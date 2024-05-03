Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.34 +0.39 +0.49%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.12 +0.45 +0.54%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.06 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.041 +0.006 +0.29%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.612 +0.015 +0.59%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 84.25 -2.54 -2.93%
Graph down Marine 1 day 84.16 -4.26 -4.82%
Graph down Murban 1 day 84.64 -4.24 -4.77%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 80.32 -0.59 -0.73%
Graph down Basra Light 885 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 84.34 -0.64 -0.75%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 84.86 -0.57 -0.67%
Graph down Canadian Crude Index 338 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 65.75 -0.05 -0.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 81.10 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 79.35 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 75.45 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 72.15 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 84.25 -2.54 -2.93%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.48 -2.93 -3.74%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 69.23 -2.93 -4.06%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 86.83 -1.16 -1.32%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 75.23 -2.28 -2.94%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 75.48 -2.93 -3.74%
G7 Acknowledges Russian Asset Seizure Not on the Table

Breakthrough in Magnet Modeling Paves Way for Sustainable Energy Applications

Breakthrough in Magnet Modeling Paves Way for Sustainable Energy Applications

Scientists have developed a new…

The Making of a Russo-African Iron Curtain

The Making of a Russo-African Iron Curtain

As Western nations are withdrawing…

U.S. Drilling Activity Slips

U.S. Drilling Activity Slips

The total number of active…

Texas Is Preparing for Electricity Demand to Surge

By Editorial Dept - May 03, 2024, 6:30 AM CDT
Energy

1. Shell Remains on the Right Track to Recovery

- UK-based energy major Shell was one of the rare oil companies to surpass analyst expectations with its Q1 reported profit of $7.7 billion, buoyed by rebounding LNG production.

- Shell’s cash flow rose by 6% from Q4 2023 to $13.3 billion, prompting the oil major to ramp up share repurchases by a further $3.5 billion over the next three months.

- Compared to somewhat disappointing Exxon and Chevron results, Shell timed its refinery maintenance for the last quarter of 2023, allowing its downstream segment to fire on all cylinders lately.

- Under new CEO Wael Sawan, Shell has weakened its 2030 carbon targets and costs across the oil and gas business, as a result of which the company’s shares have gained 14% this year.

2. One Year On, WTI Midland Becomes a Brent Mainstay

- Exactly a year ago, WTI Midland was added to the world’s most important oil benchmark, the Dated Brent, prompting a surge in physical crude transactions in both forward and dated markets.

- Since the inclusion of WTI Midland in May 2023, 214 cargoes with a total volume of 149.8 million barrels have traded in the Platts window, with 138 of them being WTI Midland, boosting liquidity in the contract.

- Being the first non-North Sea blend to be included in the Brent basket, Midland has also had a slightly depreciative effect on the benchmark, being the lowest-priced grade on 130 pricing days out of the…

