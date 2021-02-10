Oil Prices Post Longest Winning Streak In Two Years

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 58.32 -0.36 -0.61%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 61.47 +0.38 +0.62%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.986 +0.075 +2.58%
Graph up Mars US 34 mins 59.18 +0.47 +0.80%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 60.28 +0.70 +1.17%
Graph up Urals 50 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 60.34 +0.59 +0.99%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 60.34 +0.59 +0.99%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 60.52 +0.63 +1.05%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 56.84 +0.53 +0.94%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.986 +0.075 +2.58%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 60.33 -0.11 -0.18%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 60.59 -0.25 -0.41%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 57.50 +0.38 +0.67%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 62.21 +0.39 +0.63%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 61.34 +0.75 +1.24%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 60.52 +0.63 +1.05%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 60.52 +0.63 +1.05%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 61.59 +0.87 +1.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 60.28 +0.70 +1.17%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 47.22 +0.13 +0.28%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 40 mins 47.41 +0.99 +2.13%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 57.36 +0.39 +0.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 58.76 +0.39 +0.67%
Graph up Sweet Crude 40 mins 54.26 +0.29 +0.54%
Graph up Peace Sour 40 mins 52.86 +0.39 +0.74%
Chart Peace Sour 40 mins 52.86 +0.39 +0.74%
Chart Light Sour Blend 40 mins 55.06 +0.34 +0.62%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 40 mins 56.11 +0.29 +0.52%
Chart Central Alberta 40 mins 53.16 +0.34 +0.64%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 60.34 +0.59 +0.99%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 55.25 +0.25 +0.45%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 49.00 +0.25 +0.51%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 59.57 +0.44 +0.74%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 52.63 +0.32 +0.61%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 56.58 +0.32 +0.57%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 56.58 +0.32 +0.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 55.25 +0.25 +0.45%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 48.50 +0.25 +0.52%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 64.75 +0.39 +0.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 3 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours US unveils plans to counter China’s rise in Asia
  • 12 hours Top Conservative Lawyer Says Trump Can Stand Trial
  • 3 mins What are the geopolitical ramifications of a soon to be toothless US military?
  • 2 hours Huawei Crumbles After U.S. Ban On Chip Exports
  • 6 hours China sends warplanes thru Taiwan airspace. Joe's reponse . . . .
  • 23 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 1 hour Nord Stream - US/German consultations
  • 7 hours SUVs are conquering the world
  • 11 hours Vanity Fair:  "There will be no disciplinary action against Marjorie Taylor Greene because, let’s be honest, she’s the future of the Republican party." 
  • 20 hours Renewables, the Grid, and Blackouts
  • 2 mins The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 23 hours SILVER SHORT SQUEEZE - It ain't stopping! Smash the Big Banks!

Breaking News:

Is This The Carbon Capture Technology Of The Future?

American Utilities Are Getting Pummeled By Unpaid Bills

American Utilities Are Getting Pummeled By Unpaid Bills

With millions of Americans struggling…

Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

As the world continues to…

Car Makers Slammed By Semiconductor Shortage

Car Makers Slammed By Semiconductor Shortage

Amid a global shortage of…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Post Longest Winning Streak In Two Years

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 10, 2021, 9:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

After falling in early Asia trade, oil prices firmed up on Wednesday morning ET and extended their rally for nine straight days—the longest streak of consecutive daily gains in two years.

As of 9:17 a.m. ET on Wednesday, WTI Crude was up 0.29 percent at $58.47. Brent Crude was trading up 0.49 percent at $61.34.

The supply curbs from OPEC+ and Saudi Arabia, the weaker U.S. dollar, and the risk-on sentiment continued to stoke the rally in oil prices. The deepening backwardation in both benchmarks is further incentivizing long-position investors who hope to take advantage of a high roll yield when they have to roll their futures contract to the following month. 

In addition, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported on Tuesday a draw in crude oil inventories of 3.500 million barrels for the week ending February 5, against analyst expectations of an inventory build of 985,000 barrels for the week. The EIA is set to release its inventory report later this morning.

Amid the longest winning streak in two years, analysts and industry professionals have already started to warn that oil appears overbought and the market has gotten ahead of itself.

Momentum indicators are increasingly pointing to a market in need of consolidation, Saxo Bank said on Wednesday.

“The +50% rally since November now also driving speculation that producers will try to produce more crude into a market where Saudi-led supply tightness has been the main supporting factor,” the strategists said. 

Torbjörn Törnqvist, chief executive at one of the world’s largest independent oil traders, Gunvor, told Bloomberg last week that oil prices were unlikely to soar much above the $60 per barrel mark, considering that this price level would incentivize a lot of oil supply, including from the United States.

Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst at Energy Aspects, doesn’t rule out $100 oil next year, but she also believes that in terms of prompt fundamentals, the market has gotten ahead of itself, “because right now demand is still relatively weak.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Morgan Stanley: Gasoline Industry Is About to Become Totally Worthless

Next Post

Gasoline Demand Faces Weakness Despite Vaccine Rollout
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on February 10 2021 said:
    Oil prices are now on a winning streak underpinned by many bullish influences.

    Brent crude price has started its surge with the first announcement about a vaccine breakthrough hitting $50 a barrel in December then $60 in February this year. With the global vaccine rollout accelerating thus bringing closer a resumption of global economic activities, it is only logical that the surge in Brent crude could reach $70-$80 in the third quarter of 2021 as I am projecting and average $60-$65 this year. Moreover, global oil demand according to my research is projected to be back to pre-pandemic level of 101 million barrels a day (mbd) by the middle of this year.

    And while higher oil prices could incentivize more oil supply, this could be offset by the accelerating depletion of global oil inventories. Moreover, high oil prices invigorate the global economy by stimulating the three biggest chunks of the economy, namely global investments, the global oil industry and the economies of the oil-producing countries thus enhancing global oil demand.

    With the current surge of oil prices, I am betting on $100 oil by the second half of 2022 or early 2023 aided by a global supply deficit estimated at 15 mbd by then.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden's Green Energy Boom Could Send These Electric Vehicle Stocks Soaring

Biden's Green Energy Boom Could Send These Electric Vehicle Stocks Soaring
Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere
How High Will Oil Prices Go This Year?

How High Will Oil Prices Go This Year?
Morgan Stanley: Gasoline Industry Is About to Become Totally Worthless

Morgan Stanley: Gasoline Industry Is About to Become Totally Worthless
Could Oil Prices Break $100 Next Year?

Could Oil Prices Break $100 Next Year?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com