China's Oil Demand Threatened by LNG Trucks

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.95 +0.33 +0.42%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.21 +0.46 +0.56%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.10 +0.52 +0.63%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.939 -0.020 -0.68%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.443 +0.027 +1.13%
Graph down Louisiana Light 15 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Louisiana Light 15 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.33 +0.41 +0.50%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.81 +0.45 +0.55%
Chart Mars US 224 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.443 +0.027 +1.13%

Graph down Marine 1 day 81.77 -0.64 -0.78%
Graph down Murban 1 day 82.35 -0.52 -0.63%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 81.26 +0.32 +0.40%
Graph down Basra Light 927 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 81.37 +0.40 +0.49%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 82.33 +0.41 +0.50%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.33 +0.41 +0.50%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.30 +0.68 +0.81%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.81 +0.45 +0.55%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 380 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 65.06 -0.24 -0.37%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 80.41 -0.24 -0.30%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 78.66 -0.24 -0.30%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 74.76 -0.24 -0.32%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 71.46 -0.24 -0.33%
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 71.46 -0.24 -0.33%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 74.51 -0.24 -0.32%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 81.46 -0.24 -0.29%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 71.86 -0.24 -0.33%

Graph down Louisiana Light 15 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 75.10 +0.72 +0.97%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 68.85 +0.72 +1.06%
Graph down ANS West Coast 10 days 80.07 -1.14 -1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 73.25 +0.72 +0.99%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 75.10 +0.72 +0.97%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 75.10 +0.72 +0.97%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 75.25 +1.00 +1.35%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.75 +0.50 +0.73%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 82.62 +0.16 +0.19%

Russia’s Oil Product Shipments Jumped by 10.4% in May

Chinese EV Makers Unfazed by Western Tariffs

Chinese EV Makers Unfazed by Western Tariffs

China's booming EV industry poses…

4 Questions About the Future of Electricity

4 Questions About the Future of Electricity

Despite skepticism about climate change,…

JPMorgan Analysts Cast Doubt on Tesla's Robotaxi Revenue

JPMorgan Analysts Cast Doubt on Tesla's Robotaxi Revenue

Tesla's robotaxi plans, unveiled ahead…

China's Oil Demand Threatened by LNG Trucks

By Editorial Dept - Jun 14, 2024, 7:30 AM CDT
Fuel

1. IEA Angers Oil Market With 2029 Demand Peak Call

- This week has seen a fierce standoff between OPEC and the IEA, with the latter predicting a peak to oil demand in 2029 at 105.6 million b/d, following which consumption would decline amidst higher penetration of EVs and improved fuel efficiency.

- From a total spare production capacity of 6.7 million b/d this year, the IEA sees the supply surplus ballooning to 8.2 million b/d, albeit 45% of this increase would come from natural gas liquids, not oil.

- OPEC has countered by stating it doesn’t even see a peak in crude oil demand in its long-term forecasts and expects global consumption to keep on growing to 116 million b/d by 2045, calling the IEA’s outlook calls dangerous for consumers.

- The IEA has previously called for all oil and gas investment to stop in order to comply with its stated target of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

2. China Pared Fuel Oil Buying As Costs Balloon

- Increasingly costly refinery feedstocks have prompted Asian refineries to lower their purchases of fuel oil, often used as a secondary refining feedstock in China’s independent refineries. 

- As fuel oil cracks neared parity readings with Dubai, Chinese teapots cut their fuel oil imports by 45% month-over-month to 1.1 million tonnes, following an all-time high 2 million tonnes in April.

- According to Platts, prices for Russian M100 fuel oil for July arrival were heard equal…

