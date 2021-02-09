Oil Prices Slip On Large Gasoline Build

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 30 mins 58.36 +0.39 +0.67%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 61.25 +0.69 +1.14%
Graph down Natural Gas 30 mins 2.835 -0.047 -1.63%
Graph up Mars US 30 mins 58.32 +1.07 +1.87%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 59.58 +0.66 +1.12%
Graph up Urals 49 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 59.75 +1.20 +2.05%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 59.75 +1.20 +2.05%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 59.46 +0.53 +0.90%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 56.31 +1.14 +2.07%
Chart Natural Gas 30 mins 2.835 -0.047 -1.63%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 59.87 +0.90 +1.53%
Graph up Murban 2 days 60.10 +0.86 +1.45%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 56.52 +0.63 +1.13%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 61.43 +1.28 +2.13%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 59.98 +0.66 +1.11%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 59.46 +0.53 +0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 59.46 +0.53 +0.90%
Chart Girassol 2 days 60.41 +0.65 +1.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 59.58 +0.66 +1.12%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 46.74 +1.45 +3.20%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 46.47 +1.12 +2.47%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 56.97 +1.12 +2.01%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 58.37 +1.12 +1.96%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 53.97 +1.12 +2.12%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 52.22 +1.12 +2.19%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 52.22 +1.12 +2.19%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 54.02 +1.12 +2.12%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 55.87 +1.12 +2.05%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 52.47 +1.12 +2.18%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 59.75 +1.20 +2.05%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 54.50 +1.75 +3.32%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 48.25 +1.75 +3.76%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 59.57 +0.44 +0.74%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 51.92 +1.74 +3.47%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 55.87 +1.74 +3.21%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 55.87 +1.74 +3.21%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 54.50 +1.75 +3.32%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 48.25 +1.25 +2.66%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 64.36 +1.12 +1.77%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 8 mins Top Conservative Lawyer Says Trump Can Stand Trial
  • 1 min U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 hours What are the geopolitical ramifications of a soon to be toothless US military?
  • 18 hours China sends warplanes thru Taiwan airspace. Joe's reponse . . . .
  • 3 hours US unveils plans to counter China’s rise in Asia
  • 3 hours Renewables, the Grid, and Blackouts
  • 1 day Nord Stream - US/German consultations
  • 1 hour SILVER SHORT SQUEEZE - It ain't stopping! Smash the Big Banks!
  • 21 hours Biden suspends oil and gas drilling on Federal Lands for 60 days for review.
  • 24 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 53 days The Cyberpandemic has Begun: SolarWinds + FireEye – Gmail & Google services down
  • 7 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 7 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 55 mins SUVs are conquering the world

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Slip On Large Gasoline Build

Oil Sees Strongest January In 30 Years

Oil Sees Strongest January In 30 Years

Something that many may have…

The Single Biggest Threat To Big Oil

The Single Biggest Threat To Big Oil

While Biden’s supposed clean energy…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Slip On Large Gasoline Build

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 09, 2021, 3:45 PM CST

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported on Tuesday a draw in crude oil inventories of 3.500 million barrels for the week ending February 5.

Analysts had predicted an inventory build of 985,000 barrels for the week.

In the previous week, the API reported a draw in oil inventories of 4.261-million barrels, after analysts had predicted a build of 446,000 barrels.

Oil prices were trading up on Tuesday ahead of the data release, buoyed both by OPEC-driven optimism and the looming stimulus rollout that some are hoping will drive up oil demand.

At 3:15 p.m. EDT, before Tuesday's data release, WTI had risen by $0.41 on the day (+0.71%) to $58.38—a near $4 increase from this time last week.  

The Brent crude benchmark had risen on the day $0.57 at that time (+0.94%) to $61.13—also up nearly $4 on the week.

U.S. oil production stayed at 10.9 million bpd, according to the Energy Information Administration—still millions of barrels under March 2020 levels.

The API reported a build in gasoline inventories of 4.810 million barrels for the week ending February 5—after the previous week's 240,000-barrel draw. Analysts had expected a 1.814-million-barrel build for the week.

Distillate stocks saw a decrease of 487,000 barrels for the week, after last week's 1.622-million-barrel decrease.

Cushing inventories fell by 1.378 million barrels. Last week, inventories held in Cushing decreased by 1.885 million barrels.

(Click to enlarge)

­­Magellan Midstream Partners’ Cushing tanks as of Friday, Feb 5. Image courtesy Geospatial Insight TankWatch 

Post data release, at 4:38 p.m. EDT, the WTI benchmark was trading at $58.37, while Brent crude was trading at $61.19.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi Arabia’s Central Bank Just Made A Historic Move

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To U.S. And Europe

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To U.S. And Europe
Is There An Oil Price Correction Coming?

Is There An Oil Price Correction Coming?
Syria: Oil Tankers From Iran To Syria Intercepted

Syria: Oil Tankers From Iran To Syria Intercepted
Oil Prices Rally On Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rally On Large Crude Draw
Alberta Wants To Make The U.S. Pay For Scrapped Keystone XL

Alberta Wants To Make The U.S. Pay For Scrapped Keystone XL


Most Commented

Alt text

Europe’s Unforeseen Renewables Problem

 Alt text

German Tech Giant Places Major Bet On Green Hydrogen

 Alt text

UAE Oil Major Turns To Hydrogen

 Alt text

Why Oil Companies Can’t Replace Oil Profits With Renewable Profits
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com