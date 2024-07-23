Oil Prices Under Pressure Despite Bullish Catalysts

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.48 -0.92 -1.17%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.58 -0.82 -1.00%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.03 -0.88 -1.07%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.197 -0.054 -2.40%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.448 -0.023 -0.92%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 83.65 -0.28 -0.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 83.65 -0.28 -0.33%
Chart Bonny Light 25 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.77 -2.04 -2.41%
Chart Mars US 263 days 75.97 -1.40 -1.81%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.448 -0.023 -0.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 25 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 25 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 25 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 966 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 25 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 25 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 25 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 25 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.77 -2.04 -2.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 419 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 65.00 -0.24 -0.37%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 80.55 -0.24 -0.30%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 78.80 -0.24 -0.30%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 76.40 -0.24 -0.31%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 74.40 -0.24 -0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 74.40 -0.24 -0.32%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 73.40 -0.24 -0.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 79.10 -0.24 -0.30%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 75.40 -0.24 -0.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 83.65 -0.28 -0.33%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 76.26 -0.35 -0.46%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 70.01 -0.35 -0.50%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 day 82.74 -1.01 -1.21%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 75.01 -0.35 -0.46%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 76.26 -0.35 -0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 76.26 -0.35 -0.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 75.75 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 70.50 -2.50 -3.42%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 89.16 +1.90 +2.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 3 days Solid State Lithium Battery Bank
  • 2 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 14 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 16 days Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.

Breaking News:

Major Automakers Returning to Gasoline Cars as EV Demand Slows

Israeli Drone Strike Kills Syrian Oil Kingpin

Israeli Drone Strike Kills Syrian Oil Kingpin

A Syrian businessman who also…

Oil and Gas Exports Are Increasingly Important for Canada's Economy

Oil and Gas Exports Are Increasingly Important for Canada's Economy

Canada’s oil and gas industry…

Russia's Seaborne Oil Exports Plunge

Russia's Seaborne Oil Exports Plunge

Russia’s crude oil exports have plunged to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Under Pressure Despite Bullish Catalysts

By Michael Kern - Jul 23, 2024, 9:00 AM CDT
Bull

Oil prices have been in decline this week despite rising geopolitical risks, with markets seeming to be focused primarily on Joe Biden's decision to drop out of the presidential race.

oil prices

rig

rig

Middle east

- The Asian oil market witnessed a much-needed recovery in trading after the region’s main benchmark grade Dubai weakened so much against Brent and WTI that arbitrage flows from other continents became hardly workable.

- Following an extremely disappointing June performance, China’s state-owned oil companies Unipec and PetroChina have boosted spot purchases of Middle Eastern oil that are set to arrive in September-October.

- Heading into July, Chinese buyers nominated the lowest Saudi Arabian volumes since March 2020 at 36 million barrels, however resurgent nominations for August (44 million barrels) and high spot trading activity indicate things are set to improve.

- According to market sources, Chinese buyers might also ratchet up crude imports to satisfy Beijing’s mandate to add 8 million metric tonnes (60 million barrels) of oil to newly built SPR storage sites across the country. 

Market Movers

- Global oil majors Shell (LON:SHEL) and ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) sold their NAM Offshore joint venture in the Dutch North Sea to Canada’s independent upstream firm Tenaz Energy for a mere $180 million. 

- Colombia’s state oil firm Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) is reportedly in talks with Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) to potentially buy a 30% stake in shale producer CrownRock in a deal worth $3.6 billion.
- Argentina’s state oil firm YPF is in negotiations with US midstream major Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) regarding potential financing for a cross-country oil pipeline that would connect the Vaca Muerta shale play to the coast. 

Tuesday, July 23, 2024

The withdrawal of US President Joe Biden from the re-election campaign has left the oil market confused, with oil prices weakening to their lowest in a month as ICE Brent dropped below 82 per barrel. It is not for lack of potentially bullish signals that prices have been lower. Normally, Israel’s attack on Yemen and promises of retaliation as well as China cutting its short-term interest rates would trigger some sort of response, but not now. 

