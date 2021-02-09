The Oil Deal That Could Break Up Iraq

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 25 mins 58.36 +0.39 +0.67%
Graph up Brent Crude 17 mins 61.21 +0.65 +1.07%
Graph down Natural Gas 25 mins 2.835 -0.047 -1.63%
Graph up Mars US 25 mins 58.32 +1.07 +1.87%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 59.58 +0.66 +1.12%
Graph up Urals 49 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 59.75 +1.20 +2.05%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 59.75 +1.20 +2.05%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 59.46 +0.53 +0.90%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 56.31 +1.14 +2.07%
Chart Natural Gas 25 mins 2.835 -0.047 -1.63%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 59.87 +0.90 +1.53%
Graph up Murban 2 days 60.10 +0.86 +1.45%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 56.52 +0.63 +1.13%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 61.43 +1.28 +2.13%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 59.98 +0.66 +1.11%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 59.46 +0.53 +0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 59.46 +0.53 +0.90%
Chart Girassol 2 days 60.41 +0.65 +1.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 59.58 +0.66 +1.12%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 46.74 +1.45 +3.20%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 46.47 +1.12 +2.47%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 56.97 +1.12 +2.01%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 58.37 +1.12 +1.96%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 53.97 +1.12 +2.12%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 52.22 +1.12 +2.19%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 52.22 +1.12 +2.19%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 54.02 +1.12 +2.12%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 55.87 +1.12 +2.05%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 52.47 +1.12 +2.18%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 59.75 +1.20 +2.05%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 54.50 +1.75 +3.32%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 48.25 +1.75 +3.76%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 59.57 +0.44 +0.74%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 51.92 +1.74 +3.47%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 55.87 +1.74 +3.21%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 55.87 +1.74 +3.21%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 54.50 +1.75 +3.32%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 48.25 +1.25 +2.66%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 64.36 +1.12 +1.77%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 3 mins Top Conservative Lawyer Says Trump Can Stand Trial
  • 3 hours What are the geopolitical ramifications of a soon to be toothless US military?
  • 3 hours US unveils plans to counter China’s rise in Asia
  • 18 hours China sends warplanes thru Taiwan airspace. Joe's reponse . . . .
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 hours Renewables, the Grid, and Blackouts
  • 1 hour SILVER SHORT SQUEEZE - It ain't stopping! Smash the Big Banks!
  • 21 hours Biden suspends oil and gas drilling on Federal Lands for 60 days for review.
  • 24 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 50 mins SUVs are conquering the world
  • 53 days The Cyberpandemic has Begun: SolarWinds + FireEye – Gmail & Google services down
  • 7 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 7 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 1 day Nord Stream - US/German consultations

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Slip On Large Gasoline Build

WTI Breaks $55 For The First Time Since January 2020

WTI Breaks $55 For The First Time Since January 2020

The last few days have…

An Oil Boom Hidden Within One Of America’s Biggest Cities

An Oil Boom Hidden Within One Of America’s Biggest Cities

Hidden within the sprawling metropolis…

Game-changing Iranian Pipeline Set To Launch In March

Game-changing Iranian Pipeline Set To Launch In March

The geopolitically game-changing Goreh-Jask pipeline…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins is a former senior FX trader and salesman, financial journalist, and best-selling author. He was Head of Forex Institutional Sales and Trading for…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Oil Deal That Could Break Up Iraq

By Simon Watkins - Feb 09, 2021, 8:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

Since the formation of the new system of governance in Iraq in 2003 immediately after the fall of Saddam Hussein there have been a slew of problems between the Federal Government of Iraq (FGI), centred in Baghdad, and the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), governed in large part by its government (the KRG) based in Erbil. Back then in 2003/4 it was broadly agreed that the KRG would export a certain volume of oil from its own fields and Kirkuk via the FGI’s State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) and would absolutely not independently sell oil from the fields on the international markets. In return, the FGI from Baghdad would disburse a certain level of payments to the KRG from Iraq’s central budget. From that point to this there has been near constant dispute over this arrangement but the latest one seriously threatens the decisive splitting of the FGI ad KRI into two completely separate regions, as had also been promised to the KRI by the U.S. in exchange for its army (the Peshmerga) agreeing to be the West’s boots-on-the-ground fighting force against the Islamic State insurgence from 2014.

According to reports from Iraq, the KRI’s government, the KRG, is currently in the process of preparing its own separate annual budget for the first time since a new working budget agreement was agreed in November 2014 between it and the Baghdad-based government of the FGI. The November 2014 agreement required that the KRG would agree to export up to 550,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil from its own fields and Kirkuk via SOMO and, in return, Baghdad would send 17 per cent of the federal budget after sovereign expenses (around US$500 million at that time) per month in budget payments to the KRG. This would allow the KRG to pay the expenses of the semi-autonomous government, most notably the salaries of the large number of direct and indirect KRG employees, plus all other expenses. This 2014 agreement, which functioned properly only sporadically, was then superseded by an understanding reached between the KRG and the new government of the FGI formed in October 2018 centred on the 2019 national budget bill. This required the FGI in Baghdad to transfer sufficient funds from the budget to pay the salaries of KRG employees along with other financial compensation in exchange for the KRG handing over responsibility for the export of at least 250,000 bpd of crude oil to SOMO. Shortly thereafter, though, the FGI – nominally headed at that point by Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi but controlled behind the scenes by radical cleric Moqtada a-Sadr – started to deliver the funding for the salaries of the KRG employees on a monthly basis, and after that he KRG started to deliver the agreed upon volume of oil to SOMO on a more ad hoc basis. This has been the pattern ever since.

