.93%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.86 -0.57 -0.67%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.17 -1.55 -1.75%
Chart Mars US 182 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.612 +0.015 +0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 84.16 -4.26 -4.82%
Graph down Murban 1 day 84.64 -4.24 -4.77%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 80.32 -0.59 -0.73%
Graph down Basra Light 885 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 84.34 -0.64 -0.75%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 84.86 -0.57 -0.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.86 -0.57 -0.67%
Chart Girassol 1 day 85.78 -0.59 -0.68%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.17 -1.55 -1.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 338 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 65.75 -0.05 -0.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 81.10 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 79.35 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 75.45 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 72.15 -0.05 -0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 72.15 -0.05 -0.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 75.20 -0.05 -0.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 82.15 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 72.55 -0.05 -0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 84.25 -2.54 -2.93%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.48 -2.93 -3.74%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 69.23 -2.93 -4.06%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 86.83 -1.16 -1.32%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 75.23 -2.28 -2.94%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 75.48 -2.93 -3.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.48 -2.93 -3.74%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.50 -2.75 -3.51%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 72.25 -0.75 -1.03%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 87.60 -1.22 -1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 hours They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 7 days e-truck insanity
  • 4 days An interesting statistic about bitumens?
  • 9 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 9 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)

Breaking News:

G7 Acknowledges Russian Asset Seizure Not on the Table

Saudi Aramco Seeks Investment Opportunities in New Energies Abroad

Saudi Aramco Seeks Investment Opportunities in New Energies Abroad

The world's largest oil producer…

The UK Emerges as a Leading Financial Center for Sustainable Investment

The UK Emerges as a Leading Financial Center for Sustainable Investment

The UK and UAE are…

Oil Prices Fall to 7-Week Low as Market Pressures Mount

Oil Prices Fall to 7-Week Low as Market Pressures Mount

Reduced U.S. diesel consumption and…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Making of a Russo-African Iron Curtain

By Editorial Dept - May 03, 2024, 6:30 AM CDT
Russia

While all attention is on the Middle East and the Russia-Ukraine war, Moscow is securing key venues in Africa while Western nations withdraw or are forced out. Late on Thursday, Russian troops entered a U.S. airbase in Niger, after the new military junta there evicted the Americans (some 1,000 personnel) in the aftermath of a July 2023 coup. In an eerie development, both Russian and American troops are now housed at the same base, in different hangers, reportedly. Prior to the July coup, Washington was a key partner with Niger in terms of rounding up al-Qaeda groups in the Sahel.

Now, the Sahel–Mali, in particular–Libya, and Sudan are falling apart at the seams, and not only is this a major “in” for Russia and its Wagner mercenaries (2.0), but the unrest and coups are being supplied by Wagner, which has a new black market supply route running through Africa–not least of which includes smuggling Libyan fuel into Sudan to feed the paramilitary forces fighting against the Sudanese Army in a long-running civil war in which neither side can get the advantage. It also includes weapons smuggled from Syria into Libya–potentially in support of General Haftar (the eastern strongman), or they are headed further into Africa to another of Moscow’s proxy venues.   

This is where security will experience a regional breakdown. The developments in Niger removed a key U.S. base from which it conducted surveillance and counterterrorism operations, including in Libya where the U.S.…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

Aramco Leads Oil Industry Investment in AI

Next Post

What’s Next for Big Oil After an Uninspiring Earnings Season?
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Large Crude Inventory Build Rocks Oil Prices

Large Crude Inventory Build Rocks Oil Prices
Is Copper Heading to $15,000?

Is Copper Heading to $15,000?
Israel Claims to Have Dealt a Serious Blow to Hezbollah

Israel Claims to Have Dealt a Serious Blow to Hezbollah
Breakthrough in Sodium Battery Chemistry Promises Lower Costs

Breakthrough in Sodium Battery Chemistry Promises Lower Costs
Russia's LNG Expansion Plans Hit the Wall

Russia's LNG Expansion Plans Hit the Wall

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com