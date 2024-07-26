A Volatile Week for Oil Prices

Ongoing concerns about weak oil demand from China, the world's largest crude importer, continued to affect the market. China's oil imports and refinery activity have been lower in 2024…

Oil Market Rollercoaster: A Week of Twists and Turns

The crude oil market experienced a turbulent week, with prices oscillating as traders weighed economic data, global events, and supply-demand shifts. The week began cautiously, saw a mid-week upturn, and then faced renewed pressure as various factors came into play. Despite the volatility, a key development emerged: traders demonstrated respect for technical support levels, particularly as positive U.S. economic news surfaced. This interplay of technical and fundamental factors allowed light crude oil to recoup most of its weekly losses, highlighting the market's resilience and the importance of key price levels in shaping trading decisions.

U.S. Inventory Surprise: A Glimmer of Hope

The most positive factor of the week came from U.S. inventory data. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a big decrease in crude and fuel stocks. Crude inventories fell by 3.7 million barrels, more than experts expected. Gasoline and distillate stockpiles also dropped significantly. This data showed strong U.S. oil demand, which usually pushes prices up. However, the market didn't react much to this good news, showing that other factors were affecting traders' decisions.

The China Conundrum: Demand Worries Persist

Ongoing concerns about weak oil demand from China, the world's largest crude importer, continued to affect the market. China's oil imports and refinery activity have been lower in 2024 compared to 2023, reflecting slow economic growth. Recent economic data and limited government measures to boost the economy haven't helped much. This ongoing weakness in Chinese demand remains a major factor pushing prices down.

American Economic Resilience: A Double-Edged Sword

Strong U.S. economic data released on Thursday helped support oil prices. The U.S. Commerce Department reported faster-than-expected GDP growth in the second quarter, along with slowing inflation. This positive economic outlook raised expectations for higher crude demand and increased the chances of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in September. Lower interest rates could boost economic activity and potentially increase oil use, but the data also raised questions about whether aggressive rate cuts are needed.

Geopolitical Chess: Middle East Tensions and Canadian Wildfires

World events continued to influence oil prices. Efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas made progress, which helped lower prices as it reduced the risk of supply disruptions in the Middle East. At the same time, wildfires in Canada's Alberta province threatened oil production, with some companies moving non-essential workers from oil sands sites. The fires affected operations at major facilities, briefly supporting prices until forecasts of rain eased some worries.

Refinery Squeeze and Future Supply Concerns

Analysts noted that refinery profits are being squeezed, with the difference between crude oil prices and refined product prices falling to very low levels. This suggests refiners might have a tough earnings season and could reduce their operations, potentially affecting crude demand. Looking further ahead, worries about a possible oil market surplus in 2025 added to negative sentiment. Also, Canada's proposed limits on emissions for the oil and gas industry raised questions about future production and investment in the sector.

Weekly Light Crude Oil Futures

Trend Indicator Analysis

The main trend is up, but the new secondary lower top at $83.11 is a sign of a weakening trend. A trade through this level and $84.83 will reaffirm the uptrend. The main trend will change to down on a move through $70.67.

The minor range is $70.67 to $83.11 with a pivot at $76.89. The short-term range is $84.83 to $70.67 with a pivot at $77.75. These two pivots were tested successfully on Thursday with the market actually falling to $76.04 before rebounding to $78.28.

The strongest retracement zone at $74.60 to $72.19 is solid support. It is essentially controlling the short-term direction of the market, offering hope for the bulls and a potential trigger point for a steep decline for the bears.

Weekly Technical Forecast

The direction of the Weekly Light Crude Oil Futures market the week-ending August 2 is likely to be determined by trader reaction to $79.58.

Bullish Scenario

A sustained move over $79.58 will signal the presence of strong buyers. If this creates enough near-term momentum then we could see a further acceleration to the upside with $83.11 the initial target price, followed by $84.83.

Bearish Scenario

A sustained move under $79.58 will indicate the presence of sellers. If it generates enough downside momentum then we could see a retest of the value zone at $77.75 - $76.89. If $76.04 fails then look for the selling to possibly extend into $74.60 to $72.19.

The Week Ahead: Potential for Rangebound Trading

For the coming week, crude oil prices appear poised for potential rangebound trading as conflicting factors influence the market. Strong U.S. economic data and falling inventories provide support on the upside, while concerns about Chinese demand and global economic growth could limit gains. The market's recent downward movement may have brought prices to levels that could attract buyers, potentially establishing a near-term floor.

Traders will be closely monitoring key U.S. economic indicators, particularly the PCE price index, for clues on potential Federal Reserve actions. Updates on Chinese economic stimulus measures, developments in Gaza ceasefire negotiations, and the status of Canadian wildfires could all serve as catalysts for price movements in either direction.

Given the current balance of bullish and bearish factors, crude oil prices may experience two-sided price action in the short term. While there's potential for continued downward pressure, the combination of falling U.S. inventories, possible supply risks in Canada, and the market's technical position also leaves room for upward movements if bullish factors align. Traders should be prepared for potential volatility and be ready to adapt to rapidly changing market conditions.