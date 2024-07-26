Get Exclusive Intel
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 1 hour If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 6 days Solid State Lithium Battery Bank
  • 5 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

New Local Market Keeps Chinese Imports of Iranian Crude High

3 Solar Stocks To Watch as Earnings Season Starts

3 Solar Stocks To Watch as Earnings Season Starts

First Solar, Nextracker, and Sunrun…

Geomagnetic Storms Could Devastate Washington DC's Power Supply

Geomagnetic Storms Could Devastate Washington DC's Power Supply

New research shows Washington DC…

Grid-Enhancing Technologies: The Answer to Growing Power Needs?

Grid-Enhancing Technologies: The Answer to Growing Power Needs?

Grid-enhancing technologies offer interim solutions…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

A Volatile Week for Oil Prices

By Editorial Dept - Jul 26, 2024, 7:00 AM CDT
oil prices

Oil Market Rollercoaster: A Week of Twists and Turns

The crude oil market experienced a turbulent week, with prices oscillating as traders weighed economic data, global events, and supply-demand shifts. The week began cautiously, saw a mid-week upturn, and then faced renewed pressure as various factors came into play. Despite the volatility, a key development emerged: traders demonstrated respect for technical support levels, particularly as positive U.S. economic news surfaced. This interplay of technical and fundamental factors allowed light crude oil to recoup most of its weekly losses, highlighting the market's resilience and the importance of key price levels in shaping trading decisions.

U.S. Inventory Surprise: A Glimmer of Hope

The most positive factor of the week came from U.S. inventory data. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a big decrease in crude and fuel stocks. Crude inventories fell by 3.7 million barrels, more than experts expected. Gasoline and distillate stockpiles also dropped significantly. This data showed strong U.S. oil demand, which usually pushes prices up. However, the market didn't react much to this good news, showing that other factors were affecting traders' decisions.

The China Conundrum: Demand Worries Persist

Ongoing concerns about weak oil demand from China, the world's largest crude importer, continued to affect the market. China's oil imports and refinery activity have been lower in 2024…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