This already difficult relationship was complicated further – and remains so – by the input of the Kremlin, in the shape of its proxy oil giant, Rosneft, which holds a vice-like grip over the KRI’s oil and gas sector, and, by extension, over the KRG’s decision-making process. Rosneft effectively took over the ownership of Kurdistan’s oil sector in 2017 through three principal means. First, Russia had provided the KRG with US$1.5 billion in financing through forward oil sales payable in the following three to five years. Second, it took an 80 per cent working interest in five potentially major oil blocks in the region together with corollary investment and technical, technology, and equipment assistance. And third, it established 60 per cent ownership of the vital KRG export pipeline to the port of Ceyhan in Turkey by dint of a commitment to invest US$1.8 billion to increase its capacity to one million barrels per day. After securing this influence over the KRG, the Kremlin found that it could exert power over the FGI in the south, as the KRG controlled the only fully-functioning oil export pipeline into Europe (through Ceyhan) anywhere in Iraq, which affected at least 300,000 bpd of crude oil previously pumped in the Kirkuk province. Consequently, the Kremlin insisted through the KRG that oil flows would not restart until pipeline transit fees and pumping tariffs were paid to Rosneft, which by that point had its 60 per cent stake in the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline. Moscow also wanted the FGI to look again at its decision to deem ‘invalid’ the assignment to Rosneft by the KRG of five exploration blocks in Kurdish territory. These are estimated to have aggregate 3P reserves of 670 million barrels, and Rosneft has an 80 per cent stake in each. Related: Is A Career In Oil Still A Safe Bet?

Overlaying all of this was the extreme bad-feeling and complete lack of trust that the Kurdish people of the KRI had developed both in the West as a whole, and the U.S. in particular – with the anger in the short-term focused on the FGI in Baghdad – over what was seen as a double betrayal of the Kurds. The first was the West’s failure to follow-through on its back-room promise to fully support full independence for the northern Kurdish region of Iraq in exchange for its Peshmerga army leading the sustained fight against Islamic State for the three particularly bloody years of fighting from 2014-2017. Specifically, September 2017 saw a referendum on independence for the KRI, which was voted for by over 90 per cent of the Kurds in the region. Although the results of that referendum were not mandatory, the Kurds fully expected that the U.S. would use the resounding vote for independence to quietly manoeuvre the FGI in Baghdad to accept the establishment of an independent Kurdistan state to its north in the coming three to five years. Instead, from the Kurdish perspective, the U.S. did nothing except stand by and watch as Iranian forces, predominantly, rolled into the KRI – particularly around the main oil areas surrounding Kirkuk – and ‘restored order’, as diplomats put it, following riots in the region after the ‘yes’ vote was ignored. The second piece of betrayal from the Kurdish perspective came after former U.S. President Donald Trump made statements in October 2019 that the U.S. was going to allow the Kurds deadliest enemy – Turkey – to invade northern Syria, in which many hundreds of Kurdish Peshmerga fighters were active (doing what the U.S. had asked them to do – that is, fight the remnants of Islamic State) and would almost certainly be slaughtered by the Turkish Army. In the event, according to former U.S. National Security Advisor, John Bolton, pressure was brought on Trump to ensure with the Turks that this did not happen.

As it now stands, then, the fact that the KRG is preparing its own budget that does not include any budget disbursements from Baghdad in exchange for oil going to SOMO – alongside another version that does include this budget funding - underlines that the endgame for Iraq as a unified nation may be in play. If Baghdad does not fully fund the KRG in accordance with the November 2014 deal then the KRG will have no other option than to sell its oil independently in full, which Baghdad regards as an unforgivable and illegal breach of its sovereignty. In order to circumvent this option, the FGI in Baghdad has already requested the International Chamber of Commerce's International Court of Arbitration for US$26 billion in damages based on Turkey’s alleged ongoing independent purchases of oil from the KRI, without agreement from Baghdad. According to the KRG, it has authority under Articles 112 and 115 of the Iraq Constitution to man­age oil and gas in the Kurdistan Region extracted from fields that were not in production in 2005 - the year that the Constitution was adopted by referendum. SOMO, however, has argued that under Article 111 of the Constitution oil and gas are under the ownership of all the people of Iraq in all the regions and governorates.

If the ruling goes against the KRG then there is little doubt that it will seek to broaden and deepen its relationship with Russia further. If the ruling goes for the KRG then there is little doubt that it will continue to independently export oil to Turkey, so further alienating the FGI in Baghdad.

By Simon Watkins for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Iraq Wants Oil At $80

Next Post

Russian, Saudi Oil Giants To Benefit From Biden’s Anti-Oil Agenda
Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins is a former senior FX trader and salesman, financial journalist, and best-selling author. He was Head of Forex Institutional Sales and Trading for…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden's Green Energy Boom Could Send These Electric Vehicle Stocks Soaring

Biden's Green Energy Boom Could Send These Electric Vehicle Stocks Soaring
Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere
How High Will Oil Prices Go This Year?

How High Will Oil Prices Go This Year?
Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told

Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told
Why Big Oil Isn’t Worried About Biden’s Executive Orders

Why Big Oil Isn’t Worried About Biden’s Executive Orders



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com