Dark Tanker Flees After Singapore Collision. The Ceres I VLCC tanker that collided with product tanker Hafnia Nile last Friday fled the collision scene and was found in the South China Sea and detained by Malaysian authorities, along with two tugboats towing the vessel northwards.  

China Buys Even More Russian Crude. China’s imports of Russian oil have risen by 5% year-on-year to 2.23 million b/d despite lower imports in June, consolidating Russia’s position as the number one crude supplier as demand for Saudi Arabian oil dropped by 13% year-over-year to 1.62 million b/d.

ExxonMobil Fully Quits Malaysia’s Upstream. Once a leading producer in Malaysia that has been present for more than 130 years, US oil major ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) has agreed to sell its oil and gas assets in the Asian country to state oil firm Petronas, equivalent to 15% of national output.

FTC Extends OPEC Probe to Occidental. Extending its initial investigation into Pioneer CEO Scott Sheffield, the US Federal Trade Commission is probing executives from Occidental, Hess, and Diamondback over their communications with OPEC officials, citing potential collusion between the sides. 

Woodside Risks It All With Tellurian Deal. Australia’s largest oil producer Woodside Energy (ASX:WDS) agreed to buy US LNG developer Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) for $1.2 billion including debt, at a more than 75% premium to its last closing price, taking over the embattled Driftwood LNG project. 

Turkey Explores for Oil in Somalia. Turkey will send its navy to support its exploration effort in Somalia’s offshore sector, deploying the Oruc Reis surveying vessel at the end of September to carry out seismic appraisal after the two countries signed a military pact and Turkey got three exploration blocks. 

Europe Slaps Duties on Chinese Biofuels. The European Commission is set to introduce anti-dumping duties on biodiesel and hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) from China, with the levies set either at 23.7% or 36.4% depending on the companies’ level of cooperation, although Brussels didn’t include SAF. 

White House Renews Iraq’s Sanction Waiver. The Biden administration has renewed a waiver from US sanctions on Iran to allow Iraq to import natural gas and electricity from its eastern neighbor, the 22nd renewal of the authorization that will be valid until mid-November 2024. 

Chevron Farms Out Suriname Stake to Qatar. Qatar’s national energy company QatarEnergy signed a deal with US oil major Chevron (NYSE:CVX) to purchase a 20% stake from the latter’s Block 5 production sharing contract in offshore Suriname, the fourth license that Qatar enters in the country.  

Hedge Funds Turn Turbo Bullish on Gold. Hedge funds’ bullish wagers on gold soared to the highest in more than four years by mid-July, with net long positions surpassing the 220,000-contract mark just as the bullion posted an all-time high of $2,483 per ounce last week.

Nigeria’s Government Turns on Its Only Refinery. Nigeria’s Parliament has set up a committee to investigate allegations of dirty fuels after the country’s midstream regulator accused the Dangote refinery, the only functional plant in the country now, of not meeting diesel sulfur restrictions. 

Earthquake Disrupts Chile’s Mining Operations. A 7.4-magnitude earthquake rocked northern Chile last week, triggering power outages across the region where most of the Latin American nation’s lithium and copper production takes place, although the pricing impact remained muted. 

TMX Mulls Taking on Debt Before Sale. Canadian oil pipeline operator Trans Mountain is considering borrowing in the bond market to refinance some of its $18.4 billion outstanding debt before the Canadian government finds a buyer to sell it to, despite the recent launch of TMX.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

5 Highest Paying Oil & Gas Dividend Stocks for This Summer
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Four Unexplored Indian Basins May Hold More Oil Than The Permian

Four Unexplored Indian Basins May Hold More Oil Than The Permian
The Dramatic Fall of Mexico’s Oil Giant

The Dramatic Fall of Mexico’s Oil Giant
Bad News From China Could Be The Harbinger For Lower Oil Prices

Bad News From China Could Be The Harbinger For Lower Oil Prices
5 Highest Paying Oil & Gas Dividend Stocks for This Summer

5 Highest Paying Oil & Gas Dividend Stocks for This Summer
Oil Extends Gains As EIA Confirms Crude Draw, Rising Fuel Inventories

Oil Extends Gains As EIA Confirms Crude Draw, Rising Fuel Inventories

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com