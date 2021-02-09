X

  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 8 mins Top Conservative Lawyer Says Trump Can Stand Trial
  • 1 min U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 hours What are the geopolitical ramifications of a soon to be toothless US military?
  • 18 hours China sends warplanes thru Taiwan airspace. Joe's reponse . . . .
  • 3 hours US unveils plans to counter China’s rise in Asia
  • 3 hours Renewables, the Grid, and Blackouts
  • 1 day Nord Stream - US/German consultations
  • 1 hour SILVER SHORT SQUEEZE - It ain't stopping! Smash the Big Banks!
  • 21 hours Biden suspends oil and gas drilling on Federal Lands for 60 days for review.
  • 24 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 53 days The Cyberpandemic has Begun: SolarWinds + FireEye – Gmail & Google services down
  • 7 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 7 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 55 mins SUVs are conquering the world

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Slip On Large Gasoline Build

Tighter Oil Markets Send Oil Prices Higher

Tighter Oil Markets Send Oil Prices Higher

Oil prices rose early on…

Trading Giant Gunvor: $60 Could Be The Ceiling For Oil Prices

Trading Giant Gunvor: $60 Could Be The Ceiling For Oil Prices

Oil prices are unlikely to…

IMF Sees Oil Prices Averaging $50 In 2021

IMF Sees Oil Prices Averaging $50 In 2021

Oil prices are set to…

Premium Content

Could Oil Prices Break $100 Next Year?

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 09, 2021, 10:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

Oil prices could go as high as $100 a barrel next year on the back of “very easy monetary policy” and reflation trade, Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst at Energy Aspects, told Bloomberg in an interview.

“It’s a futures market, we always discount stuff that’s going to happen in the future, now. That’s why prices are rallying right now,” the analyst said on the Bloomberg Surveillance program.

“We’ve always called for $80 plus oil in 2022. Maybe that is $100 now given how much liquidity there is in the system. I wouldn’t rule that out,” Sen noted.   

On Monday, Brent Crude prices hit $60 a barrel, rising above that threshold for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic early last year.

In terms of prompt fundamentals, Energy Aspects’ Sen thinks, like some other analysts, that the market has gotten ahead of itself, “because right now demand is still relatively weak.”

However, the second half of the year does look much, much healthier in terms of demand, the analyst added.

Like other analysts and Torbjörn Törnqvist, chief executive at one of the world’s largest independent oil traders, Gunvor, Sen also sees headwinds to price gains at oil above $60, as U.S. production is set to begin rising.

According to Energy Aspects, U.S. oil output will not go back to pre-COVID levels any time soon, if ever, because producers are more focused on shareholder returns right now.

Last week, Törnqvist told Bloomberg that oil prices were unlikely to soar much above the $60 per barrel mark, considering that this price level would incentivize a lot of oil supply, including from the United States.

“We are at price levels which will look increasingly attractive to producers, so we would expect to see some producer flows coming into the market, which should provide some resistance to prices,” ING strategists Warren Patterson and Wenyu Yao said on Tuesday.

“Looking at the WTI forward curve, while the curve is in backwardation, prices all the way through to the end of 2022 are above US$50/bbl,” they said.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Energy Commodities Rally: Oil Nears $60, Natural Gas Jumps Above $3
